From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 4 games:

1. If we’ve said it once, we’ve it a bazillion times: Stop kicking the football to Wilson’s Cam Jones. The Bulldogs’ senior Holy Cross commit, who returned seven kicks for touchdowns in 2021, and one earlier this season, popped two punts for scores Friday in Wilson’s 48-6 romp over Reading, as the Bulldogs and the Red Knights renewed pleasantries for the first time since 2013, and for the first time since 2009 as L-L League Section 1 foes. Jones scored on punt returns of 57 and 61 yards, respectively, and he tacked on TD runs of 15 and 7 yards, respectively, for four scores in Wilson’s third win in a row — and early spot atop the section standings. The Bulldogs welcome Cedar Crest next Friday. Yo, Falcons … well, you know.

FYI: 17-2 with Friday’s Week 4 pics. Not too shabby. Misfired on Penn Manor (beat Cedar Crest) and Muhlenberg (beat Lebanon).

2. Seven teams went into Friday’s action with a perfect 3-0 record, and all seven exited unscathed at 4-0: Hamburg survived Annville-Cleona 39-26 in the shootout we were expecting. The Hawks will go for 5-0 next Friday at home vs. Kutztown. … Lancaster Catholic took care of Columbia 26-6. The Crusaders will look to remain unbeaten next Friday when Northern Lebanon comes to town. … Exeter dropped Governor Mifflin 36-6 for the Eagles’ second win in a row over the Mustangs, including last year’s 31-28 D3-5A finale victory. Exeter will look for a 5-0 getaway next Friday when the Eagles go to Lebanon. … Manheim Central’s D stood tall in the Barons’ 49-0 whitewash win over Susquehannock, as the Barons wrapped up their nonleague slate in fine fashion. Central opens Section 2 play — and will be angling for a 5-0 start — next Friday when backyard rival Warwick comes calling to Manheim. … Elizabethtown’s offense remained red-hot as the Bears doubled-up Red Lion 34-17 in a nonleague clash. The Bears will go for a 5-0 getaway next Friday with a trip to Twin Valley for their Section 3 opener. … Wyomissing got a scare from rival Berks Catholic in the “Backyard Brawl” before a spirited second-half rally for a 41-24 win. Wyo will go for a 5-0 start next Friday with a trip to Elco. … And Solanco showed more resiliency, holding off Ephrata 25-17 to remain perfect. The Golden Mules will go for a 5-0 start with a nonleague clash in Week 5 at home vs. longtime Section 2 foe Conestoga Valley. … Elco goes for a 4-0 start Saturday with a 6 p.m. Section 4 kickoff at Conrad Weiser. … Meanwhile, the league’s two winless teams both dipped to 0-4 on Friday: Lebanon suffered its 16th straight setback, falling to Muhlenberg by a 47-25 count. And Pequea Valley fell to Northern Lebanon 22-8. The Cedars host Exeter and PV welcomes Schuylkill Valley in Week 5.

3. With all due respect to the good folks in Mount Joy, we have to share this Donegal stat: Lampeter-Strasburg blanked the Indians 35-0 on Friday for its third straight victory, and second via shutout. It was the fourth game in a row that the Pioneers blanked Donegal … 35-0 on Friday; 55-0 in 2021; 42-0 in 2020; 46-0 in 2009 and 39-0 in 2008. Granted those latter two were several years back. The last time Donegal scored against L-S was back in 2007, in the Pioneers’ 55-7 victory. Add it up: L-S has outscored the Indians 272-7 in their last five clashes. … L-S will go for its third shutout in four games next Friday when Cocalico comes to Lampeter. Donegal, which topped Palmyra last week to pick up its first win, will look to get back on track in Week 5 with a trip to Berks Catholic.

