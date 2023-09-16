Three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 4 games …

1. Another loss to dip to 0-4, yes. But finally some good vibes for Penn Manor, which scored two touchdowns against Cedar Crest. The Comets came into the game being outscored 84-0 over their first three outings. Now that’s a drag. And despite a 42-13 setback against the now 4-0 Falcons, Penn Manor got a 1-yard QB sneak TD from Collin Robinson, and later, Robinson hit Josiah Torres for a 44-yard TD pass. Exhale, Comets. You have some crooked numbers in the points scored column now, heading into next Friday’s game at Reading — Penn Manor’s third straight road tester. Red Knights fell to Wilson 38-14, as the Bulldogs won their second straight.

BONUS NUGGET: Nine teams came out of Friday’s games with a 4-0 record. The list: Cedar Crest (got 3 TD runs by Fernando Marquez and a fumble recovery D TD by Malachi Victor vs. Penn Manor) … Manheim Township (pinned 63 points on previously undefeated Spring-Ford as Landon Kennel caught 5 TD passes) … Exeter (made it 16 straight regular season victories with a dub over Governor Mifflin) … Ephrata (Nick Keller returned a kick 75 yards for a TD and the Mounts sailed past Solanco; gotta dig to see the last time they were 4-0) … Garden Spot (workmanlike W over Daniel Boone) … Twin Valley (rushed for 300-plus yards in dub over Fleetwood, and continue to average 500-plus yards a game) … Elco (yes, Jake Williams had another big night in a close-call W over Conrad Weiser) … Lampeter-Strasburg (scored 50 unanswered points and decked Donegal) … and Lancaster Catholic (3 more TD runs by Elijah Cunningham in a win over Columbia). … Wyomissing goes for a 4-0 getaway at home Saturday afternoon vs. Berks Catholic in the Backyard Brawl. … Conversely, four teams find themselves at 0-4: Penn Manor (but the Comets found the end zone, finally) … Lebanon (L skid hit 26 in a row in a nip-and-tuck setback vs. Muhlenberg) … Elizabethtown (keep reading) and Conrad Weiser (hung with Elco, which needed a late TD to finally fend off Scouts).

2. While Penn Manor picked up some points on Friday, Elizabethtown was blanked for the third time in four games, a 39-0 nonleague setback against Red Lion. The Bears — fresh off a trip to the D3-5A playoffs last fall — have been outscored 136-13, and those points for came in a 40-13 setback against McCaskey. Penn Manor got it turned around and punched a couple of TDs in Friday. E-town will tee it up next Friday at home vs. 4-0 Twin Valley, which continued to roll with a 49-19 win over Fleetwood. Once again, the Raiders piled up 500-plus yards, including a 97-yard TD run by Evan Johnson.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Back-to-back wins for Northern Lebanon, which went to Kinzers and KO’d Pequea Valley 35-15. Vikings and Braves were both coming off victories in Week 3, and we were curious who would carry over the mo. NL did — and got two special teams scores in the process: Moises Gonzalez scooped and raced 10 yards for a TD off a blocked punt, and Myles Watson sprinted 80 yards for a kick-return TD in the Vikings’ victory. NL needed the mo; Vikings host reigning Section 5 champ Lancaster Catholic — which has won 14 straight regular season games — next Friday, while PV visits another Section 5 contender, Schuylkill Valley, which won its third game in a row, toppling Kutztown.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage