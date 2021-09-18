From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 4 games:

1. The Milk Jug is staying put in Lampeter for another year, after L-S KO’d Solanco 28-14 to retain the traveling trophy. Jonathan Mellinger the TD maker had two scores for the second week in a row, and the Pioneers held the Golden Mules relatively in check on the ground for the victory. That’s two weeks, two trophy games, and two victories for L-S, which has won three in a row since a Week 1 setback at Warwick. That includes a Week 3 dub over Conestoga Valley in the Lampeter Bowl. The Pioneers get another 3-1 squad, pesky Northern Lebanon, in their L-L League crossover tilt next Friday. The Vikings won via shutout with a 27-0 whitewash over Lebanon, which dipped to 0-4 for the first time since 2013.

2. Anthony Bourassa is healthy. Cocalico’s senior RB, who missed last week’s game against Governor Mifflin with a nagging injury, returned to the field Friday and ran wild against Garden Spot. Check the stat sheet: 28 carries for 313 yards — 11.2 yards per pop — with three TD jaunts, covering 70, 80 and 4 yards, respectively, as the Eagles improved to 2-2. They’ll get another 2-2 club next Friday, when Cocalico takes on Manheim Township in an intriguing L-L League crossover clash. The Blue Streaks picked up a clutch 26-13 road win at Spring-Ford on Friday.

3. Penn Manor. Just wow. The Comets improved to 3-1 — their best getaway since a 4-0 mark in 2013 — with a Hail Mary victory over shell-shocked Warwick. Haven’t had too many Hail Mary wins in L-L League circles lately. I’ll have to go back and check. Penn Manor pulled one off Friday, when Eli Warfel hoisted a 31-yard TD pass to Clark Wagstaff at the horn, and the Comets stunned the Warriors 30-28. Penn Manor will go for a 4-1 start when the Comets take on Solanco in their crossover clash; Warwick has to flush the Penn Manor heart-breaker quickly, with Hempfield — which knocked off Exeter on Friday — up next in a very interesting crossover game.

Random quick-hitters: Heck of a bounce-back by Hempfield to edge out Exeter late. ... Just one undefeated L-L League team still standing, and that's Manheim Central, which outlasted Perkiomen Valley 43-40 in a point-fest. Superb game in Collegeville, as the Barons took the Vikings' best punch to go to 4-0. ... Octorara fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Friday; the Braves fell to Phoenixville by a 36-33 margin to dip to 3-1. ... Columbia QB Robert Footman is up to 1,246 passing yards, 13 TD throws after lighting up Lancaster Catholic. ... Donegal remains hot, wins third in a row with another offensive explosion at Annville-Cleona. ... Ephrata goes to 3-1 as Andre Weidman has yet another huge night on the ground vs. Elco. ... Daniel Boone hands Conestoga Valley its third setback in four games as the Buckskins look for some firmer footing. ... Elizabethtown's offense: Hello! ... You didn't think Wilson would drop a third game in a row, did you?

One Saturday game: Pequea Valley welcomes Jenkintown at noon. Stay tuned for that coverage. Plenty more coming up coverage-wise over the weekend. Too many notables to jam in here. Stay tuned.

