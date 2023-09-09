Top three takeaways from Friday’s rainy, lightning-filled Week 3 slate …

1. Was going to start with the weather — which turned the schedule upside down — but when Elco’s stats hit my inbox, Jake Williams immediately jumped to No. 1 on the list. The Raiders’ scintillating RB continued his torrid start with — get this — 358 rushing yards on just 16 carries (22.4 yards per pop) with five TD runs in the Raiders’ 49-6 win over Columbia. Here’s the crazy thing: Not that Williams would have gotten many — or anymore — carries the rest of the way, but the game was called with one tick left in the third quarter because of the aforementioned lightning and thunderstorms. He still had a full quarter to do more damage. But again, Elco triggered the mercy rule, so odds are Williams would have shuffled off to the bench for the rest of the night. Either way, his 358 yards snapped his own program record, which he set just last week with a 320-yard night vs. Annville-Cleona. Through three games, Williams is at 912 rushing yards (304 yards per game) with 15 TDs — 14 rushing and a 90-yard kick return score to boot. More importantly, Elco is 3-0 heading into its Section 4 slate, which gets started next Friday in Myerstown against winless Conrad Weiser. The Raiders were also 3-0 last season, and won just one more game the rest of the way. They’d love to reverse those fortunes this time around.

BONUS NUGGET: Schuylkill Valley coach Bruce Harbach picked up his 149th career win Friday when his Panthers picked off Susquenita 48-14. Those victories include Harbach’s time at SV and Lancaster Catholic. He’ll go for 150 next Friday when the Panthers open Section 5 play at Kutztown.

2. Wyomissing was thisclose to seeing its glittering regular season unbeaten streak come to a halt Friday night over in Camp Hill against Trinity. But the Spartans rallied valiantly, overcame a 20-point second-half deficit, and stunned the Shamrocks 35-34 for their 38th straight non-playoff victory. Trinity had a seemingly safe 34-14 cushion midway through the third quarter. But Wyo scored three unanswered TDs — and waited out a lightning delay — to win it. Collin Niedrowski and Chase Eisenhower had TD runs, and the Spartans knotted it up at 34-34 with 13 seconds to go when Logan Hyde flipped a TD pass to Justice Hardy. Keegan Maher’s PAT kick capped Wyo’s crazy comeback and the Spartans survived.

3. OK, now the weather. More than half of Friday’s originally scheduled games — 14 of the 25 — were either postponed or suspended because of thunderstorms and lightning. Eleven of the games are now Saturday and four games were shifted all the way to Monday. Here’s the update:

