From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 3 games:

1. McCaskey 60, Lebanon 6. That final score stood out like a sore thumb Friday night. First and foremost, a tip of the cap to the Red Tornado for a quick 2-1 start under rookie coach Ben Thompson. They made quick work of that 26-game losing skid with a Week 1 triumph against Reading, and after a Week 2 setback against reigning D3-6A runner-up York, McCaskey jumped right back in the saddle and clocked the Cedars on Friday. It was the Tornado’s highest-scoring output in 17 years: The 60 points scored were McCaskey’s most in a game since a 49-0 victory over Penn Manor on Oct. 22, 2004. … On the flip-side, Lebanon dipped to 0-3, and the Cedars surrendered their most points in a game since a 62-28 setback against Warwick on Sept. 29, 2017.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

2. Lampeter-Strasburg (31-0 over Penn Manor and 19-0 over Conestoga Valley) and Manheim Central (14-0 over Hempfield and 60-0 over Susquehanna Township) have both pitched back-to-back shutouts. That’s pretty gnarly. … The last time L-S had consecutive shutouts was just last season: 48-0 over Lancaster Catholic in Week 3 and then 42-0 over Donegal in Week 4 — on the way to winning the Section 3 crown and the D3-4A title for the second year in a row. … The last time Central had consecutive shutouts was back in 2016: 55-0 over Donegal in Week 2 and then 63-0 over West York in Week 3. … Before Central pinned 60 points on Susquehanna Township on Friday, that 63-0 W over West York was the last time the Barons went 60-plus in a game. Their previous 60-plus-point night was a 63-13 dub over Garden Spot back on Oct. 18, 2019. … L-S will go for three shutouts in a row next Friday when the Pioneers head to Solanco for the annual Milk Jug showdown; Central will go for three shutouts in a row next Friday when the Barons travel to Perkiomen Valley in Collegeville for a nonleague date. PV is 2-1, including a spiffy 55-20 victory over annual D1 power Downingtown West on Friday.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Tough to wedge everything into three tidy notes, so here are some more notables from Friday’s action: Here’s another score that made us do a double-take: Governor Mifflin 56, Cocalico 0. Yeah, yeah, we know all about the undefeated Mustangs and ace RB Nick Singleton, who became the all-time leading rusher in Berks County history on Friday. But we didn’t see a shutout coming. It was the first time Cocalico suffered a shutout loss in more than six years: Daniel Boone blanked the Eagles 7-0 back on Sept. 4, 2015. … Nope, that wasn’t a misprint on Pequea Valley’s final score: Kutztown 76, PV 37. It was — gulp — 58-29 at halftime. It was the most points in a game PV has given up since a 62-7 setback against Lancaster Catholic on Oct. 9, 2009. … Warwick handed Ephrata its first loss this season, a 42-14 setback on Friday, as the Warriors won for the 15th time in a row in the George Male Trophy series. … After holding off Archbishop Carroll 21-19, Lancaster Catholic improved to 2-1 this season, and the Crusaders are 4-1 in their last five games dating back to 2020. … Three fumble returns for touchdowns on Friday: McCaskey’s Kasir Taylor (30 yards vs. Lebanon); Wilson’s Ryan McMillan (26 yards vs. Exeter); and Warwick’s Andrew McClune (20 yards vs. Ephrata) had those defensive touchdowns. … Two players returned kickoffs for touchdowns on Friday: Hempfield’s Grant Hoover (89 yard vs. Central York) and Pequea Valley’s Orlando Stoltzfus (55 yards vs. Kutztown) had special teams scores. … The second-longest TD of the season was turned in by Solanco QB Brody Mellinger, who had a nifty 97-yard TD keeper vs. Muhlenberg. That’s 2 yards shy of Anthony Ivey’s 99-yard kickoff return for a TD for Manheim Township vs. CD East back in Week 1. … Speaking of Township, the Blue Streaks will host Harrisburg in a nonleague skirmish Saturday at high noon in Neffsville to cap the Week 3 festivities — with 16 games on tap in Week 4.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage