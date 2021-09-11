LEBvsMcCfootball006.jpg
McCaskey QB Matt Remash fires a pass during first-half action of an L-L League football game against Lebanon at McCaskey High School on Friday, September 10, 2021.

 ANDY BLACKBURN

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

Three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 3 games:

1. McCaskey 60, Lebanon 6. That final score stood out like a sore thumb Friday night. First and foremost, a tip of the cap to the Red Tornado for a quick 2-1 start under rookie coach Ben Thompson. They made quick work of that 26-game losing skid with a Week 1 triumph against Reading, and after a Week 2 setback against reigning D3-6A runner-up York, McCaskey jumped right back in the saddle and clocked the Cedars on Friday. It was the Tornado’s highest-scoring output in 17 years: The 60 points scored were McCaskey’s most in a game since a 49-0 victory over Penn Manor on Oct. 22, 2004. … On the flip-side, Lebanon dipped to 0-3, and the Cedars surrendered their most points in a game since a 62-28 setback against Warwick on Sept. 29, 2017.

2. Lampeter-Strasburg (31-0 over Penn Manor and 19-0 over Conestoga Valley) and Manheim Central (14-0 over Hempfield and 60-0 over Susquehanna Township) have both pitched back-to-back shutouts. That’s pretty gnarly. … The last time L-S had consecutive shutouts was just last season: 48-0 over Lancaster Catholic in Week 3 and then 42-0 over Donegal in Week 4 — on the way to winning the Section 3 crown and the D3-4A title for the second year in a row. … The last time Central had consecutive shutouts was back in 2016: 55-0 over Donegal in Week 2 and then 63-0 over West York in Week 3. … Before Central pinned 60 points on Susquehanna Township on Friday, that 63-0 W over West York was the last time the Barons went 60-plus in a game. Their previous 60-plus-point night was a 63-13 dub over Garden Spot back on Oct. 18, 2019. … L-S will go for three shutouts in a row next Friday when the Pioneers head to Solanco for the annual Milk Jug showdown; Central will go for three shutouts in a row next Friday when the Barons travel to Perkiomen Valley in Collegeville for a nonleague date. PV is 2-1, including a spiffy 55-20 victory over annual D1 power Downingtown West on Friday.

3. Tough to wedge everything into three tidy notes, so here are some more notables from Friday’s action: Here’s another score that made us do a double-take: Governor Mifflin 56, Cocalico 0. Yeah, yeah, we know all about the undefeated Mustangs and ace RB Nick Singleton, who became the all-time leading rusher in Berks County history on Friday. But we didn’t see a shutout coming. It was the first time Cocalico suffered a shutout loss in more than six years: Daniel Boone blanked the Eagles 7-0 back on Sept. 4, 2015. … Nope, that wasn’t a misprint on Pequea Valley’s final score: Kutztown 76, PV 37. It was — gulp — 58-29 at halftime. It was the most points in a game PV has given up since a 62-7 setback against Lancaster Catholic on Oct. 9, 2009. … Warwick handed Ephrata its first loss this season, a 42-14 setback on Friday, as the Warriors won for the 15th time in a row in the George Male Trophy series. … After holding off Archbishop Carroll 21-19, Lancaster Catholic improved to 2-1 this season, and the Crusaders are 4-1 in their last five games dating back to 2020. … Three fumble returns for touchdowns on Friday: McCaskey’s Kasir Taylor (30 yards vs. Lebanon); Wilson’s Ryan McMillan (26 yards vs. Exeter); and Warwick’s Andrew McClune (20 yards vs. Ephrata) had those defensive touchdowns. … Two players returned kickoffs for touchdowns on Friday: Hempfield’s Grant Hoover (89 yard vs. Central York) and Pequea Valley’s Orlando Stoltzfus (55 yards vs. Kutztown) had special teams scores. … The second-longest TD of the season was turned in by Solanco QB Brody Mellinger, who had a nifty 97-yard TD keeper vs. Muhlenberg. That’s 2 yards shy of Anthony Ivey’s 99-yard kickoff return for a TD for Manheim Township vs. CD East back in Week 1. … Speaking of Township, the Blue Streaks will host Harrisburg in a nonleague skirmish Saturday at high noon in Neffsville to cap the Week 3 festivities — with 16 games on tap in Week 4.

