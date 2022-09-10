Elco vs. Columbia - L-L League football
Columbia’s Demari Simms (11) makes a one-handed catch against his helmet as Elco’s Alden Stickler (4) defends during first-half action of an L-L League football game at Columbia High School on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

SCOREBOARD: Coverage of all 28 Week 3 L-L League football games

Top takeaways from Friday’s Week 3 games, after a trip home from the hill, where Elco grabbed a 21-0 lead on the way to a 21-12 victory over Columbia, in a game that lived up to the hype.

1. Seven teams remained unbeaten Friday night: Solanco put on its rally caps for a 29-26 dub over Penn Manor; Exeter remained red-hot, pitching a 35-0 shutout in a whitewash win over West York; in a battle of old-school rivals, Manheim Central KO’d Cocalico 35-19; Elizabethtown’s offense kept on sizzling in the Bears’ 41-28 victory in Hersheypark Stadium against Lower Dauphin; in a battle of unbeatens, Elco remained undefeated with a 21-12 win over Columbia; Hamburg’s offense lit up yet another scoreboard with a 54-34 triumph over Eastern York; and Lancaster Catholic picked off Octorara 41-7. … Wyomissing will go for a 3-0 start Saturday afternoon when the Spartans host Trinity. … Some intriguing matchups in Week 4 for the undefeated gang: Solanco is at Ephrata; Exeter is at Governor Mifflin, which picked up its first win Friday, and that will be a much-anticipated, circle-it-in-red-pen rematch of last year’s D3-5A finale, won by the Eagles; Manheim Central has a home clash vs. Susquehannock, as the Barons drew the Week 4 Section 2 nonleague date; E-town has the Section 3 Week 4 nonleague clash and the Bears will go for 4-0 vs. Red Lion, which coughed up a lead and fell to Reading on Friday; Elco is at Conrad Weiser for a 6 p.m. kick on Saturday; Lancaster Catholic gets old friend Columbia up on the hill; and Hamburg is at Annville-Cleona. … Wyo, by the way, is at rival Berks Catholic in the Holy War showdown next Friday. Circle that one, won’t you.  

Watch: Live pre-game coverage ahead of Columbia vs. Elco in L-L League Week 3 football

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

FYI: 17-8 with the Friday Week 3 picks, with three games to go Saturday.

2. Four teams that had 2-0 starts suffered their first loss Friday night: Cedar Crest fell to Warwick 26-20; Hempfield came up short vs. Central York 30-20; Columbia rallied valiantly but fell to Elco 21-12; and in the score of the night, Garden Spot fell to Conestoga Valley 41-35 in an absolute OT thriller as the Buckskins won their second straight.

3. Seven teams got up off the mats and picked up their first victories Friday: Kutztown held off Pottsville Nativity BVM 26-20; Donegal defeated Palmyra 30-13; Daniel Boone beat Muhlenberg 39-15; Northern Lebanon plucked York Tech 20-7; Warwick stopped Cedar Crest 26-20; Governor Mifflin squeezed past Boyertown 17-14 and Schuylkill Valley dropped Susquenita 31-13. All of those teams can now exhale moving forward. … One squad remained winless Friday: Pequea Valley put up a crooked number on the scoreboard for the first time this season, but the Braves fell to Hanover 13-6. PV goes for its first win in Week 4 with a Section 5 opener at Northern Lebanon. … Berks Catholic will go for its first victory Saturday afternoon when the Saints play at Pope John Paul II. BC is 0-2 for the first time since 2011.

Plenty more coverage from the Week 3 slate coming up over the weekend, including coverage from Saturday’s games, plus Helmet Sticker winners, notables and stat leaders. Stay tuned.

'He's always with me, no matter what': Elco senior QB Dominic Thornton driven to play for his dad

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage

