From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Top takeaways from Friday’s Week 3 games, after a trip home from the hill, where Elco grabbed a 21-0 lead on the way to a 21-12 victory over Columbia, in a game that lived up to the hype.

1. Seven teams remained unbeaten Friday night: Solanco put on its rally caps for a 29-26 dub over Penn Manor; Exeter remained red-hot, pitching a 35-0 shutout in a whitewash win over West York; in a battle of old-school rivals, Manheim Central KO’d Cocalico 35-19; Elizabethtown’s offense kept on sizzling in the Bears’ 41-28 victory in Hersheypark Stadium against Lower Dauphin; in a battle of unbeatens, Elco remained undefeated with a 21-12 win over Columbia; Hamburg’s offense lit up yet another scoreboard with a 54-34 triumph over Eastern York; and Lancaster Catholic picked off Octorara 41-7. … Wyomissing will go for a 3-0 start Saturday afternoon when the Spartans host Trinity. … Some intriguing matchups in Week 4 for the undefeated gang: Solanco is at Ephrata; Exeter is at Governor Mifflin, which picked up its first win Friday, and that will be a much-anticipated, circle-it-in-red-pen rematch of last year’s D3-5A finale, won by the Eagles; Manheim Central has a home clash vs. Susquehannock, as the Barons drew the Week 4 Section 2 nonleague date; E-town has the Section 3 Week 4 nonleague clash and the Bears will go for 4-0 vs. Red Lion, which coughed up a lead and fell to Reading on Friday; Elco is at Conrad Weiser for a 6 p.m. kick on Saturday; Lancaster Catholic gets old friend Columbia up on the hill; and Hamburg is at Annville-Cleona. … Wyo, by the way, is at rival Berks Catholic in the Holy War showdown next Friday. Circle that one, won’t you.

FYI: 17-8 with the Friday Week 3 picks, with three games to go Saturday.

2. Four teams that had 2-0 starts suffered their first loss Friday night: Cedar Crest fell to Warwick 26-20; Hempfield came up short vs. Central York 30-20; Columbia rallied valiantly but fell to Elco 21-12; and in the score of the night, Garden Spot fell to Conestoga Valley 41-35 in an absolute OT thriller as the Buckskins won their second straight.

3. Seven teams got up off the mats and picked up their first victories Friday: Kutztown held off Pottsville Nativity BVM 26-20; Donegal defeated Palmyra 30-13; Daniel Boone beat Muhlenberg 39-15; Northern Lebanon plucked York Tech 20-7; Warwick stopped Cedar Crest 26-20; Governor Mifflin squeezed past Boyertown 17-14 and Schuylkill Valley dropped Susquenita 31-13. All of those teams can now exhale moving forward. … One squad remained winless Friday: Pequea Valley put up a crooked number on the scoreboard for the first time this season, but the Braves fell to Hanover 13-6. PV goes for its first win in Week 4 with a Section 5 opener at Northern Lebanon. … Berks Catholic will go for its first victory Saturday afternoon when the Saints play at Pope John Paul II. BC is 0-2 for the first time since 2011.

Plenty more coverage from the Week 3 slate coming up over the weekend, including coverage from Saturday’s games, plus Helmet Sticker winners, notables and stat leaders. Stay tuned.

