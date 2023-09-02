Three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 2 games …

1. Tip of the cap to McCaskey, which zoomed past Elizabethtown 40-13 to snap a 10-game losing streak. Multiple skill kids to mention here, including RB Steven Lavender-Gray, who bolted for 176 yards and a TD, and the wideout duo of Quimeak Talton and De’Andre Jones, who combined to catch 10 passes for 218 yards with three TD grabs, as QB Jalen Cintron had a big night through the air. McCaskey will go for two straight wins next Friday at Mid-Penn heavyweight Cedar Cliff. The Tornado will head to the West Shore with a ton of positive momentum.

2. Friendly reminder that Pequea Valley (0-1) is at Octorara (1-0) on Saturday morning to cap the 27-game Week 2 schedule. That said ... a dozen teams (so far) got out of Week 2 with a 2-0 record: Cedar Crest (solid D in wins over Northeast Philly and CD East) … Manheim Central (after squashing West Chester East, mixed in a pinch of magic with a scintillating win over Delaware state champ Smyrna) … Manheim Township (2 games, 2 romps for the Blue Streaks) … Lampeter-Strasburg (D, not surprisingly, has been super stingy) … Exeter (so far, so very good for the Eagles) … Conestoga Valley (held off Daniel Boone to remain perfect) … Ephrata (a shutout win in the Male trophy game vs. Warwick? You betcha) … Fleetwood (superb start for the Tigers) … Twin Valley (gut-check win over Lower Dauphin was an attention-getter) … Donegal (how ‘bout those Indians? New skipper pushing all the right buttons in Mount Joy) … Wyomissing (37 straight regular-season dubs now for the Spartans) … Hamburg (Hawks’ O has been dynamite) … Lancaster Catholic (12 regular-season wins in a row for Crusaders after they held off Delone Catholic). … Meanwhile, seven teams (so far) are 0-2: Elizabethtown (figured the Bears would be retooling a bit; they’ll find their groove) … Penn Manor (Comets have been outscored — gulp — 51-0 in their first two games) … Muhlenberg (that Week 1 sucker-punch OT loss to Octorara was a stinger) … Wilson (speaking of a stinger: Tough to lose on a 2-point conversion in OT. Ouch) … Daniel Boone (made Conestoga Valley earn it) … Conrad Weiser (better O performance vs. Fleetwood) … Solanco (had L-S and Cocalico back-to-back; not an easy slate for anyone). … Biggest turnaround from Week 1 to Week 2? Easy: Columbia. The Crimson Tide dropped a 46-0 nod against rival Eastern York in the opener, then put up 40 points in a win over Hanover. ... And another trophy was handed out Friday: Reading retained the Battle of the Border hardware with a win over Muhlenberg.

BONUS NUGGET: Four Week 3 games that already have my attention — Wyomissing, going for 38 straight regular-season wins, travels to reigning D3-2A champ Trinity … Garden Spot (2-0) at Conestoga Valley (2-0) in a battle of old Section 2 foes … Manheim Central at Cocalico. ‘Nuff said … Harrisburg at Manheim Township in a rematch of last year’s D3-6A title tilt, won by the Cougars. That was after the Streaks won at Harrisburg in the regular season. Rubber match is Friday in Neffsville. Be there.

3. Hope you were able to find video of Aaron Enterline’s game-winning TD catch vs. Smyrna. I’ll be honest: I made my way down to the field and set up shop in the back of the end zone, and I had a terrific view of the play. But for some reason, I didn’t open the video function on my phone and shoot it. D’oh. But I did see several videos making the rounds on the social media machine. It was a great ending of a really fun game. Thought Central was going to trigger the mercy rule after a 21-0 getaway. But Smyrna was tough and didn’t go away. But it was vintage Barons late. A gotta-have drive. Some adversity — QB Zac Hahn going off with an injury, untested Ray Lewis coming in, taking his first varsity snap — and an incredible play at the finish line. A storybook ending, as one reporter told me after the game. Manheim Magic, baby. It’s a real thing.

