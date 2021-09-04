From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 2 tilts:

1. Mr. Schedulemaker wasn’t exactly kind to Lancaster Catholic. One week after the Crusaders kicked off their season with a road trip to reigning D3-2A runner-up York Catholic, Lancaster Catholic on Friday welcomed reigning D3-1A runner-up Delone Catholic. Two weeks, two district silver-medalists. The Crusaders stumbled at York Catholic last week, but got in the W column in a big way in Week 2, compliments of a hard-fought 14-7 victory over the Squires, who dipped to 0-2 after reaching the 1A finale last fall. Friday’s heroes? Will Cranford and Mason McClair, who came up large for Lancaster Catholic. McClair, back on the field after missing the season opener with an injury, hauled in an 18-yard TD pass from Cranford for a 7-0 lead. Later, Cranford called his own number and scooted 6 yards for the game-winning TD. McClair iced it with a late pick and the Crusaders won it. Interesting Week 3 game on tap for Lancaster Catholic, which will welcome Philly Catholic League and D12 entrant Archbishop Carroll to town next Friday. We’ll see if the Crusaders can keep the good vibes flowing vs. the Patriots, who fell in their opener 43-13 last week against Pope John Paul II out of Royersford. Carroll is set to play Rock Creek Christian Academy out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Saturday.

2. If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Conestoga Valley didn’t succeed in the win column last week, when the Buckskins couldn’t hold a fourth-quarter lead and fell to Penn Manor by a 16-12 count. In Week 2, CV found itself in a 23-14 halftime hole against Garden Spot on Friday night, but instead of buckling under, the Bucks went to work. CV pulled off an on-side kick to get the ball to start the third quarter — trickeration! — and the Bucks got a pair of Macoy Kneisley-to-Jaiyell Plowden TD connections and a comeback-icing 19-yard TD bolt from Nick Tran for a 38-23 win over the shell-shocked Spartans. It was a big win for the Bucks, who get Lampeter-Strasburg (1-1) in the Lampeter Bowl next week. The Pioneers, who dropped a 45-22 nod at Warwick last week, won for the first time under rookie skipper Victor Ridenour on Friday, compliments of a 31-0 whitewash over Penn Manor — the same Comets’ club that beat CV last week.

3. Much like CV, Donegal didn’t like the way its Week 1 opener shook down. The Indians gave up a late TD to backyard rival Elizabethtown for a gut-punch 14-7 setback, and Donegal went back to the drawing board for its Week 2 test against Columbia — the same Crimson Tide outfit that lit it up for 46 points and 339 passing yards in a Week 1 river-rivalry win over Eastern York. Donegal put its foot down against Columbia, and beat the Tide 28-18 for its 10th straight W in the backyard rivalry series. Cody Stough was one of the Indians’ heroes; he had a 25-yard TD run and he hauled in a pair of TD catches from QB Landen Baughman, covering 45 and 78 yards, respectively. Stough also came up with a key pass breakup to help stave off Columbia, which went up top early and often; Tide QB Robert Footman went 27-for-52 for 299 yards with a pair of TD tosses. But the Tide was burned by 15 dropped passes vs. Donegal. By the way, that’s 638 passing yards and seven TD strikes in eight quarters for Mr. Footman. But Columbia couldn’t stop Donegal for the 10th agonizing time in a row. And this: Great to see Stough back on the field — and making his presence felt —after he missed the 2020 campaign with an ACL injury. Welcome back, kid.

