From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 2 tilts:

1. The George Male trophy — finally — is heading to Ephrata. The Mountaineers upended backyard rival Warwick 29-21 to win the trophy for the first time since (wait for it) Nov. 11, 2005. Ephrata topped the Warriors 24-21 that day under skipper Ken Grove to cap a 4-0 finish for a 5-6 season. And then Warwick ripped off 15 victories in a row in the traveling trophy series, which the Warriors still lead by a 47-39-6 count. Friday, QB Sam McCracken came up with two big plays in the fourth quarter to help Ephrata win it; he had a 2-yard TD keeper, and then he heaved a 92-yard TD bomb to Angel Collazo to ice the Mounts’ win — some 17 years in the making.

2. Mason Rotelli won Exeter’s starting QB job in camp. And he hasn’t disappointed so far for the Eagles. After throwing three TD passes in Exeter’s 35-0 win over Daniel Boone in the Pig Iron Bowl, he clicked on three more TD throws Friday in the Eagles’ 37-21 triumph over Boyertown. Eight quarters, six TD passes, zero picks and two wins for Rotelli and Exeter, which hosts West York next Friday.

3. Through Friday’s games, 11 L-L League teams are 2-0: Hamburg, Cedar Crest, Hempfield, Elizabethtown, Exeter, Garden Spot, Manheim Central, Solanco, Wyomissing, Elco and Columbia. … Columbia hosts Elco next Friday, so the winner there is going to 3-0.

Late night Friday; plenty more Week 2 wrap-up coming up over the weekend, including the Helmet Sticker winners and full stats. Stay tuned.

