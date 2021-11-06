From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 11 action. There was a ton to unpack, so I wedged as much in here as possible:

1. Three L-L League winners on the first night of the District 3 playoffs: Hempfield and Wilson in Class 6A and Warwick in Class 5A are moving on. Meanwhile, Manheim Township (6A), Octorara (4A), Lancaster Catholic (3A) and Columbia (2A) were sent packing. Pretty much every game involving L-L League teams had some ridiculously crooked numbers, as scoreboards all over D3 lit up like a pinball machine on Friday. Hempfield was stupendous in its 35-2 romp over CD East, holding the host Panthers to 122 yards, pilfering three interceptions — including a pick-6 TD return — and getting multiple fourth-down stops to advance to the semifinals next weekend. Bravo, Black Knights, who have played one of the toughest schedules in all of D3; if there was one team that was chiseled and battle-tested coming into this weekend’s playoff games, Hempfield would be hovering around the top — if not at the tippy-top — of the list. Wilson simply outscored York 50-32, as the Bulldogs’ rushing attack continued to churn. And Warwick took care of Gettysburg 44-14 behind a solid balanced attack. Mighty interesting matchups for Wilson and Warwick next week: The Bulldogs are at top-seeded, undefeated and defending champ Central York, while Warwick goes to undefeated, top-seeded Governor Mifflin, who the Warriors were supposed to play in last year’s 5A title game before Warwick had to forfeit because of coronavirus issues. Hempfield, meanwhile, awaits the winner of Saturday’s Carlisle at Harrisburg clash. One more D3 playoff game today: Northern Lebanon at Wyomissing in 3A first-rounder.

2. Not one, but two big records fell in Columbia’s crazy 58-48 setback against Upper Dauphin in a 2A semifinal on the hill on Friday night. J’von Collazo set a Pennsylvania single-game record with 357 receiving yards — on 11 receptions, including five TD snags — and Robert Footman passed for an L-L League single-game record 536 yards for the Crimson Tide. Collazo snapped the mark of 355 receiving yards in one game, previously held by Colin Read from DuBois. Read had nine catches for 355 yards against Meadville in 2015. That’s the game — wait for it — that Meadville won 107-90. Not a misprint. Meadville rushed for (I can’t believe I’m about to type this) 1,004 yards in the game — a national record — and future Penn State RB Journey Brown rushed for a state-record 722 yards with 10 TD runs that night. Goodness gracious. But that’s not all … DuBois QB Matt Miller threw for a national record 787 yards in that game — 355 to Read, who had the PA record before Collazo snapped it Friday. There have only been three 300-yard receiving games in PA history, and now Collazo sits atop that very elite list. As for Footman’s league passing-yard mark, he broke the record previously held by Warwick grad Joey McCracken, who had a 530-yard air night vs. Wilson in 2018. He did that in 11 completions, which boggles the mind. Footman became just the third QB in L-L League history to have a 500-yard passing game — Lebanon’s Zakee Sailsman went for 506 against Hempfield in 2017 — and he finished his senior season with 3,084 passing yards in 10 games, including Friday’s playoff date vs. Upper Dauphin. Footman tacked on 99 rushing yards and a couple of TD keepers vs. the Trojans, and he finished his senior campaign with 539 rushing yards with 16 TD keepers and 34 TD passes, for a grand total of 3,623 yards and 50 total touchdowns. Not too shabby. ... FYI: Robert Footman feature story.

3. Terrific finish for Garden Spot, which blanked Elco 37-0 for its third win in a row and a .500 season in Sparty Nation. Garden Spot certainly finished with a flourish, and the Spartans’ offense really took off when Kye Harting got settled in under center — he threw for 188 yards with four TD strikes Friday vs. the Raiders — and Tristin Sadowski moved to a super-back role. And this very cool moment Friday: Garden Spot senior kicker Walker Martin capped his career in style when he drilled a school-record 51-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. It was his 14th field goal this season, most in the league. FYI: Walker Martin feature story.

