From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …
Top takeaways from Friday’s Week 10 games ... with one eye on the computer screen and the other peeled on the Phillies incredible Game 1 win in Houston:
1. Four section champions were crowned, and they all won outright titles for 2022: Hempfield topped Reading 40-16 to nail down its first Section 1 outright crown since 1994. … Exeter survived Manheim Central 21-17 to win the Section 2 flag in its first season in the L-L League. … Solanco KO’d Garden Spot 35-20 to secure the outright Section 3 crown, the Golden Mules’ first outright title since 1990. … Lancaster Catholic fended off Schuylkill Valley to wrap up the outright Section 5 championship, the Crusaders’ first outright title since 2018. … Section 5 will be decided Saturday afternoon when co-leaders Lampeter-Strasburg and Wyomissing lock horns at Wyo. … Exeter, Solanco and Lancaster Catholic capped 10-0 regular-season rides with victories; Wyo goes for a 10-0 regular season vs. L-S. ... Up next: D3 playoffs. Stay tuned for the official brackets and matchups; L-L League should be well-repped in the postseason.
2. Two games. Two clutch performances in clinching games. And both guys are named Elijah Cunningham. Believe it. Solanco’s Elijah Cunningham had a 4-yard TD run and a 24-yard TD catch in the Mules’ victory over Garden Spot. And Lancaster Catholic’s Elijah Cunningham rushed for 302 yards on 42 carries with five TD runs — have a night, young man — in the Crusaders’ escape-job win at Schuylkill Valley.
3. Elizabethtown has a new career passing leader, and Josh Rudy is motoring his way up the league’s 5,000-yard passing chart. Rudy threw for 304 yards in the Bears’ win over Ephrata, giving him 5,306 air yards — No. 1 in program history. He overtook Andy Breault, who had 5,195 passing yards for the Bears. Rudy is up to No. 20 in league history in passing yards; just ahead of him, at No. 19, is Garden Spot grad Cameron Roth (5,415).
