From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three top takeaways from Friday’s (rainy) Week 10 games:

1. Your 2021 L-L League football section champions: Wilson bagged the outright Section 1 crown, compliments of a 21-14 win over Manheim Township in their Week 10 showdown. That’s back-to-back titles — and 29 overall L-L League section crowns — for the Bulldogs. … Told you a 3-way tie for Section 2 gold was a distinct possibility, and it happened: When Manheim Central topped Cocalico and when Warwick blanked Conestoga Valley, the Barons, Eagles and Warriors all finished up 4-1 and will share the section crown. Warwick made it back-to-back titles; Central is up to 27 overall L-L League section banners. … Lampeter-Strasburg left no doubt; the Pioneers dropped Lebanon 74-0 for their fourth shutout this season, a 5-0 run through league play, and back-to-back Section 3 championships. … Columbia is your solo Section 4 champ; the Crimson Tide sailed past Pequea Valley to cap a 5-0 league run, the outright crown, and the Crimson Tide’s first section title since 2002.

2. Five shutouts in Week 10: Cedar Crest 42, McCaskey 0; Hempfield 27, Penn Manor 0; Warwick 41, Conestoga Valley 0; Donegal 27, Lancaster Catholic 0; L-S 74, Lebanon 0. … CV was whitewashed for the third game in a row; the Buckskins were outscored 141-0 down the stretch. Warwick also beat CV by a 41-0 score in 2020. … As mentioned, L-S pitched its fourth shutout, and the Pioneers had another game where it allowed just 2 points on a safety. … In Cedar Crest’s win over McCaskey, Falcons’ RB Aadyn Richards rushed for 300-plus yards with five TD runs in what will likely be his final prep game; Cedar Crest is at nine games — the Governor Mifflin game was canned back in Week 3 — and isn’t slated to play a 10th game. … Hempfield took care of its end of the bargain, blanking Penn Manor. But when Carlisle topped CD East 28-20, the Thundering Herd took a big step toward nabbing the eighth and final D3-6A playoff spot — ahead of Hempfield. … With its shutout victory, Donegal likely locked up a spot in the D3-4A bracket. Stay tuned for the official brackets over the weekend.

3. Not one, not two, not three but four kickoff returns for touchdowns on Friday — and two of them were game-openers: Manheim Central’s Owen Sensenig zoomed 92 yards against Cocalico and L-S’s Payton Cunningham went 75 yards against Lebanon to get those games started. Boom. Also Friday, Northern Lebanon’s Grady Stichler raced 86 yards against Octorara and Pequea Valley’s Dominic Wallace went 85 yards against Columbia. A lot of impressive numbers on such a bad weather night to delve into. Stay tuned.

