So many nuggets to choose from, but here are three of my top takeaways from Friday’s Week 1 action …

1. Jake Williams. Jake Williams. Jake Williams. Goodness gracious. Have a night, young man. We knew Elco’s senior RB was poised for a big season, after his tour-de-force 1,800-yard, 17-TD campaign last fall. He might have outdone himself on Friday. In the Raiders’ 42-18 nonleague win at West York, Williams — wait for it — rushed for 234 yards on just eight carries. That’s 29.3 yards per touch. The first three times he touched the ball in the first half, he took it to the house for touchdowns to the tune of three carries for 199 yards. He scored five touchdowns in all, including an 88-yard kickoff return for a score to open the second half. Take a bow, Mr. Williams.

FYI: Went 19-9 with the Week 1 picks. Whiffed on McCaskey, Reading, Lebanon, Muhlenberg, Cocalico, Elizabethtown, Columbia, Northern Lebanon and Biglerville.

2. For the first time in a while, Warwick and Ephrata will clash for the George Male trophy with 1-0 records. The Warriors rallied past Cocalico 17-14 on Tyler Schoffstall's game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter, and the Mountaineers outlasted Red Lion 34-32 on Friday, so Warwick and Ephrata will be perfect — it’s one game, I know — when they collide in Lititz next Friday for their annual backyard scrap. The Mounts will be going for two Male wins in a row; Ephrata plucked the trophy away from the Warriors for the first time in 15 years last season. This season, they’ll both be 1-0 and bringing in plenty of momentum.

3. Three trophy games on Friday. Two had repeat winners. The third saw the trophy change hands after the final horn … In the Milk Jug game, Lampeter-Strasburg zoomed past host Solanco 45-7 to take back the Jug after the Golden Mules took it away last season for the first time in three years. The repeat winners: Exeter steamrolled to yet another Pig Iron Bowl triumph, crunching Daniel Boone 42-7. And the Hall of Fame trophy will remain in Fleetwood for another year, after the Tigers axed Kutztown 48-6 to grab a 12-10 lead in that series.

So much more to get into about the Week 1 results. We’ll have all the stats and box scores updated, plus the top individual performers and the Helmet Sticker winners. Stay tuned.

After 28 games on opening night, there are 27 games on the Week 2 schedule, spread over three days: Four games Thursday night for an early Labor Day weekend jump; 22 on Friday, including Manheim Central gassing up the bus and trekking it to Delaware; and one on Saturday, the annual Octorara vs. Pequea Valley “Brave Bowl” trophy tilt.

