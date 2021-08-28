From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 1 games — all six of them, after 11 games were wiped out by wicked lightning and thunderstorms across the region. What a crazy weather night that was. It’s going to be a busy Saturday with makeup games aplenty.

1. We had an inkling that Columbia QB Robert Footman was poised for a big season. And the Crimson Tide’s senior signal-caller proved us right in a big way Friday. Check out these numbers: 20-for-36 for 339 yards with not one, not two, not three, not four but five TD tosses in Columbia’s scoreboard-popping 46-25 win at Eastern York. How’s that for a season-opener? The Tide is itching for a D3-2A playoff bid, and Friday’s W over river-rival EY has Columbia on track right out of the chute. The Tide hits the road again next Friday with another nonleague tussle at backyard rival Donegal, which dropped a heart-breaker 14-7 decision in its opener to Elizabethtown. With 11 games to go Saturday, Footman is the clubhouse leader for player of the week. What an opener for that kid and his merry band of Tide receivers.

2. Another L-L League Section 4 QB came up large on Friday: Octorara’s Weston Stoltzfus helped the Braves rally past Kennard-Dale 18-16 in the rain in Fawn Grove. Stoltzfus, Octorara’s multi-purpose QB, hit Mason Ellingsworth with the go-ahead TD pass with 2:04 to go. Then he came up big on defense, icing the game with an interception from his safety spot with 2 seconds showing. A hot start for Octorara, which gets an extra day off; the Braves are slated to play again next Saturday at 11 a.m. with a nonleague date at York Tech. Stoltzfus and Footman both repped Section 4 something special on Friday.

3. Just what the doctor ordered for Penn Manor, which is 1-0 and feeling fine and dandy after a nifty come-from-behind 16-12 win over Conestoga Valley, which had its 5-game winning streak snapped. The hero: Noah Bolin, who bolted for the go-ahead TD run with just over four minutes to go. It was a must-have play for the Comets, who watched CV rally for a 12-9 lead when Macoy Kneisley lobbed a 95-yard TD pass to Avery Tran. Undaunted, Penn Manor rallied, getting the game-winning 22-yard TD romp from Bolin, who was running behind an experienced, beefy O-line. We thought that trench group would be a key to Penn Manor’s success. And they paid instant dividends in Week 1. Boom. Tons of mo now for the Comets, who go to Lampeter-Strasburg next Friday.

BONUS NUGGET: 5-1 with the Friday picks; whiffed on Conestoga Valley, which fell to Penn Manor in the rain in Millersville.

