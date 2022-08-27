From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Three top takeaways from Friday’s season-openers, sitting in West Chester after watching Manheim Central derail East 56-7 in the Barons’ lid-lifter:

1. I guess Doug Dahms was right. Earlier in the preseason, he told us media types that the only thing he and his troops were concerned about was their Week 1 clash vs. Roman Catholic, and the six D1 blue-chippers the Cahillites were bringing to West Lawn. Final score: Roman Catholic 46, Wilson 15. Some numbers that jumped out: Roman had a 20-6 lead at the half, and then salted it away with 20 fourth-quarter points, as the Cahillites out-gained the Bulldogs by a whopping 457-130. And this: Roman recovered all four of Wilson’s four fumbles. Back to the drawing board — and quickly — for the Bulldogs, who are at Central Dauphin in a battle of longtime D3 heavyweights next Friday. A setback, yes. But one of Wilson’s touchdowns Friday came on — wait for it — Cam Jones’ 77-yard punt return. You’d think people learned their lesson after he returned seven punts/kicks for scores last fall. But nope.

2. Had an inkling that Solanco is going to be a major player in the upcoming Section 3 hunt — and put the bull’s-eye on the Golden Mules’ backs to win that crown — and coach Tony Cox’s crew certainly got everyone’s attention Friday with a come-from-behind, gut-check 40-35 win at Lampeter-Strasburg to snare the Milk Jug trophy for the first time in four years. Solanco got a pair of fourth-quarter scores to rally past the Pioneers for a fantastic 1-0 start, picking off the reigning Section 3 champs while snapping L-S’s 9-game regular-season unbeaten streak in the process. Go ahead and circle this one a while: Solanco is at Cocalico next Friday in a showdown of 1-0, Flexbone, ground-and-pound, beat-you-up-in-the-trenches outfits. Be there.

3. The Pig Iron Bowl trophy is staying put in Exeter for another year, after the reigning D3-5A champ Eagles blitzed Daniel Boone 35-0 in Birdsboro on Friday. And Fleetwood will keep the Hall of Fame trophy after the Tigers topped Kutztown 58-12. No trophy game, but Columbia crunched Eastern York 34-7 in the “River Rivalry” to hand Brady Mathias a win in his coaching debut, as the Crimson Tide topped their former coach, Bud Kyle, who brought the Golden Knights to town. … Matt Hoffert won his coaching debut in Hamburg’s win over Halifax. … Pequea Valley came up short vs. Biglerville in Mike Choi’s return to the Braves’ sideline. … Reading fell to CD East in Troy Godinet’s Red Knights’ debut. … Steve Pangburn won his coaching debut in Fleetwood’s win over Kutztown. … Brett Myers was a winner in his Twin Valley coaching debut, as the Raiders tripped up Schuylkill Valley.

FYI: 11-14 in the pick department on Friday. Not a great start with the predictions in 2022. Three more games Saturday: Donegal at Elizabethtown at 10 a.m.; McCaskey at John Bartram in Philly at 1 p.m.; and Kennard-Dale at Wyomissing at 1:30 p.m.

