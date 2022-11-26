From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Top takeaways from Friday’s postseason games:

1. What Cocalico is doing is simply staggering. Seven wins in a row. Four straight victories in the postseason — all on the road, as the No. 12 seed in the 12-team D3-5A bracket. It culminated Friday night with a pretty dominating 34-14 triumph at No. 2 and previously undefeated Exeter, which was denied back-to-back championships. You name it, it came up pocket aces for Cocalico: A game-opening 16-play, 65-yard TD march, which sucked eight minutes off the clock right out of the chute to set all kinds of tone for the evening. Three interceptions and five sacks on D. Plus another terrific make-the-right-reads game behind center for QB Josh Myer, who continued to sizzle with a TD pass and a pair of TD keepers. That’s four D3 championships for the Eagles, including two 5A crowns in the last four years.

2. For the first time this season, Wyomissing bent but didn’t break, as the Spartans eked out a 21-19 win at Danville in a PIAA-3A state quarterfinal. Wyo jumped out to a 21-0 lead, and its rushing attack churned out 325 yards. But the Spartans had to hang on for dear life in the end, after Danville’s Zach Gordon had a pair of TD passes and a TD keeper to make things mighty interesting in the fourth quarter. Wyo had to dodge a huge bullet late, when the Ironmen misfired on a potential game-winning field goal with three ticks showing. Tough way to go out for previously unbeaten Danville, which rallied valiantly and took the state’s top-ranked 3A team to the wire. As for the Spartans, they’ll remain in line to go back to the PIAA finale for the third year in a row, and after Exeter’s exit, Wyo is the last Berks County from the L-L League standing this season.

3. End of the line for Manheim Central, but what a season for the Barons, who had 11 wins, a D3-4A title-game appearance, and Central put up crooked numbers galore all fall. Perhaps none more crooked (and impressive) than junior RB Brycen Armold. Bishop McDevitt held the Barons’ breakaway back to 38 yards on Friday. But it was a memorable season for Armold and Central’s O-line. Check the numbers: He finished up with 265 carries for 2,242 yards with a league-best 34 TD runs. Armold compiled the fifth-best single-season rushing total by any back in L-L League history, and he and a slew of his offensive brethren are due back for the Barons next fall. Keep that in your memory banks.

