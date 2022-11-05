Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown - District 3 5A playoffs
Cocalico’s Aaryn Longenecker (1) runs the ball against Elizabethtown during first-half action of a District 3 Class 5A football playoff game at Elizabethtown Area High School’s Thompson Field on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league

Top takeaways from Friday’s District 3 playoff action:

1. Safe to say Manheim Central will be boning up on rush-D this week, when the Barons begin prepping for York Suburban’s visit to Elden Rettew Field for Friday’s D3-4A quarterfinal clash. The Trojans stifled Donegal 41-6 in a 4A first-rounder on Friday behind RB Mikey Bentivegna, who burned the Indians for — get this — 382 rushing yards with six big TD runs. He’s at 2,500-plus rushing yards this fall for YS, which won a D3 playoff game Friday for the first time since 1986. Trojans have some mo. And they have this Bentivegna kid, who has been running wild. Now YS has to find a way to tame the Barons, who have 18 D3 titles, plus plenty of crooked offensive and defensive numbers on their ledger this season.

2. Friday’s winners: Annville-Cleona locked up a spot in the D3-2A championship game with a win over Camp Hill. … Hamburg got past Upper Dauphin to punch its ticket to Saturday’s D3-3A semifinals at 3-time reigning champ Wyomissing — in an old-school Berks League rivalry clash. … Cocalico’s O and D trench players were outstanding in the Eagles’ 40-point win at Elizabethtown. Cocalico at Gettysburg in a D3-5A quarterfinal on Friday. … Eliminated: Donegal, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot and Schuylkill Valley were ousted on Friday, and saw their seasons come to a halt. … These games, set for Friday, are now officially on the books: Shippensburg at Solanco and Dover and Exeter in 5A and West Perry at Lancaster Catholic in 3A. There are 13 L-L League teams set to play in 12 different games next weekend.

3. Three cheers for A-C RB Phoenix Music, who rushed for 160 yards with a pair of TD romps in the Dutchmen’s victory over Camp Hill. According to A-C’s official stat sheet, Music is up to 2,062 rushing yards this season — just the fourth time an L-L League back has rushed for 2,000 yards in a season. Music joins Lebanon Catholic's Tommy Long, Warwick's Deron Thompson and Lancaster Catholic's Roman Clay — the league’s all-time leading rusher — in that club.

