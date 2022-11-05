From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Top takeaways from Friday’s District 3 playoff action:

1. Safe to say Manheim Central will be boning up on rush-D this week, when the Barons begin prepping for York Suburban’s visit to Elden Rettew Field for Friday’s D3-4A quarterfinal clash. The Trojans stifled Donegal 41-6 in a 4A first-rounder on Friday behind RB Mikey Bentivegna, who burned the Indians for — get this — 382 rushing yards with six big TD runs. He’s at 2,500-plus rushing yards this fall for YS, which won a D3 playoff game Friday for the first time since 1986. Trojans have some mo. And they have this Bentivegna kid, who has been running wild. Now YS has to find a way to tame the Barons, who have 18 D3 titles, plus plenty of crooked offensive and defensive numbers on their ledger this season.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Friday’s winners: Annville-Cleona locked up a spot in the D3-2A championship game with a win over Camp Hill. … Hamburg got past Upper Dauphin to punch its ticket to Saturday’s D3-3A semifinals at 3-time reigning champ Wyomissing — in an old-school Berks League rivalry clash. … Cocalico’s O and D trench players were outstanding in the Eagles’ 40-point win at Elizabethtown. Cocalico at Gettysburg in a D3-5A quarterfinal on Friday. … Eliminated: Donegal, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot and Schuylkill Valley were ousted on Friday, and saw their seasons come to a halt. … These games, set for Friday, are now officially on the books: Shippensburg at Solanco and Dover and Exeter in 5A and West Perry at Lancaster Catholic in 3A. There are 13 L-L League teams set to play in 12 different games next weekend.

3. Three cheers for A-C RB Phoenix Music, who rushed for 160 yards with a pair of TD romps in the Dutchmen’s victory over Camp Hill. According to A-C’s official stat sheet, Music is up to 2,062 rushing yards this season — just the fourth time an L-L League back has rushed for 2,000 yards in a season. Music joins Lebanon Catholic's Tommy Long, Warwick's Deron Thompson and Lancaster Catholic's Roman Clay — the league’s all-time leading rusher — in that club.

