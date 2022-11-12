From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Top takeaways from Friday’s District 3 playoff games:

1. Hail, Manheim Township. What an incredible victory for the Blue Streaks, who got a go-ahead TD pass from Hayden Johnson to Landon Kennel with 51 seconds to play in regulation, and then Kennel and Charlie Kingsbury broke up Cumberland Valley’s potential game-winning TD pass in the end zone on the final play of the game in Township’s gut-check 37-31 win over the Eagles. The Streaks got some payback — CV edged MT 31-27 in a nonleague game way back in Week 1 — and they set up a D3-6A semifinal showdown against their archival, Hempfield, the 1-seed, which ousted Carlisle 30-14 on Friday. You got it: Manheim Township at Hempfield for a spot in the title game is set for next Friday at 7 p.m. in Landisville. Never, ever any love lost when those two get together, and the Knights edged the Streaks 17-14 back in Week 5 at Township. The rematch is for a spot in the title game, which means the L-L League will produce at least one 6A finalists this fall; Wilson is at Harrisburg on Saturday for a quarterfinal clash. Buckle up.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

BONUS NUGGET: Hempfield 2-way junior line terror Deyvid Palepale picked up his ninth college scholarship offer on Friday, from Southern Cal, which will soon be heading to the B1G. That’s a big one. In fact, in his social media post announcing the offer, Palepale called USC his “dream” school. He also has offers from Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Pitt and Boston College.

2. Brycen Armold continues to amaze for Manheim Central. The Barons’ junior RB zoomed for 250 yards with six — six! — TD runs in Central’s 63-14 pasting over York Suburban in a D3-4A quarterfinal clash on Friday. It was the Barons’ 60th D3 playoff victory, and Central earned that dub the same night Bishop McDevitt captured its 60th D3 playoff triumph, a 42-7 victory over East Pennsboro in another D3-4A quarterfinal. As for Armold … he’s up to 31 TD runs this season, tops in the league, and he’ll head into the semifinals with 1,973 rushing yards this season — 27 shy of joining Marc Royer as the only Central backs in program history to put together a 2,000-yard season. Stay tuned. … And this: Lampeter-Strasburg axed Susquehanna Township 52-6 in another D3-4A quarterfinal on Friday, setting up this juicy all-L-L semifinal: L-S at Manheim Central next Friday, as the former Section 2 rivals will square off for a spot in the finale. Shouldn’t take very much to get that hype machine cranked up.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. Twin Valley piled up 500-plus yards, RB Evan Johnson had a 200-yard night with three TD runs, and the Raiders won a D3 playoff game for the first time in program history, a 43-29 victory over Milton Hershey in a D3-4A quarterfinal in Elverson. TV’s prize for winning its first D3 game? A trip to reigning champ and top-seeded Bishop McDevitt for a semifinal scrap next Friday. What a ride for the Raiders.

BONUS NUGGETS: Cocalico kept on keeping on with a 23-13 win at Gettysburg in a D3-5A quarterfinal. The Eagles waffled Elizabethtown 42-2 in the first round last week, and will take a 5-game winning streak into the semifinals against the winner of Saturday’s Shippensburg at Solanco clash. The Golden Mules topped Cocalico in a nonleague matchup earlier this season, by the way. Against Gettysburg, Eagles’ FB Sam Steffey remained red-hot with 175 rushing yards and two scores, and Cocalico QB Josh Myer ripped off a 97-yard TD keeper, the longest TD run from scrimmage by an L-L League back this season. … For the second time in five years, Lancaster Catholic had a perfect 10-0 regular-season ride, only to fall in the first round of the D3 playoffs. Hey, it happens. The Crusaders were 10-0 in 2018 before falling to Bermudian Springs 20-10 in their playoff opener. Friday, second-seeded Catholic was tripped up by 1-loss West Perry by a 63-20 count. Still, a sensational season for the Crusaders, who won the outright Section 5 crown. Two milestone moments for Catholic for the season: WR Jaevon Parker finished the campaign with 1,035 receiving yards, and RB Elijah Cunningham wrapped up the season with 1,098 rushing yards. Meanwhile, QB Will Cranford (1,952 passing yards) just missed out on a 2,000-yard air season.

Five more D3 playoff games involving six L-L League teams on Saturday's schedule ...

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage