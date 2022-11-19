From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Top takeaways from Friday’s Week 13 D3 playoff games:

1. Four teams. Four outstanding individual rushing efforts. Four victories. The details:

> Cocalico FB Sam Steffey piled up 251 yards on 31 carries with a trio of TD runs in the Eagles’ 32-8 take-down over top-seeded Solanco in a D3-5A semifinal in Quarryville, as Cocalico handed the Golden Mules their first loss this season — in an elimination game. That’s six wins in a row for Cocalico, and over that boiling-hot clip, Steffey has 1,073 rushing yards and 15 TD runs, including Friday’s haul vs. Solanco. He’s up to 1,728 rushing yards this season. Cocalico at Exeter for D3-5A gold next Friday.

> Manheim Central RB Brycen Armold scooted for 231 yards on 36 carries with three TD romps in the Barons’ 42-6 win over old pal Lampeter-Strasburg in a D3-4A semifinal in Manheim. That’s 34 TD runs this season for Armold, most in the L-L League. It was also his fifth 200-yard rushing performance this season. And the big one: Armold became just the eighth back in L-L League history to amass a 2,000-yard rushing season. Heading into Central’s D3-4A title-game showdown at top-seeded Bishop McDevitt next Friday, Armold is sitting on 2,204 stripes this fall. He’s the second Central player (joining Marc Royer) to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

> Exeter RB Richie Karstien bulled his way to 179 yards on 35 big takes with a 2-yard TD plunge in the Eagles’ 21-7 victory over Northern York in a D3-5A semifinal in Reading. In two playoff games, Karstien has toted the rock 57 times for 384 yards with a pair of TD runs. Exeter will host Cocalico for D3-5A gold next Friday in an Eagles vs. Eagles, L-L vs. L-L matchup. Exeter is out to defend its crown, after beating Governor Mifflin in last year’s 5A finale.

> Manheim Township RB Declan Clancy rushed for 130 yards on 15 carries with three TD rips in the Blue Streaks’ 42-7 win over uber rival Hempfield in a D3-6A semifinal in Landisville. Township got some payback, after the Black Knights had won two in a row vs. the Streaks, including a 17-14 victory earlier this season. Township at Harrisburg next Saturday for D3-6A bragging rights. That’s a rematch from earlier this season, when the Streaks stunned the Cougars in a nonleague thriller in Harrisburg.

2. Manheim Central has a record 18 D3 championships. Bishop McDevitt is next with 15. And the Barons and the Crusaders both have a record 61 D3 playoff victories. Interesting to note that Central and McD will meet for just the third time in D3 playoff history next Friday, when the Barons and the Crusaders will clash in Harrisburg for D3-4A gold. McD won the previous two head-to-head meetings: 48-7 in the 3A championship game back in 2013, and 35-10 in a 3A quarterfinal in 2014. That 2014 meeting turned out to be Mike Williams’ final game coaching the Barons. The MC-McD III winner will stand alone with 62 D3 wins — and hoist another trophy for their program.

3. Two milestone notables from Friday: First, Solanco RB Josiah Forren cracked the 1,000-yard club for the Mules; he finished up with 1,011 stripes for Solanco. Second, a fickle number for Twin Valley RB Evan Johnson, who came into the Raiders’ D3-4A semifinal vs. Bishop McDevitt with 1,003 rushing yards. But after the Crusaders held him to minus-10 yards on 12 carries, Johnson ended the season with 993 yards. That’s a bummer. But what a season for TV, which qualified for the D3 playoffs for the second year in a row, and won a postseason game for the first time in program history to advance to the 4A semifinals.

