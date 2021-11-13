From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Top takeaways from Friday’s D3 playoff action:

1. Take a bow, Lampeter-Strasburg and Wilson. The Pioneers and the Bulldogs were the L-L League’s lone survivors on Friday; back-to-back champ L-S blitzed Big Spring 62-13 to reach the 4A semifinals, and Wilson held off defending champ Central York 14-11 — dodging the Panthers’ potential game-tying field goal with one second to play — to earn a spot in the 6A title game, opposite Saturday’s Hempfield at Harrisburg semifinal survivor. L-S will host Kennard-Dale — a 28-14 winner over Donegal — in the 4A Final Four next week, as the Pioneers continue to angle for their third D3 title in a row. Might the 6A finale feature a Wilson vs. Hempfield L-L League Section 1 rematch? Stay tuned. The Bulldogs edged the Black Knights 28-21 back in Week 9 in Landisville. Wilson and Harrisburg matched up in the 6A semifinals in 2018 and 2019; the Cougars won both, 33-29 in 2019 and 36-12 the year before.

2. Two backs had huge games against L-L League teams on Friday: Governor Mifflin’s Nick Singleton shredded Warwick, zooming for 326 yards on 16 carries with a program-record — wait for it — seven TD runs; six in the first half alone. Singleton, a Penn State recruit, had TD romps of 13, 55, 26, 2, 18, 60 and 65 yards, respectively, for the undefeated, top-seeded Mustangs. Meanwhile, Exeter’s Eric Nangle gobbled up 233 yards on 26 takes with a trio of TD runs in the Eagles’ 43-26 triumph at Manheim Central. Nangle — who had a 209-yard, 3-TD effort in a win over Wilson earlier this season — had a pair of 22-yard TD runs and a 43-yard TD sprint vs. the Barons, who brought the L-L League’s second-ranked defense into Friday’s showdown vs. Exeter. … This stat from the Central-Exeter game was a head-scratcher: The Eagles held the Barons to minus-3 rushing yards on just nine carries, as Exeter had a 36-0 lead at the half, triggering the running-clock mercy rule after intermission.

3. Anthony Bourassa didn’t quite get a 2,000-yard season, but Cocalico’s senior RB had a 99-yard night in the Eagles’ 21-7 setback at Berks Catholic in the D3-4A quarterfinals to finish his electric campaign with 1,962 rushing yards — tops in the L-L League. Bourassa also had 23 TD runs this fall, also No. 1 in the league. Berks Catholic held Cocalico to 194 rushing yards; the Eagles came into the game with 2,986 ground yards, tops in the L-L League. Alas, there will be no Week 13 for Cocalico.

