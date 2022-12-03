From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Top takeaways from Friday’s Cocalico vs. Pine-Richland PIAA-5A state semifinal tilt out here in Altoona:

1. Hail, Cocalico. What a ride for the Eagles, who overcame a 3-4 start, ripped off seven wins in a row, won the D3-5A crown and advanced to the state semifinals for the second time in four years before falling to a pretty stout Pine-Richland bunch 34-12 at Mansion Park. Cocalico went further than any Lancaster County football team this fall. The Eagles had some issues crashing through the Rams’ beefy O-line, as P-R went for 227 rushing yards and 180 air yards, and had some quick-strike scoring drives. Cocalico’s other bugaboo: The Eagles played from behind throughout, and with their penchant for sticking to the ground-and-pound Veer attack, it’s tough to come back without a downfield passing attack. P-R didn’t turn the ball over Friday, and Cocalico had been turning teams over in the playoffs. The Eagles had a couple of spirited second-half scoring drives to make P-R sweat. But Cocalico couldn’t muster up quite enough comeback chops. Still, take a bow, gentlemen. It was an excellent ride the Eagles.

2. P-R QB Ryan Palmieri was as-advertised. The converted RB was tough to tackle when he called his own number; he darted for 83 yards and had a back-breaking 8-yard TD run. And he was nearly perfect up top: 8-for-9 for 180 yards with three TD strikes, including a bombs-away TD heave on the second play of the game to set the tone. “He made them go,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said afterward. “For a running back-turned-quarterback, he sure has a big arm.”

3. Aaryn Longenecker capped his junior season in style for Cocalico: 11 carries for 132 yards, with a TD run, plus three catches out of the backfield, as the Eagles had to try and go up top more while coming from behind vs. the Rams who never trailed. Heck, Cocalico even dug into its bag of tricks with a pair of halfback passes, and the Eagles executed a fake punt with a 16-yard run by Tyler Angstadt for a first down. Longenecker’s night included a nifty 83-yard dash down the far sideline. He nearly took it to the house, but speedy P-R DB Andrew Mellis — who had a TD grab on offense and a game-icing INT on defense — chased down Longenecker. Still, Longenecker capped the drive with a 4-yard TD run off a pretty pitch from QB Josh Myer. Longenecker, Myer and Cocalico’s leading rusher, FB Sam Steffey, are all due back next year for the Eagles.

