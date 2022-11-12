The Solanco football team withstood a ferocious comeback by visiting Shippensburg to win 42-35 in a District Three Class 5A quarterfinal Saturday night in Quarryville.

The top-seeded Golden Mules opened up a large first-half lead, only to watch No. 8 Shippensburg erupt for 28 second-half points to make a game of it.

But the Mules held on, getting three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Brody Mellinger and two more from Josiah Forren to advance to the District Three semifinals.

The Mules set the tone with a 16-play, 78-yard drive, capped by Mellinger’s 5-yard keeper, to take a lead they would never relinquish. Mellinger would add two more scores, and Forren one, for a 28-7 lead at the half.

Turning point

After Forren opened the third quarter with an 18-yard touchdown run, Shippensburg began chipping into the lead.

Trae Kater (10 carries, 39 yards) had touchdown runs of 3 and 13 yards in a span of 57 seconds, thanks in part to a surprise onside-kick recovery, to get with 35-21.

Cole Harris (22 carries, 83 yards) opened the fourth quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run, extending Solanco’s lead to 42-21.

Shippensburg quarterback Tucker Chamberlin (15-for-24, 225 yards) threw a 48-yard touchdown to his brother, Tory, and with 3:25 to play found Kater for a 5-yard score to get the Greyhounds within a touchdown.

But Mellinger and company effectually ran out the clock to move on to next week.

Key statistic

Solanco’s vaunted rushing attack chewed up plenty of both turf and game clock versus Shippensburg, amassing 415 yards on 59 carries.

Mellinger rushed for 126 yards on 17 carries, while Forren ran for 176 yards on 14 totes, plus a 30-yard reception for good measure.

For Shippensburg, Amari Kerr had 10 carries for 69 yards. Tory Chamberlin had three receptions for 75 yards, and Erby Weller had eight receptions for 88 yards, including a 2-point conversion pass.

Up next

Solanco (11-0) hosts No. 12 Cocalico (8-4) next week for the right to advance to the Class 5A championship.