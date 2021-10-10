Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 7 games …
RUSHING
Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 34 carries for 232 yards, 2 TD
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 26 carries for 203 yards, 4 TD
Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 6 carries for 165 yards, 2 TD
Luke Williams, Elco — 17 carries for 153 yards, 1 TD
Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 21 carries for 119 yards, 1 TD
Julian Lopez, Lampeter-Strasburg — 8 carries for 103 yards, 1 TD
Christian Royer, Warwick — 25 carries for 103 yards, 2 TD
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 6 carries for 100 yards, 2 TD
Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 13 carries for 98 yards, 1 TD
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 9 carries for 94 yards, 1 TD
Cole Thomas, Elco — 18 carries for 94 yards, 0 TD
Elijah Reimold, Solanco — 11 carries for 91 yards, 0 TD
Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 5 carries for 89 yards, 1 TD
Steven Rivas, Columbia — 13 carries for 89 yards, 0 TD
Jaison Beckford, Wilson — 3 carries for 87 yards, 1 TD
Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 5 carries for 83 yards, 1 TD
Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 20 carries for 73 yards, 0 TD
Stephen Katch, Hempfield — 16 carries for 71 yards, 0 TD
Darrell Beiler, Pequea Valley — 11 carries for 70 yards, 2 TD
Mike Trainor, Octorara — 10 carries for 70 yards, 0 TD
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 11 carries for 68 yards, 1 TD
Tom Hunsicker, Wilson — 3 carries for 68 yards, 1 TD
Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico — 8 carries for 68 yards, 0 TD
Zach Turpen, Solanco — 19 carries for 68 yards, 2 TD
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 12 carries for 67 yards, 0 TD
Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 3 carries for 66 yards, 1 TD
Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 9 carries for 65 yards, 2 TD
Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 13 carries for 65 yards, 1 TD
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 21 carries for 60 yards, 0 TD
Brian Coleman, Solanco — 13 carries for 56 yards, 0 TD
Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 12 carries for 55 yards, 0 TD
Blayke Taddei, Cocalico — 15 carries for 53 yards, 0 TD
Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 7 carries for 52 yards, 1 TD
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 4 carries for 52 yards, 1 TD
Jonathan Shay, Annville-Cleona — 5 carries for 50 yards, 0 TD
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 4 carries for 50 yards, 0 TD
Jake Williams, Elco — 9 carries for 50 yards, 1 TD
PASSING
Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 21 of 35 for 356 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 22 of 35 for 318 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Robert Footman, Columbia — 19 of 31 for 308 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 27 of 40 for 268 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 14 of 15 for 255 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 12 of 15 for 217 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 12 of 25 for 206 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon — 10 of 21 for 156 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 12 of 25 for 153 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 13 of 26 for 141 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 of 8 for 119 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 5 of 8 for 112 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 2 of 5 for 109 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
RECEPTIONS
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 9 catches for 105 yards, 1 TD
J’von Collazo, Columbia — 8 catches for 107 yards, 1 TD
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 7 catches for 163 yards, 1 TD
Cody Diantonio, Octorara — 7 catches for 158 yards, 4 TD
Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 6 catches for 104 yards, 0 TD
Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 6 catches for 92 yards, 2 TD
Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 6 catches for 57 yards, 1 TD
Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot — 6 catches for 146 yards, 1 TD
Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 6 catches for 96 yards, 1 TD
Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 5 catches for 71 yards, 0 TD
Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 5 catches for 100 yards, 2 TD
Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 76 yards, 0 TD
Zahir Stoner, Lebanon — 5 catches for 48 yards, 0 TD
Avery Tran, Conestoga Valley — 5 catches for 73 yards, 0 TD
Mason Weaver, Manheim Central — 5 catches for 40 yards, 0 TD
Jon Carter, Pequea Valley — 4 catches for 38 yards, 1 TD
Larry Marley, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 60 yards, 0 TD
Landon McGallicher, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 21 yards, 0 TD
Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 4 catches for 54 yards, 0 TD
