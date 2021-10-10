Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Conestoga Valley- L-L Football

Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 7 games

RUSHING

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 34 carries for 232 yards, 2 TD

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 26 carries for 203 yards, 4 TD

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 6 carries for 165 yards, 2 TD

Luke Williams, Elco — 17 carries for 153 yards, 1 TD

Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 21 carries for 119 yards, 1 TD

Julian Lopez, Lampeter-Strasburg — 8 carries for 103 yards, 1 TD

Christian Royer, Warwick — 25 carries for 103 yards, 2 TD

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 6 carries for 100 yards, 2 TD

Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 13 carries for 98 yards, 1 TD

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 9 carries for 94 yards, 1 TD

Cole Thomas, Elco — 18 carries for 94 yards, 0 TD

Elijah Reimold, Solanco — 11 carries for 91 yards, 0 TD

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 5 carries for 89 yards, 1 TD

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 13 carries for 89 yards, 0 TD

Jaison Beckford, Wilson — 3 carries for 87 yards, 1 TD

Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 5 carries for 83 yards, 1 TD

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 20 carries for 73 yards, 0 TD

Stephen Katch, Hempfield — 16 carries for 71 yards, 0 TD

Darrell Beiler, Pequea Valley — 11 carries for 70 yards, 2 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 10 carries for 70 yards, 0 TD

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 11 carries for 68 yards, 1 TD

Tom Hunsicker, Wilson — 3 carries for 68 yards, 1 TD

Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico — 8 carries for 68 yards, 0 TD

Zach Turpen, Solanco — 19 carries for 68 yards, 2 TD

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 12 carries for 67 yards, 0 TD

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 3 carries for 66 yards, 1 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 9 carries for 65 yards, 2 TD

Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 13 carries for 65 yards, 1 TD

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 21 carries for 60 yards, 0 TD

Brian Coleman, Solanco — 13 carries for 56 yards, 0 TD

Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 12 carries for 55 yards, 0 TD

Blayke Taddei, Cocalico — 15 carries for 53 yards, 0 TD

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 7 carries for 52 yards, 1 TD

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 4 carries for 52 yards, 1 TD

Jonathan Shay, Annville-Cleona — 5 carries for 50 yards, 0 TD

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 4 carries for 50 yards, 0 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 9 carries for 50 yards, 1 TD

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

PASSING

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 21 of 35 for 356 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 22 of 35 for 318 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Robert Footman, Columbia — 19 of 31 for 308 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 27 of 40 for 268 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 14 of 15 for 255 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 12 of 15 for 217 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 12 of 25 for 206 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon — 10 of 21 for 156 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Jack Reed, Warwick — 12 of 25 for 153 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 13 of 26 for 141 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 of 8 for 119 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 5 of 8 for 112 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 2 of 5 for 109 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

RECEPTIONS

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 9 catches for 105 yards, 1 TD

J’von Collazo, Columbia — 8 catches for 107 yards, 1 TD

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 7 catches for 163 yards, 1 TD

Cody Diantonio, Octorara — 7 catches for 158 yards, 4 TD

Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 6 catches for 104 yards, 0 TD

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 6 catches for 92 yards, 2 TD

Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 6 catches for 57 yards, 1 TD

Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot — 6 catches for 146 yards, 1 TD

Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 6 catches for 96 yards, 1 TD

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 5 catches for 71 yards, 0 TD

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 5 catches for 100 yards, 2 TD

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 76 yards, 0 TD

Zahir Stoner, Lebanon — 5 catches for 48 yards, 0 TD

Avery Tran, Conestoga Valley — 5 catches for 73 yards, 0 TD

Mason Weaver, Manheim Central — 5 catches for 40 yards, 0 TD

Jon Carter, Pequea Valley — 4 catches for 38 yards, 1 TD

 Larry Marley, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 60 yards, 0 TD

Landon McGallicher, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 21 yards, 0 TD

Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 4 catches for 54 yards, 0 TD

