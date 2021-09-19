Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from Week 4 L-L League football games …

RUSHING

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 28 carries for 313 yards, 3 TD

Christian Royer, Warwick — 27 carries for 190 yards, 1 TD

Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 25 carries for 169 yards, 2 TD

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 9 carries for 164 yards, 1 TD

Robert Footman, Columbia — 20 carries for 157 yards, 2 TD

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 25 carries for 133 yards, 1 TD

Luke Williams, Elco — 24 carries for 123 yards, 0 TD

Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 30 carries for 120 yards, 3 TD

Jon Holmes, Donegal — 9 carries for 114 yards, 3 TD

Ethan Adelman, Penn Manor — 7 carries for 93 yards, 2 TD

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 10 carries for 92 yards, 1 TD

Jaison Beckford, Wilson — 14 carries for 89 yards, 1 TD

Elijah Reimold, Solanco — 20 carries for 89 yards, 0 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 15 carries for 83 yards, 1 TD

Ian Brown, Donegal — 9 carries for 83 yards, 0 TD

Jonathan Osman, Penn Manor — 4 carries for 77 yards, 0 TD

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 16 carries for 77 yards, 1 TD

Jaden Weit, Manheim Central — 13 carries for 75 yards, 2 TD

Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 14 carries for 69 yards, 0 TD

Cooper Miller, Donegal — 9 carries for 66 yards, 0 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 12 carries for 66 yards, 0 TD

Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 15 carries for 65 yards, 0 TD

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 10 carrier’s for 62 yards, 1 TD

Blayke Taddei, Cocalico — 13 carries for 58 yards, 1 TD

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 9 carries for 57 yards, 0 TD

Orlando Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley — 15 carries for 56 yards, 1 TD

Landen Baughman, Donegal — 2 carries for 55 yards, 1 TD

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 11 carries for 52 yards, 0 TD

PASSING

Robert Footman, Columbia — 13 of 28 for 347 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT

Matt Remash, McCaskey — 13 of 22 for 291 yards,2 TD, 1 INT

Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 22 of 35 for 267 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 25 of 32 for 250 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 10 of 11 for 220 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 16 of 25 for 209 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 16 of 24 for 196 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Jack Reed, Warwick — 13 of 20 for 180 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 9 of 16 for 172 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 12 of 24 for 165 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 10 of 25 for 159 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 6 of 15 for 113 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 5 of 15 for 108 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

RECEPTIONS

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 13 catches for 175 yards, 2 TD

Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot — 9 catches for 105 yards, 1 TD

Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 8 catches for 117 yards, 1 TD

Adam Acker, Hempfield — 6 catches for 58 yards, 0 TD

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 6 catches for 66 yards, 0 TD

Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 5 catches for 50 yards, 2 TD

Ryan Fink, Warwick — 5 catches for 68 yards, 0 TD

Zahir Stoner, Lebanon — 5 catches for 38 yards, 0 TD

Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 4 catches for 39 yards, 0 TD

Brady Harbach, Manheim Central — 4 catches for 30 yards, 0 TD

Michael Heckman, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 36 yards, 0 TD

Josiah Gray, McCaskey — 4 catches for 140 yards, 2 TD

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 150 yards, 3 TD

Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 catches for 46 yards, 0 TD

Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 4 catches for 73 yards, 1 TD

