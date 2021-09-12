Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 3 action …
RUSHING
Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 22 carries for 191 yards, 1 TD
Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 13 carries for 178 yards, 4 TD
Luke Williams, Elco — 29 carries for 177 yards, 2 TD
Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 31 carries for 165 yards, 1 TD
Cody Stough, Donegal — 11 carries for 148 yards, 3 TD
Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 9 carries for 142 yards, 2 TD
Christian Royer, Warwick — 16 carries for 120 yards, 3 TD
Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 19 carries for 106 yards, 2 TD
Jon Holmes, Donegal — 7 carries for 105 yards, 1 TD
Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 11 carries for 105 yards, 3 TD
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 13 carries for 103 yards, 3 TD
Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 19 carries for 94 yards, 0 TD
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 13 carries for 87 yards, 0 TD
Elijah Reimold, Solanco — 4 carries for 83 yards, 1 TD
Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 10 carries for 79 yards, 0 TD
Paulie Murray, Octorara — 7 carries for 78 yards, 1 TD
Alex Long, Annville-Cleona — 1 carry for 77 yards, 1 TD
Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 12 carries for 77 yards, 0 TD
Basir Epps, McCaskey — 1 carry for 69 yards, 1 TD
Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 16 carries for 68 yards, 0 TD
Cole Thomas, Elco — 15 carries for 65 yards, 3 TD
Jonathan Carter, Pequea Valley — 3 carries for 60 yards, 0 TD
Mike Trainor, Octorara — 10 carries for 60 yards, 0 TD
Marquise Washington, McCaskey — 1 carry for 59 yards, 1 TD
Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 15 carries for 58 yards, 1 TD
Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 18 carries for 54 yards, 2 TD
Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon — 18 carries for 53 yards, 1 TD
Mekhi Murray, Octorara — 5 carries for 50 yards, 1 TD
PASSING
Robert Footman, Columbia — 20 of 32 for 279 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 8 of 11 for 256 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 14 of 28 for 224 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 18 of 28 for 212 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 17 of 29 for 211 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 21 of 31 for 189 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
Matt Remash, McCaskey — 7 of 15 for 189 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 8 of 24 for 171 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 11 of 15 for 160 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata — 10 of 20 for 145 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 6 of 9 for 133 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 10 of 16 for 127 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 8 of 14 for 122 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
RECEPTIONS
Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 8 catches for 51 yards, 2 TD
Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 7 catches for 140 yards, 0 TD
Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 7 catches for 75 yards, 0 TD
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 6 catches for 105 yards, 0 TD
Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 6 catches for 96 yards, 0 TD
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 6 catches for 69 yards, 0 TD
Jayden Boone, Columbia — 5 catches for 68 yards, 0 TD
Ryan Fink, Warwick — 5 catches for 109 yards, 0 TD
Elijah Knowles, Ephrata — 5 catches for 61 yards, 1 TD
Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot — 5 catches for 100 yards, 0 TD
Isaac Burks, McCaskey — 4 catches for 138 yards, 1 TD
J’von Collazo, Columbia — 4 catches for 31 yards, 1 TD
Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 49 yards, 1 TD
Michael Heckman, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 32 yards, 0 TD
Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley — 4 catches for 105 yards, 2 TD
Blake Weaver, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 45 yards, 0 TD
