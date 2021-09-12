Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg - L-L Football
Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 3 action

RUSHING

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 22 carries for 191 yards, 1 TD

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 13 carries for 178 yards, 4 TD

Luke Williams, Elco — 29 carries for 177 yards, 2 TD

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 31 carries for 165 yards, 1 TD

Cody Stough, Donegal — 11 carries for 148 yards, 3 TD

Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 9 carries for 142 yards, 2 TD

Christian Royer, Warwick — 16 carries for 120 yards, 3 TD

Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 19 carries for 106 yards, 2 TD

Jon Holmes, Donegal — 7 carries for 105 yards, 1 TD

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 11 carries for 105 yards, 3 TD

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 13 carries for 103 yards, 3 TD

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 19 carries for 94 yards, 0 TD

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 13 carries for 87 yards, 0 TD

Elijah Reimold, Solanco — 4 carries for 83 yards, 1 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 10 carries for 79 yards, 0 TD

Paulie Murray, Octorara — 7 carries for 78 yards, 1 TD

Alex Long, Annville-Cleona — 1 carry for 77 yards, 1 TD

Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 12 carries for 77 yards, 0 TD

Basir Epps, McCaskey — 1 carry for 69 yards, 1 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 16 carries for 68 yards, 0 TD

Cole Thomas, Elco — 15 carries for 65 yards, 3 TD

Jonathan Carter, Pequea Valley — 3 carries for 60 yards, 0 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 10 carries for 60 yards, 0 TD

Marquise Washington, McCaskey — 1 carry for 59 yards, 1 TD

Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 15 carries for 58 yards, 1 TD

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 18 carries for 54 yards, 2 TD

Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon — 18 carries for 53 yards, 1 TD

Mekhi Murray, Octorara — 5 carries for 50 yards, 1 TD

PASSING

Robert Footman, Columbia — 20 of 32 for 279 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 8 of 11 for 256 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Jack Reed, Warwick — 14 of 28 for 224 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 18 of 28 for 212 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 17 of 29 for 211 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 21 of 31 for 189 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT

Matt Remash, McCaskey — 7 of 15 for 189 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 8 of 24 for 171 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 11 of 15 for 160 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata — 10 of 20 for 145 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 6 of 9 for 133 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 10 of 16 for 127 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 8 of 14 for 122 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

RECEPTIONS

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 8 catches for 51 yards, 2 TD

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 7 catches for 140 yards, 0 TD

Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 7 catches for 75 yards, 0 TD

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 6 catches for 105 yards, 0 TD

Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 6 catches for 96 yards, 0 TD

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 6 catches for 69 yards, 0 TD

Jayden Boone, Columbia — 5 catches for 68 yards, 0 TD

Ryan Fink, Warwick — 5 catches for 109 yards, 0 TD

Elijah Knowles, Ephrata — 5 catches for 61 yards, 1 TD

Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot — 5 catches for 100 yards, 0 TD

Isaac Burks, McCaskey — 4 catches for 138 yards, 1 TD

J’von Collazo, Columbia — 4 catches for 31 yards, 1 TD

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 49 yards, 1 TD

Michael Heckman, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 32 yards, 0 TD

Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley — 4 catches for 105 yards, 2 TD

Blake Weaver, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 45 yards, 0 TD

