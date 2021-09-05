Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from Week 2 L-L League football action ...
RUSHING
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 26 carries for 183 yards, 2 TD
Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 19 carries for 178 yards, 3 TD
Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 21 carries for 163 yards, 3 TD
Mike Trainor, Octorara — 5 carries for 158 yards, 3 TD
Zach Turpen, Solanco — 11 carries for 151 yards, 1 TD
Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon — 21 carries for 128 yards, 0 TD
Cole Thomas, Elco — 16 carries for 122 yards, 2 TD
Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 8 carries for 102 yards, 1 TD
Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 15 carries for 89 yards, 0 TD
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 9 carries for 89 yards, 1 TD
Fernando Marquez, Cedar Crest — 7 carries for 83 yards, 1 TD
Isaiah Jones, Manheim Township — 11 carries for 80 yards, 1 TD
Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 14 carries for 79 yards, 1 TD
Orlando Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley — 17 carries for 79 yards, 0 TD
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 9 carries for 76 yards, 0 TD
Luke Williams, Elco — 16 carries for 76 yards, 0 TD
Robert Castagna, Solanco — 15 carries for 73 yards, 0 TD
Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 21 carries for 71 yards, 0 TD
Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 16 carries for 71 yards, 2 TD
Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 11 carries for 69 yards, 1 TD
Steele Wrigley, Octorara — 3 carries for 69 yards, 1 TD
Christian Royer, Warwick — 26 carries for 68 yards, 1 TD
Cody Stough, Donegal — 8 carries for 67 yards, 1 TD
Zion Rolon, Cedar Crest — 6 carries for 64 yards, 1 TD
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 20 carries for 60 yards, 0 TD
Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 11 carries for 59 yards, 1 TD
Alexadel Orosco, Lebanon — 16 carries for 57 yards, 1 TD
Jonathan Carter, Pequea Valley — 4 carries for 53 yards, 0 TD
Paulie Murray, Octorara — 3 carries for 51 yards, 1 TD
PASSING
Robert Footman, Columbia — 27-of-52 for 299 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 17-of-31 for 280 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 13-of-25 for 260 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 8-of-16 for 205 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 10-of-20 for 193 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 14-of-27 for 188 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 14-of-26 for 187 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 13-of-36 for 177 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 10-of-14 for 144 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Landen Baughman, Donegal — 5-of-8 for 141 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 8-of-18 for 134 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT
Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 10-of-16 for 132 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
RECEPTIONS
Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 10 catches for 104 yards, 1 TD
Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 9 catches for 170 yards, 1 TD
Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 7 catches for 172 yards, 2 TD
Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 6 catches for 61 yards, 0 TD
Xavier Padilla, Pequea Valley — 6 catches for 59 yards, 1 TD
Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley — 6 catches for 84 yards, 1 TD
J’von Collazo, Columbia — 5 catches for 58 yards, 0 TD
Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 5 catches for 42 yards, 0 TD
Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 5 catches for 49 yards, 0 TD
Ethan Adelman, Penn Manor — 4 catches for 27 yards, 0 TD
Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 4 catches for 48 yards, 1 TD
Josh Drake, Wilson — 4 catches for 31 yards, 0 TD
Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 4 catches for 83 yards, 0 TD
Tyler George, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 14 yards, 0 TD
Raaker Smith, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 18 yards, 0 TD
