There is certainly no shortage of talent set to return to Lancaster-Lebanon League football for the 2023 season, which inches closer and closer as we slog through this never-ending heat wave.

Ten of the leading rushers, 17 of the leading passers and nine of the leading receivers from 2022 are due back in camps around the circuit, beginning Monday with five days of heat acclimatization sessions — three days after the season kicked off with Media Day festivities.

The list includes a 2,000-yard rusher; seven 1,000-yard rushers in all; a trio of 2,000-yard passers; six signal-callers with a passer efficiency rating of 100 or better; and four receivers who hauled in 40 or more catches last fall.

Speaking of fall … anyone else ready for sweatshirt and jeans weather on a crisp fall Friday night, parked in the bleachers cheering for your favorite team? It’s almost that time.

Here are the top returning leaders from last season, with their 2022 stats …

TOP RETURNING RUSHERS FROM 2022

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 265 carries for 2,242 yards, 8.5 avg., 34 TD

Sam Steffey, Cocalico — 309 carries for 1,829 yards, 5.9 avg., 23 TD

Jake Williams, Elco — 203 carries for 1,824 yards, 9.0 avg., 18 TD

Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 193 carries for 1,491 yards, 7.7 avg., 24 TD

Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 190 carries for 1,110 yards, 5.8 avg., 17 TD

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 137 carries for 1,108 yards, 8.1 avg., 13 TD

Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic — 140 carries for 1,098 yards, 7.8 avg., 14 TD

Evan Johnson, Twin Valley — 127 carries for 993 yards, 7.8 avg., 15 TD

Brenden Ackley, Kutztown — 143 carries for 963 yards, 6.7 avg., 8 TD

Declan Clancy, Manheim Township — 112 carries for 848 yards, 7.6 avg., 13 TD

TOP RETURNING PASSERS FROM 2022

(Per NFL passer efficiency rating; minimum 50 attempts)

Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 132 of 220 for 2,210 yards, 29 TD, 5 INT — 124 rating

Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 100 of 166 for 1,668 yards, 21 TD, 5 INT — 121 rating

Logan Nawrocki, Schuylkill Valley — 28 of 51 for 487 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT — 119 rating

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 240 of 330 for 2,621 yards, 26 TD, 8 INT — 112 rating

Will Hess, Berks Catholic — 52 of 83 for 854 yards, 10 TD, 7 INT — 102 rating

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 122 of 214 for 2,002 yards, 21 TD, 11 INT — 100 rating

Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest — 59 of 101 for 783 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT — 97 rating

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 133 of 247 for 1,970 yards, 20 TD, 10 INT — 90 rating

Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 146 of 242 for 1,767 yards, 13 TD, 10 INT — 83 rating

Evan Myers, Twin Valley — 77 of 154 for 1,204 yards, 7 TD, 3 INT — 83 rating

Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson — 77 of 140 for 1,065 yards, 11 TD, 9 INT — 79 rating

Kael Erdman, Northern Lebanon — 36 of 66 for 595 yards, 4 TD, 8 INT — 66 rating

Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 107 of 220 for 1,367 yards, 11 TD, 11 INT — 64 rating

Jack Riffle, Fleetwood — 118 of 254 for 1,352 yards, 12 TD, 9 INT — 64 rating

Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone — 93 of 207 for 1,208 yards, 10 TD, 8 INT — 60 rating

Braedon Wood, Octorara — 51 of 110 for 647 yards, 4 TD, 7 INT — 51 rating

Brandyn Castro, Lebanon — 70 of 154 for 790 yards, 7 TD, 12 INT — 44 rating

TOP RETURNING RECEIVERS FROM 2022

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 65 catches for 736 yards, 11.3 avg., 15 TD

Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central — 42 catches for 994 yards, 23.7 avg., 12 TD

Bode Sipel, Manheim Central — 42 catches for 630 yards, 15.0 avg., 7 TD

Micah Gates, Hempfield — 40 catches for 546 yards, 13.7 avg., 4 TD

Cohen Correll, Hamburg — 39 catches for 554 yards, 14.2 avg., 4 TD

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 37 catches for 509 yards, 13.8 avg., 4 TD

Ty Werley, Hamburg — 36 catches for 473 yards, 13.1 avg., 5 TD

Nick Palumbo, Manheim Township — 35 catches for 424 yards, 12.1 avg., 4 TD

Asher Wolfe, Manheim Township — 35 catches for 479 yards, 13.7 avg., 2 TD

