Not sure how Hurricane Ian will affect us here in Pennsylvania, but be ready for some wet stuff Friday night/Saturday, when the Week 6 action commences in our neck of the woods. Probably wouldn't hurt to pop an umbrella and some ponchos in your trunk to be safe. Here are some more preview items, with the calendar about to flip to October:

1. Safe to say McCaskey’s defensive backfield will be tested Friday, when the Red Tornado touches down in Neffsville for a Section 1 tilt vs. Manheim Township. Blue Streaks’ QB Hayden Johnson has a league-best 123 pass completions, and he’s hit nine different receivers for catches, and five different receivers have hauled in TD passes. Johnson has thrown for 1,249 yards, second-most in the league, and two of his favorite targets have been Landon Kennel (26-247, 2 TD) and Asher Wolfe (20-259, 2 TD). McCaskey’s D is yielding 342 yards a game, and the Tornado has given up 994 passing yards, sixth-most in the league, as McCaskey’s tries to snap a 4-game slide. Keep an eye on Tornado DB Michi Winters (20 tackles, 1 QB hurry, 1 INT, which went for a 20-yard pick-6 vs. Hempfield) to try and help blanket Kennel, Wolfe and Co. on the flanks.

BONUS NUGGET: Make some space in Elizabethtown’s record book for senior QB Josh Rudy. His 317-yard passing night last Friday in the Bears’ 47-42 victory over Twin Valley gave him 4,000 career passing yards on the dot … 1,405 so far this season; 1,858 last fall; 438 in his sophomore season; and 299 in his freshman campaign.

2. Speaking of Rudy and Johnson … They are two of five L-L League signal-callers who have soared past 1,000 passing yards through the first five games this season. Here are the leading passers heading into the Week 6 games:

> Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 1,405 yards

> Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 1,249 yards

> Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 1,097 yards

> Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 1,096 yards

> Jack Reed, Warwick — 1,012 yards

> Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 978 yards

> Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 919 yards

> Daezjon Giles, Columbia — 916 yards

> Zac Hahn, Manheim Central — 908 yards

> Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 887 yards

> Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser — 878 yards

Rudy, Johnson and Reed were the three leading returning passers in the league from last season, so we’re not surprised that trio all has 1,000-plus air yards already this fall. … Gingrich has the most passing yards among the Berks County crew.

3. TD MAKERS: Who has ventured into the end zone the most times so far this season? Here are the leaders …

> Pierce Mason, Hamburg — 16 TD runs, 1 punt return, 1 kickoff return for 18 TD

> Cam Jones, Wilson — 10 TD runs, 1 TD catch, 3 punt returns for 14 TD

> Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 13 TD runs

> Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg — 9 TD runs, 1 TD catch, 1 kickoff return for 11 TD

> Brycen Armold, Manheim Central — 10 TD runs

> Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 10 TD catches

> Matt Kramer, Wyomissing — 10 TD runs

> Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown — 10 TD runs

> Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley — 9 TD runs

> Jackson Landis, Hempfield — 9 TD runs

> Jake Williams, Elco — 8 TD runs, 1 kickoff return for 9 TD

> Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic — 7 TD catches, 1 kickoff return for 8 TD

> Delsin McNeil, Governor Mifflin — 7 TD runs

