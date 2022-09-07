From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

More Week 3 prep, as teams cope with some mid-week rain, which is likely fouling up some people’s practice routines as the weather finally starts to cool off a bit.

1. Hamburg RB Pierce Mason: Five of his 14 carries have gone for touchdowns. He’s also returned a kickoff for a TD and has a punt return for a TD as the Hawks have high-stepped to a 2-0 start. … Elizabethtown WR Braden Cummings: Seven of his 10 receptions have gone for touchdowns, including four TD grabs in a Week 1 win over Donegal. The Bears are cooking at 2-0. … Hamburg will go for a 3-0 getaway Friday at home vs. Fairfield, while E-town looks to remain unbeaten with a trip to Hersheypark Stadium on Friday to square off against another undefeated outfit, Lower Dauphin.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. This stat just completely jumps off the page: Columbia has given up just 16 rushing yards in two games. Needless to say the Crimson Tide owns one of the top defensive spots in the league stats so far. Eight L-L League teams are giving up less than 200 yards a game: Wyomissing (100.5), Hamburg (110), Columbia (127), Elizabethtown (179), Exeter (180), Manheim Township (182), Reading (187.5) and Elco (193). … Every team on that list is 2-0 except Manheim Township; the Streaks had a close-call setback at Cumberland Valley in Week 1 before blanking Dallastown 40-zip last week. … Two of those top defenses will lock horns Friday, when Elco visits Columbia. … Wyomissing has allowed a league-low 96 passing yards in two games. … No fluke for Cumberland Valley; after topping Manheim Township, the Eagles clocked another D3-6A heavyweight, Central York, in Week 2. CY now heads to Hempfield (2-0) on Friday.

3. Three of the league’s top-5-ranked offenses call Section 3 home: Elizabethtown (503.5) is first, Garden Spot (413.5) is second and Ephrata (411) is fourth in the L-L in total offense through two games. Wyomissing (411.5) is No. 3 and Schuylkill Valley, despite a bumpy 0-2 getaway, is fifth at 401.5. … Annville-Cleona has romped for a league-best 620 rushing yards, while Garden Spot has a league-best 594 air yards.

