Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 9 games …
RUSHING
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 23 carries for 330 yards, 2 TD
Mike Trainor, Octorara — 9 carries for 221 yards, 3 TD
Luke Williams, Elco — 45 carries for 206 yards, 3 TD
Jaden Jones, Wilson — 21 carries for 139 yards, 2 TD
Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 17 carries for 131 yards, 1 TD
Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 8 carries for 125 yards, 0 TD
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 14 carries for 119 yards, 2 TD
Bassir Epps, McCaskey — 5 carries for 110 yards, 1 TD
Christian Royer, Warwick — 23 carries for 110 yards, 2 TD
Brian Coleman, Solanco — 17 carries for 107 yards, 2 TD
Josiah Gray, McCaskey — 7 carries for 96 yards, 2 TD
Zion Raison-Peters, Octorara — 6 carries for 91 yards, 2 TD
Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 13 carries for 88 yards, 0 TD
Jaden Weit, Manheim Central — 16 carries for 85 yards, 1 TD
Ethan Adelman, Penn Manor — 7 carries for 76 yards, 1 TD
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 11 carries for 75 yards, 1 TD
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 7 carries for 74 yards, 3 TD
Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 10 carries for 73 yards, 3 TD
Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 3 carries for 72 yards, 1 TD
Ricky Esh, Pequea Valley — 12 carries for 68 yards, 1 TD
Isaiah Jones, Manheim Township — 11 carries for 67 yards, 0 TD
Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 17 carries for 66 yards, 0 TD
Elijah Reimold, Solanco — 9 carries for 61 yards, 0 TD
Payton Cunningham, Lampeter-Strasburg — 3 carries for 60 yards, 0 TD
Jake Laubach, Manheim Township — 7 carries for 59 yards, 1 TD
Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 11 carries for 53 yards, 0 TD
Robert Footman, Columbia — 6 carries for 50 yards, 2 TD
Eli Rodriguez, Manheim Township — 6 carries for 50 yards, 1 TD
PASSING
Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 14 of 19 for 317 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 15 of 26 for 280 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Robert Footman, Columbia — 13 of 18 for 277 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 11 of 22 for 202 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 15 of 28 for 201 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 7 of 16 for 167 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 12 of 24 for 166 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 9 of 13 for 130 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 5 of 17 for 117 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 7 of 14 for 111 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
RECEPTIONS
Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 9 catches for 141 yards, 0 TD
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 6 catches for 92 yards, 1 TD
Adam Acker, Hempfield — 5 catches for 129 yards, 0 TD
J’von Collazo, Columbia — 5 catches for 102 yards, 1 TD
Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 5 catches for 205 yards, 3 TD
Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 4 catches for 105 yards, 1 TD
Aiden Johnson, Conestoga Valley — 4 catches for 57 yards, 0 TD
Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 85 yards, 1 TD
Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 4 catches for 38 yards, 0 TD
Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 102 yards, 1 TD
Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 4 catches for 27 yards, 0 TD
Artie Poindexter, Columbia — 4 catches for 59 yards, 1 TD
Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 78 yards, 1 TD
DeShawn Stanley, Penn Manor — 4 catches for 40 yards, 0 TD
