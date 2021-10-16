Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 8 games …

RUSHING

Luke Williams, Elco — 20 carries for 266 yards, 2 TD

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 23 carries for 241 yards, 4 TD

Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 14 carries for 195 yards, 2 TD

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 17 carries for 172 yards, 3 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 23 carries for 162 yards, 1 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 23 carries for 138 yards, 3 TD

Cole Thomas, Elco — 21 carries for 138 yards, 4 TD

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 7 carries for 109 yards, 3 TD

Steven Flinton, Cocalico — 7 carries for 102 yards, 1 TD

Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 13 carries for 101 yards, 1 TD

Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico — 5 carries for 93 yards, 0 TD

Jonathan Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg — 8 carries for 91 yards, 1 TD

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 14 carries for 85 yards, 1 TD

Steven Rivas, Columbia — 12 carries for 85 yards, 2 TD

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 10 carries for 81 yards, 2 TD

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 14 carries for 80 yards, 1 TD

Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 11 carries for 70 yards, 1 TD

Robert Footman, Columbia — 10 carries for 76 yards, 2 TD

Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 9 carries for 76 yards, 0 TD

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 15 carries for 75 yards, 0 TD

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 14 carries for 70 yards, 3 TD

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 13 carries for 60 yards, 2 TD

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 18 carries for 59 yards, 0 TD

Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 10 carries for 57 yards, 1 TD

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 15 carries for 50 yards, 0 TD

PASSING

Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 18 of 31 for 331 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT

Robert Footman, Columbia — 15 of 20 for 283 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon — 17 of 30 for 267 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 13 of 22 for 247 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 12 of 23 for 189 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 13 of 17 for 177 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 13 of 23 for 171 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 9 of 12 for 163 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 10 of 19 for 163 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Landen Baughman, Donegal — 6 of 9 for 127 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 4 of 9 for 119 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 12 of 28 for 116 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 16 of 24 for 115 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 12 of 28 for 109 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

RECEPTIONS

Adam Acker, Hempfield — 9 catches for 70 yards, 0 TD

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 7 catches for 131 yards, 2 TD

Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 7 catches for 202 yards, 3 TD

Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 6 catches for 69 yards, 0 TD

Isaac Burks, McCaskey — 5 catches for 76 yards, 0 TD

Kayden Clark, Northern Lebanon — 5 catches for 147 yards, 2 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 5 carries for 55 yards, 0 TD

Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 5 catches for 40 yards, 0 TD

Jonathan Osman, Penn Manor — 5 catches for 48 yards, 0 TD

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 5 catches for 53 yards, 2 TD

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 5 catches for 80 yards, 1 TD

Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 77 yards, 2 TD

Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 40 yards, 1 TD

Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 40 yards, 0 TD

Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 50 yards, 1 TD

Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 catches for 70 yards, 2 TD

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 81 yards, 1 TD

Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 28 yards, 0 TD

Anthony Stidham, Ephrata — 4 catches for 16 yards, 0 TD

