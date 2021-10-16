Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from the L-L League football Week 8 games …
RUSHING
Luke Williams, Elco — 20 carries for 266 yards, 2 TD
Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 23 carries for 241 yards, 4 TD
Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 14 carries for 195 yards, 2 TD
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 17 carries for 172 yards, 3 TD
Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 23 carries for 162 yards, 1 TD
Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 23 carries for 138 yards, 3 TD
Cole Thomas, Elco — 21 carries for 138 yards, 4 TD
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 7 carries for 109 yards, 3 TD
Steven Flinton, Cocalico — 7 carries for 102 yards, 1 TD
Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 13 carries for 101 yards, 1 TD
Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico — 5 carries for 93 yards, 0 TD
Jonathan Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg — 8 carries for 91 yards, 1 TD
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 14 carries for 85 yards, 1 TD
Steven Rivas, Columbia — 12 carries for 85 yards, 2 TD
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 10 carries for 81 yards, 2 TD
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 14 carries for 80 yards, 1 TD
Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 11 carries for 70 yards, 1 TD
Robert Footman, Columbia — 10 carries for 76 yards, 2 TD
Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 9 carries for 76 yards, 0 TD
Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 15 carries for 75 yards, 0 TD
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 14 carries for 70 yards, 3 TD
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 13 carries for 60 yards, 2 TD
Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 18 carries for 59 yards, 0 TD
Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 10 carries for 57 yards, 1 TD
Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 15 carries for 50 yards, 0 TD
PASSING
Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 18 of 31 for 331 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT
Robert Footman, Columbia — 15 of 20 for 283 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon — 17 of 30 for 267 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 13 of 22 for 247 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Matthew Remash, McCaskey — 12 of 23 for 189 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 13 of 17 for 177 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 13 of 23 for 171 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 9 of 12 for 163 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 10 of 19 for 163 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Landen Baughman, Donegal — 6 of 9 for 127 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona — 4 of 9 for 119 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT
Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 12 of 28 for 116 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 16 of 24 for 115 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 12 of 28 for 109 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
RECEPTIONS
Adam Acker, Hempfield — 9 catches for 70 yards, 0 TD
Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 7 catches for 131 yards, 2 TD
Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 7 catches for 202 yards, 3 TD
Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 6 catches for 69 yards, 0 TD
Isaac Burks, McCaskey — 5 catches for 76 yards, 0 TD
Kayden Clark, Northern Lebanon — 5 catches for 147 yards, 2 TD
Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 5 carries for 55 yards, 0 TD
Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 5 catches for 40 yards, 0 TD
Jonathan Osman, Penn Manor — 5 catches for 48 yards, 0 TD
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 5 catches for 53 yards, 2 TD
Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon — 5 catches for 80 yards, 1 TD
Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 4 catches for 77 yards, 2 TD
Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 40 yards, 1 TD
Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 40 yards, 0 TD
Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest — 4 catches for 50 yards, 1 TD
Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 catches for 70 yards, 2 TD
Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 4 catches for 81 yards, 1 TD
Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 28 yards, 0 TD
Anthony Stidham, Ephrata — 4 catches for 16 yards, 0 TD
