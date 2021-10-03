Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 6 games …
RUSHING
Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 28 carries for 254 yards, 5 TD
Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 25 carries for 177 yards, 3 TD
Christian Royer, Warwick — 24 carries for 166 yards, 4 TD
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 23 carries for 164 yards, 3 TD
Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 18 carries for 159 yards, 2 TD
Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 11 carries for 156 yards, 3 TD
Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 26 carries for 152 yards, 1 TD
Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 19 carries for 145 yards, 3 TD
Cole Thomas, Elco — 9 carries for 143 yards, 3 TD
Luke Williams, Elco — 11 carries for 141 yards, 3 TD
Steele Wrigley, Octorara — 9 carries for 140 yards, 1 TD
Shymere Covington, McCaskey — 11 carries for 131 yards, 1 TD
Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 8 carries for 112 yards, 1 TD
Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 12 carries for 105 yards, 1 TD
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 15 carries for 104 yards, 5 TD
Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 9 carries for 103 yards, 0 TD
Nick Good, Manheim Township — 9 carries for 100 yards, 1 TD
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona — 11 carries for 100 yards, 2 TD
Robert Footman, Columbia — 18 carries for 88 yard, 4 TD
Stephen Katch, Hempfield — 10 carries for 72 yards, 2 TD
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 13 carries for 71 yards, 0 TD
Evan Smith, Hempfield — 6 carries for 71 yards, 0 TD
Brian Coleman, Solanco — 6 carries for 70 yards, 1 TD
Giovanni Malatesta, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6 carries for 70 yards, 0 TD
Isaiah Jones, Manheim Township — 8 carries for 68 yards, 2 TD
Blayke Taddei, Cocalico — 12 carries for 60 yards, 0 TD
J’von Collazo, Columbia — 10 carries for 57 yards, 1 TD
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 9 carries for 56 yards, 1 TD
PASSING
Jack Reed, Warwick — 31 of 40 for 336 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Robert Footman, Columbia — 21 of 27 for 274 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 25 of 37 for 264 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Emanuel Mason, Lebanon — 14 of 22 for 210 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 13 of 18 for 192 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 10 of 12 for 188 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 19 of 25 for 187 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley — 7 of 10 for 178 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 7 of 9 for 135 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 9 of 23 for 122 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 9 of 17 for 122 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Sam McCracken, Ephrata — 5 of 15 for 109 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
RECEPTIONS
Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 14 catches for 123 yards, 0 TD
Zahir Stoner, Lebanon — 10 catches for 139 yards, 2 TD
Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 9 catches for 86 yards, 0 TD
Ryan Fink, Warwick — 8 catches for 117 yards, 1 TD
Brady Breault, Elizabethtown — 7 catches for 45 yards, 0 TD
Jayden Boone, Columbia — 6 catches for 117 yards, 2 TD
Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 6 catches for 63 yards, 0 TD
Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley — 6 catches for 60 yards, 0 TD
Evan Boley, Ephrata — 5 catches for 109 yards, 1 TD
J’von Collazo, Columbia — 5 catches for 74 yards, 0 TD
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown — 5 catches for 86 yards, 1 TD
Michael Heckman, Manheim Township — 5 catches for 67 yards, 1 TD
Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 5 catches for 81 yards, 0 TD
Tommy Minnich, Hempfield — 5 catches for 110 yards, 2 TD
Spencer Stuart, Penn Manor — 5 catches for 44 yards, 1 TD
Nick Good, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 32 yards, 1 TD
Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 41 yards, 0 TD
Munir Lowery, Lebanon — 4 catches for 71 yards, 1 TD
Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 4 catches for 122 yards, 1 TD
Colin Winters, Warwick — 4 catches for 31 yards, 0 TD
