Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 5 games …

RUSHING

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 27 carries for 208 yards, 3 TD

Jon Holmes, Donegal — 12 carries for 158 yards, 1 TD

Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 25 carries for 150 yards, 3 TD

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 22 carries for 146 yards, 1 TD

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 11 carries for 121 yards, 2 TD

Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 13 carries for 117 yards, 2 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 11 carries for 106 yards, 1 TD

Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 20 carries for 103 yards, 0 TD

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 20 carries for 100 yards, 1 TD

Jaxon Groy, Elco — 7 carries for 97 yards, 1 TD

Stephen Katch, Hempfield — 15 carries for 85 yards, 0 TD

Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 23 carries for 84 yards, 0 TD

Brycen Flinton, Cocalico — 5 carries for 78 yards, 1 TD

Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 14 carries for 76 yards, 3 TD

Nick Good, Manheim Township — 6 carries for 72 yards, 1 TD

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 7 carries for 70 yards, 0 TD

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 5 carries for 67 yards, 1 TD

Robert Castagna, Solanco — 15 carries for 63 yards, 1 TD

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 13 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 13 carries for 58 yards, 0 TD

Luke Williams, Elco — 23 carries for 58 yards, 1 TD

Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 17 carries for 57 yards, 1 TD

Terrell Crawley, Lancaster Catholic — 10 carries for 56 yards, 1 TD

Colton Focht, Octorara — 7 carries for 56 yards, 1 TD

Jadon Burkholder, Garden Spot — 5 carries for 52 yards, 1 TD

Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 14 carries for 52 yards, 0 TD

Jake Laubach, Manheim Township — 5 carries for 52 yards, 1 TD

Tyler Gillenwater, Garden Spot — 6 carries for 50 yards, 1 TD

Christian Royer, Warwick — 15 carries for 50 yards, 0 TD

PASSING

Jack Reed, Warwick — 15 of 26 for 241 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 15 of 18 for 229 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 12 of 16 for 192 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 10 of 12 for 173 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 11 of 17 for 148 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 8 of 12 for 145 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 9 of 13 for 142 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 10 of 18 for 137 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 8 of 21 for 129 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT

Matt Remash, McCaskey — 10 of 21 for 114 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

RECEPTIONS

Ryan Fink, Warwick — 7 catches for 97 yards, 2 TD

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 7 catches for 122 yards, 1 TD

Adam Acker, Hempfield — 6 catches for 84 yards, 1 TD

Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 6 catches for 78 yards, 0 TD

Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 5 catches for 109 yards, 1 TD

Drexton Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 catches for 53 yards, 0 TD

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 39 yards, 1 TD

Xavier Padilla, Pequea Valley — 4 catches for 45 yards, 0 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 4 catches for 45 yards, 1 TD

Austin Cole, Lampeter-Strasburg — 3 catches for 91 yards, 2 TD

Cory Diantonio, Octorara — 3 catches for 75 yards, 2 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 3 catches for 81 yards, 2 TD

Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 3 catches for 38 yards, 0 TD

Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 3 catches for 44 yards, 1 TD

DeShawn Stanley, Penn Manor — 3 catches for 45 yards, 2 TD

Mason Weaver, Manheim Central — 3 catches for 30 yards, 0 TD

Colin Winters, Warwick — 3 catches for 35 yards, 0 TD

