Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 5 games …
RUSHING
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 27 carries for 208 yards, 3 TD
Jon Holmes, Donegal — 12 carries for 158 yards, 1 TD
Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley — 25 carries for 150 yards, 3 TD
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 22 carries for 146 yards, 1 TD
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 11 carries for 121 yards, 2 TD
Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 13 carries for 117 yards, 2 TD
Mike Trainor, Octorara — 11 carries for 106 yards, 1 TD
Brody Mellinger, Solanco — 20 carries for 103 yards, 0 TD
Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 20 carries for 100 yards, 1 TD
Jaxon Groy, Elco — 7 carries for 97 yards, 1 TD
Stephen Katch, Hempfield — 15 carries for 85 yards, 0 TD
Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 23 carries for 84 yards, 0 TD
Brycen Flinton, Cocalico — 5 carries for 78 yards, 1 TD
Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 14 carries for 76 yards, 3 TD
Nick Good, Manheim Township — 6 carries for 72 yards, 1 TD
Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 7 carries for 70 yards, 0 TD
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 5 carries for 67 yards, 1 TD
Robert Castagna, Solanco — 15 carries for 63 yards, 1 TD
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 13 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 13 carries for 58 yards, 0 TD
Luke Williams, Elco — 23 carries for 58 yards, 1 TD
Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 17 carries for 57 yards, 1 TD
Terrell Crawley, Lancaster Catholic — 10 carries for 56 yards, 1 TD
Colton Focht, Octorara — 7 carries for 56 yards, 1 TD
Jadon Burkholder, Garden Spot — 5 carries for 52 yards, 1 TD
Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 14 carries for 52 yards, 0 TD
Jake Laubach, Manheim Township — 5 carries for 52 yards, 1 TD
Tyler Gillenwater, Garden Spot — 6 carries for 50 yards, 1 TD
Christian Royer, Warwick — 15 carries for 50 yards, 0 TD
PASSING
Jack Reed, Warwick — 15 of 26 for 241 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 15 of 18 for 229 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 12 of 16 for 192 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 10 of 12 for 173 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 11 of 17 for 148 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 8 of 12 for 145 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Eli Warfel, Penn Manor — 9 of 13 for 142 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Jay Huber, Cedar Crest — 10 of 18 for 137 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 8 of 21 for 129 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT
Matt Remash, McCaskey — 10 of 21 for 114 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
RECEPTIONS
Ryan Fink, Warwick — 7 catches for 97 yards, 2 TD
Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 7 catches for 122 yards, 1 TD
Adam Acker, Hempfield — 6 catches for 84 yards, 1 TD
Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest — 6 catches for 78 yards, 0 TD
Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 5 catches for 109 yards, 1 TD
Drexton Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg — 5 catches for 53 yards, 0 TD
Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 4 catches for 39 yards, 1 TD
Xavier Padilla, Pequea Valley — 4 catches for 45 yards, 0 TD
Mike Trainor, Octorara — 4 catches for 45 yards, 1 TD
Austin Cole, Lampeter-Strasburg — 3 catches for 91 yards, 2 TD
Cory Diantonio, Octorara — 3 catches for 75 yards, 2 TD
Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 3 catches for 81 yards, 2 TD
Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 3 catches for 38 yards, 0 TD
Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley — 3 catches for 44 yards, 1 TD
DeShawn Stanley, Penn Manor — 3 catches for 45 yards, 2 TD
Mason Weaver, Manheim Central — 3 catches for 30 yards, 0 TD
Colin Winters, Warwick — 3 catches for 35 yards, 0 TD
