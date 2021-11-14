WILSONvsHEMPfb010.jpg
Wilson’s Jadyn Jones, right, gains yardage against Hempfield in the first half during the L-L League Section 1 football game at Hempfield High School in Landisville on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

 ANDY BLACKBURN

Here are the L-L League football leading rushers, passers and receivers from the Week 12 District 3 playoff games

RUSHING

Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 29 carries for 167 yards, 1 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 27 carries for 161 yards, 0 TD

Payton Cunningham, Lampeter-Strasburg — 8 carries for 115 yards, 2 TD

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 29 carries for 99 yards, 0 TD

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 12 carries for 96 yards, 0 TD

Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 10 carries for 77 yards, 1 TD

Jon Holmes, Donegal — 13 carries for 54 yards, 0 TD

Steven Flinton, Cocalico — 12 carries for 53 yards, 0 TD

PASSING

Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 17 of 31 for 237 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 7 of 9 for 205 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Jack Reed, Warwick — 19 of 32 for 182 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 15 of 22 for 130 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

RECEPTIONS

Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 6 catches for 79 yards, 1 TD

Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 6 catches for 44 yards, 0 TD

Kyle Sapovchak, Warwick — 6 catches for 50 yards, 1 TD

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 6 catches for 97 yards, 1 TD

Mason Weaver, Manheim Central — 6 catches for 49 yards, 0 TD

Ryan Fink, Warwick — 5 catches for 50 yards, 1 TD

Micah Gates, Hempfield — 4 catches for 37 yards, 0 TD

Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central — 3 catches for 73 yards, 2 TD

Brady Harbach, Manheim Central — 3 catches for 42 yards, 1 TD

Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg — 3 catches for 113 yards, 1 TD

Tommy Minnich, Hempfield — 3 catches for 30 yards, 0 TD

