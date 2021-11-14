Here are the L-L League football leading rushers, passers and receivers from the Week 12 District 3 playoff games …
RUSHING
Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 29 carries for 167 yards, 1 TD
Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 27 carries for 161 yards, 0 TD
Payton Cunningham, Lampeter-Strasburg — 8 carries for 115 yards, 2 TD
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 29 carries for 99 yards, 0 TD
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 12 carries for 96 yards, 0 TD
Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 10 carries for 77 yards, 1 TD
Jon Holmes, Donegal — 13 carries for 54 yards, 0 TD
Steven Flinton, Cocalico — 12 carries for 53 yards, 0 TD
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES
PASSING
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 17 of 31 for 237 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg — 7 of 9 for 205 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 19 of 32 for 182 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 15 of 22 for 130 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER
RECEPTIONS
Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 6 catches for 79 yards, 1 TD
Andy Garcia, Hempfield — 6 catches for 44 yards, 0 TD
Kyle Sapovchak, Warwick — 6 catches for 50 yards, 1 TD
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 6 catches for 97 yards, 1 TD
Mason Weaver, Manheim Central — 6 catches for 49 yards, 0 TD
Ryan Fink, Warwick — 5 catches for 50 yards, 1 TD
Micah Gates, Hempfield — 4 catches for 37 yards, 0 TD
Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central — 3 catches for 73 yards, 2 TD
Brady Harbach, Manheim Central — 3 catches for 42 yards, 1 TD
Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg — 3 catches for 113 yards, 1 TD
Tommy Minnich, Hempfield — 3 catches for 30 yards, 0 TD
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77