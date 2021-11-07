Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 11 games …
RUSHING
Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 17 carries for 178 yards, 3 TD
Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 25 carries for 164 yards, 0 TD
Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 22 carries for 155 yards, 2 TD
Christian Royer, Warwick — 23 carries for 132 yards, 4 TD
Colin Winters, Warwick — 5 carries for 114 yards, 1 TD
Robert Footman, Columbia — 17 carries for 99 yards, 2 TD
Ricky Esh, Pequea Valley — 8 carries for 80 yards, 1 TD
Jake Laubach, Manheim Township — 17 carries for 67 yards, 2 TD
Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 9 carries for 67 yards, 1 TD
Darrell Beiler, Pequea Valley — 8 carries for 61 yards, 1 TD
Stephen Katch, Hempfield — 9 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD
Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 8 carries for 51 yards, 2 TD
PASSING
Robert Footman, Columbia — 26 of 42 for 536 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 19 of 30 for 217 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 12 of 16 for 202 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Jack Reed, Warwick — 14 of 21 for 194 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 12 of 18 for 188 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 12 of 20 for 144 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 4 of 8 for 122 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 10 of 23 for 108 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT
* Footman’s passing-yard total is an L-L League single-game record.
RECEPTIONS
J’von Collazo, Columbia — 11 catches for 357 yards, 5 TD
Mike Trainor, Octorara — 8 catches for 90 yards, 1 TD
Adam Acker, Hempfield — 6 catches for 84 yards, 0 TD
Corey DiAntonio, Octorara — 5 catches for 72 yards, 0 TD
Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 5 catches for 63 yards, 0 TD
Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 5 catches for 108 yards, 0 TD
Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 5 catches for 47 yards, 2 TD
Demari Simms, Columbia — 5 catches for 70 yards, 0 TD
Ryan Fink, Warwick — 4 catches for 48 yards, 1 TD
Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 18 yards, 0 TD
Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 85 yards, 0 TD
Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 3 catches for 54 yards, 0 TD
Jake Laubach, Manheim Township — 3 catches for 17 yards, 0 TD
Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 3 catches for 51 yards, 0 TD
Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley — 3 catches for 65 yards, 1 TD
Steele Wrigley, Octorara — 3 catches for 27 yards, 1 TD
* Collazo’s receiving-yard total is a Pennsylvania single-game record.
