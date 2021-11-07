Warwick vs. Gettysburg - District 3 5A football
Warwick QB Jack Reed (6) looks to pass against Gettysburg during first-half action of a District 3 Class 5A playoff football game at Grosh Field at Warwick High School in Lititz on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

 Chris Knight Staff Photographer

Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 11 games

RUSHING

Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 17 carries for 178 yards, 3 TD

Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic — 25 carries for 164 yards, 0 TD

Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 22 carries for 155 yards, 2 TD

Christian Royer, Warwick — 23 carries for 132 yards, 4 TD

Colin Winters, Warwick — 5 carries for 114 yards, 1 TD

Robert Footman, Columbia — 17 carries for 99 yards, 2 TD

Ricky Esh, Pequea Valley — 8 carries for 80 yards, 1 TD

Jake Laubach, Manheim Township — 17 carries for 67 yards, 2 TD

Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 9 carries for 67 yards, 1 TD

Darrell Beiler, Pequea Valley — 8 carries for 61 yards, 1 TD

Stephen Katch, Hempfield — 9 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD

Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 8 carries for 51 yards, 2 TD

PASSING

Robert Footman, Columbia — 26 of 42 for 536 yards, 5 TD, 1 INT

Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 19 of 30 for 217 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield — 12 of 16 for 202 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Jack Reed, Warwick — 14 of 21 for 194 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 12 of 18 for 188 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic — 12 of 20 for 144 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley — 4 of 8 for 122 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township — 10 of 23 for 108 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

* Footman’s passing-yard total is an L-L League single-game record.

RECEPTIONS

J’von Collazo, Columbia — 11 catches for 357 yards, 5 TD

Mike Trainor, Octorara — 8 catches for 90 yards, 1 TD

Adam Acker, Hempfield — 6 catches for 84 yards, 0 TD

Corey DiAntonio, Octorara — 5 catches for 72 yards, 0 TD

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia — 5 catches for 63 yards, 0 TD

Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 5 catches for 108 yards, 0 TD

Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 5 catches for 47 yards, 2 TD

Demari Simms, Columbia — 5 catches for 70 yards, 0 TD

Ryan Fink, Warwick — 4 catches for 48 yards, 1 TD

Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 4 catches for 18 yards, 0 TD

Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 85 yards, 0 TD

Landon Kennel, Manheim Township — 3 catches for 54 yards, 0 TD

Jake Laubach, Manheim Township — 3 catches for 17 yards, 0 TD

Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 3 catches for 51 yards, 0 TD

Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley — 3 catches for 65 yards, 1 TD

Steele Wrigley, Octorara — 3 catches for 27 yards, 1 TD

* Collazo’s receiving-yard total is a Pennsylvania single-game record.

