Here are the top rushers, passers and receivers from L-L League football Week 10 games:
RUSHING
Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest — 27 carries for 317 yards, 5 TD
Mike Trainor, Octorara —26 carries for 265 yards, 2 TD
Christian Royer, Warwick — 27 carries for 200 yards, 2 TD
Andre Weidman, Ephrata — 23 carries for 183 yards, 1 TD
Jadyn Jones, Wilson — 30 carries for 177 yards, 0 TD
Jon Holmes, Donegal — 10 carries for 175 yards, 2 TD
Stephen Katch, Hempfield — 18 carries for 169 yards, 2 TD
Joel Martin, Garden Spot — 21 carries for 168 yards, 2 TD
Steven Rivas, Columbia — 9 carries for 156 yards, 3 TD
Brad Hoffman, Wilson — 25 carries for 148 yards, 2 TD
Cole Thomas, Elco — 30 carries for 144 yards, 3 TD
Nick Good, Manheim Township — 16 carries for 141 yards, 1 TD
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico — 29 carries for 138 yards, 2 TD
Noah Rohrer, Donegal — 19 carries for 135 yards, 1 TD
Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona — 8 carries for 120 yards, 2 TD
Grant Hoover, Hempfield — 17 carries for 109 yards, 2 TD
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 16 carries for 105 yards, 3 TD
Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 3 carries for 103 yards, 1 TD
Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central — 18 carries for 102 yards, 2 TD
Zion Raison-Peters, Octorara — 17 carries for 93 yards, 0 TD
Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara — 17 carries for 83 yards, 1 TD
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 7 carries for 67 yards, 1 TD
Kye Harting, Garden Spot — 14 carries for 64 yards, 2 TD
Cade Capello, Elizabethtown — 16 carries for 62 yards, 0 TD
Colin Winters, Warwick — 2 carries for 62 yards, 1 TD
Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg — 4 carries for 61 yards, 1 TD
Tyler Gillenwater, Garden Spot — 6 carries for 60 yards, 1 TD
Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona — 6 carries for 56 yards, 0 TD
Tyreese Smith, Conestoga Valley — 7 carries for 56 yards, 0 TD
Connor Hyle, Donegal — 6 carries for 50 yards, 1 TD
PASSING
Jack Reed, Warwick — 9 of 19 for 151 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
Robert Footman, Columbia — 4 of 8 for 142 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Judd Novak, Manheim Central — 7 of 13 for 110 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown — 5 of 9 for 99 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Bradley Weder, Solanco — 4 for 10 for 91 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
RECEPTIONS
Cooper Eckert, Warwick — 5 catches for 89 yards, 1 TD
Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic — 5 catches for 64 yards, 0 TD
Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot — 4 catches for 31 yards, 0 TD
Elijah Cunningham, Solanco — 3 catches for 71 yards, 1 TD
Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown — 3 catches for 76 yards, 1 TD
Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon — 3 catches for 19 yards, 0 TD
Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata — 3 catches for 67 yards, 0 TD
Tommy Minnich, Hempfield — 3 catches for 34 yards, 0 TD
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 3 catches for 52 yards, 0 TD
