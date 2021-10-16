Here is a running list of the top special teams performances, defensive plays and other outstanding individual efforts in L-L League football for the 2021 season …
KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
99 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1
98 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5
91 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8
89 yards — Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. Central York, Week 3
88 yards — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8
86 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Palmyra, Week 2
85 yards — Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, Week 4
85 yards — Shymere Covington, McCaskey vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 5
85 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Manheim Central, Week 5
55 yards — Orlando Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3
PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
70 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1
70 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Penn Manor, Week 6
69 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8
51 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. McCaskey, Week 7
46 yards — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 6
42 yards — Erik Hinkle, Penn Manor vs. McCaskey, Week 8
INTERCEPTION RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
54 yards — Kahlen Watt, Mannheim Central vs. Hempfield, Week 2
54 yards — Gavin Tregae, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon, Week 8
39 yards — Deric Hoover, Ephrata vs. Elco, Week 4
38 yards — Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest vs. Hempfield, Week 7
37 yards — Kahlen Watt, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
31 yards — Kahlen Watt, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
25 yards — Wendell Jones, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4
23 yards — Jonathan Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
21 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
20 yards — Aidon Fritsch, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6
15 yards — Elliet Feliciano-Maldonado, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 7
FUMBLE RECOVERIES FOR TOUCHDOWNS
80 yards — Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2
66 yards — Quintin Pfautz, Ephrata vs Daniel Boone, Week 5
65 yards — Nathan Capitano, Wilson vs. Martin Luther King, Week 4
55 yards — Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest vs. Wilson, Week 8
30 yards — Dominic Funk, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3
30 yards — Kasir Taylor, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3
26 yards — Ryan McMillan, Wilson vs. Exeter, Week 3
20 yards — Andrew McClune, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3
17 yards — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Reading, Week 2
17 yards — Nick Haas, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
14 yards — Reese Van Scotten, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon, Week 8
7 yards — Gavin Miller, Garden Spot vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 8
1 yard — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2
End zone — Deric Hoover, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1
End zone — J.J. Keck, Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, Week 4
End zone — Cullen Witmer, Garden Spot vs. Pequea Valley, Week 5
FIELD GOALS
47 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
46 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
42 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 8
41 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 7
40 yards — Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3
39 yards — Trent McDowell, Solanco vs. Penn Manor, Week 5
37 yards — Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Jenkintown, Week 4
35 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
35 yards — Benno Zacheri, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2
35 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2
35 yards — Cole Roos, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 4
35 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 7
34 yards — Jaden Walker, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
33 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
33 yards — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Columbia, Week 6
32 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
32 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7
31 yards — Dale Sallie, McCaskey vs. Penn Manor, Week 8
30 yards — Gage Meckley, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
30 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 4
29 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3
29 yards — Connor Caterbone, Manheim Central vs. Wilson, Week 5
29 yards — Rheece Shuey, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7
28 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 7
27 yards — Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1
27 yards — Benno Zacheri, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1
27 yards — Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3
27 yards — Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon vs. Lebanon, Week 4
26 yards — Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3
26 yards — Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon vs. Lebanon, Week 4
26 yards — Peter Skiadas, Penn Manor vs. Warwick, Week 4
26 yards — Benno Zacheri, Cedar Crest vs. Wilson, Week 8
25 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
24 yards — Jaden Walker, Conestoga Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Week 4
24 yards — Landon Gettle, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 8
22 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Manheim Township, Week 8
21 yards — Andrew Reidenbaugh, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
21 yards — Andrew Reidenbaugh, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Week 7
20 yards — Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUNS FROM SCRIMMAGE
96 yards — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3
88 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
86 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 8
83 yards — Shymere Covington, McCaskey vs. Hempfield, Week 6
80 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
80 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 4
80 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7
78 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Donegal, Week 4
78 yards — Jaxon Groy, Elco vs. Donegal, Week 5
77 yards — Alex Long, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3
76 yards — Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7
75 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7
73 yards — Steele Wrigley, Octorara vs. Columbia, Week 6
70 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 4
70 yards — Brycen Flinton, Cocalico vs. Manheim Township, Week 5
70 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Manheim Township, Week 5
70 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8
69 yards — Basir Epps, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3
69 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6
68 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 8
67 yards — Nick Good, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 6
67 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 8
66 yards — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
65 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8
63 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Fleetwood, Week 2
63 yards — Eli Warfel, Penn Manor vs. Northeastern York, Week 3
63 yards — Jon Holmes, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4
63 yards — Blayke Taddei, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 4
61 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6
60 yards — Brad Hoffman, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8
59 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
59 yards — Marquise Washington, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3
57 yards — Shymere Covington, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3
56 yards — Jaison Beckford, Wilson vs. McCaskey, Week 7
55 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 6
55 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 7
55 yards — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Solanco, Week 7
54 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3
53 yards — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. York Tech, Week 2
53 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Solanco, Week 6
51 yards — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Cocalico, Week 6
51 yards — Shymere Covington, McCaskey vs. Wilson, Week 7
51 yards — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon, Week 8
50 yards — T.J. Flite, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
95 yards — Avery Tran from Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Penn Manor, Week 1
95 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis from Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4
84 yards — Ryan Fink from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. CD East, Week 2
83 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1
80 yards — Cooper Eckert from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
78 yards — Cody Stough from Landen Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Week 2
77 yards — Brayden Felsinger from Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 4
75 yards — Jonathan Carter from Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Jenkintown, Week 4
74 yards — Steven Flinton from Blayke Taddei, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
74 yards — Josiah Gray from Matt Remash, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 4
72 yards — Giovanni Malatesta from Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Warwick, Week 1
72 yards — Tommy Minnich from Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 6
72 yards — Ethan Missimer from Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7
70 yards — Steele Wrigley from Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3
70 yards — Kayden Clark from Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Week 8
69 yards — Nick Good from Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 7
66 yards — Jeff Fisher from Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7
65 yards — Mason Ellingsworth from Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3
64 yards — J’von Collazo from Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4
64 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8
63 yards — Alex Long from Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3
63 yards — Moises Gonzalez from Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 7
59 yards — Owen Chernich from Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2
59 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis from Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8
58 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8
55 yards — Jaiyell Plowden from Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
55 yards — Jaiyell Plowden from Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6
53 yards — Jon Holmes from Laden Baughman, Donegal vs. Eastern York, Week 3
53 yards — J’von Collazo from Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4
53 yards — Braden Cummings from Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 4
53 yards — Landon Kennel from Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5
53 yards — Isaiah Jones from Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5
52 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Elco, Week 4
52 yards — Ian Brown from Landen Baughman, Donegal vs. Ephrata, Week 8
51 yards — Dwight Ostermayer from Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Hamburg, Week 2
51 yards — Ruben Pabon from Kasir Taylor, McCaskey vs. Wilson, Week 7
50 yards — Jonathan Carter from Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3
50 yards — Jadyn Jones from Brad Hoffman, Wilson vs. McCaskey Week 7
50 yards — Kayden Clark from Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Week 8
MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN A GAME
5 — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
5 — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4
5 — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Lebanon, Week 5
5 — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5
4 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
4 — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4
4 — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Elco, Week 7
4 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Solanco, Week 7
4 — Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7
4 — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8
4 — Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Week 8
3 — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1
3 — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
3 — Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Warwick, Week 1
3 — Landen Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Week 2
3 — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2
3 — Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Hanover, Week 2
3 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 3
3 — Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3
3 — Matt Remash, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3
3 — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3
3 — Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 4
3 — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 4
3 — Brad Hoffman, Wilson vs. Martin Luther King, Week 4
3 — Eli Warfel, Penn Manor vs. Solanco, Week 5
3 — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 5
3 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Wilson, Week 5
3 — Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 6
3 — Emanuel Mason, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 6
3 — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Warwick, Week 7
3 — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Elizabethtown, Week 7
3 — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 7
3 — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7
3 — Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Week 7
3 — Brad Hoffman, Wilson vs. McCaskey, Week 7
3 — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8
3 — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Cocalico, Week 8
3 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
MOST TOUCHDOWN RUNS IN A GAME
5 — Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6
5 — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 6
4 — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3
4 — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 6
4 — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
4 — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7
4 — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 8
4 — Cole Thomas, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 8
3 — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
3 — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1
3 — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Palmyra, Week 2
3 — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
3 — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. York Tech, Week 2
3 — Eli Warfel, Penn Manor vs. Northeastern York, Week 3
3 — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3
3 — Cole Thomas, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3
3 — Cody Stough, Donegal vs. Eastern York, Week 3
3 — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3
3 — Jon Holmes, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4
3 — Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central vs. Perkiomen Valley, Week 4
3 — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 4
3 — Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5
3 — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. McCaskey, Week 5
3 — Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield vs. Warwick, Week 5
3 — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6
3 — Cole Thomas, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6
3 — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Solanco, Week 6
3 — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6
3 — Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central vs. Warwick, Week 6
3 — Jadyn Jones, Wilson vs. Penn Manor, Week 6
3 — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 8
3 — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon, Week 8
3 — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Ephrata, Week 8
3 — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8
MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS IN A GAME
4 — Corey DiAntonio, Octorara vs. Elco, Week 7
3 — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
3 — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 4
3 — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8
2 — Jayden Boone, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
2 — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
2 — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
2 — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1
2 — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
2 — Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2
2 — Jonathan Carter, Pequea Valley vs. Hanover, Week 2
2 — Luke Lastinger, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 3
2 — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3
2 — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Penn Manor, Week 4
2 — J’von Collazo, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4
2 — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4
2 — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4
2 — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4
2 — Corey DiAntonio, Octorara vs. Lebanon, Week 5
2 — Austin Cole, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
2 — DeShawn Stanley, Penn Manor vs. Solanco, Week 5
2 — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 5
2 — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5
2 — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 6
2 — Tommy Minnich, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 6
2 — T.J. Flite, Wilson vs. Penn Manor, Week 6
2 — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7
2 — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Warwick, Week 7
2 — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8
2 — Kayden Clark, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Week 8
2 — Ian Brown, Donegal vs. Ephrata, Week 8
2 — Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 8
2 — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Cocalico, Week 8
2 — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8
MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME
347 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4
339 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
336 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
333 yards — Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7
331 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8
323 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
318 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Warwick, Week 7
310 yards — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
308 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7
299 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2
291 yards — Matt Remash, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 4
283 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8
280 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
279 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 3
274 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 6
268 yards — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Solanco, Week 7
267 yards — Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 4
267 yards — Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Week 8
264 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 6
261 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. CD East, Week 2
256 yards — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3
255 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 7
250 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4
247 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Cocalico, Week 8
241 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 5
231 yards — Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
229 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5
227 yards — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1
225 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3
220 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 4
217 yards — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Elco, Week 7
212 yards — Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3
211 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3
210 yards — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Perkiomen Valley, Week 4
207 yards — Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Hanover, Week 2
MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME
313 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 4
266 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 8
254 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 6
241 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 8
232 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 7
208 yards — Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield vs. Warwick, Week 5
206 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
203 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7
191 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Warwick, Week 3
190 yards — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Penn Manor, Week 4
183 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
178 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
178 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6
177 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3
174 yards — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3
172 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8
169 yards — Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, Week 4
166 yards — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
165 yards — Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3
165 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7
164 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Donegal, Week 4
164 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Solanco, Week 6
163 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Palmyra, Week 2
159 yards — Emanuel Mason, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 6
158 yards — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. York Tech, Week 2
158 yards — Jon Holmes, Donegal vs. Elco, Week 5
157 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4
156 yards — Jadyn Jones, Wilson vs. Penn Manor, Week 6
153 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7
152 yards — Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6
151 yards — Zach Turpen, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2
150 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. McCaskey, Week 5
MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME
228 yards — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
202 yards — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8
201 yards — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
175 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4
170 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
163 yards — Branden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Warwick, Week 7
158 yards — Corey DiAntonio, Octorara vs. Elco, Week 7
150 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 4
147 yards — Kayden Clark, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Week 8
146 yards — Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 7
144 yards — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
140 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 3
140 yards — Josiah Gray, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 4
139 yards — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 6
138 yards — Isaac Burks, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3
131 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8
124 yards — Jayden Boone, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
123 yards — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
122 yards — Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic, Week 5
122 yards — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6
120 yards — Cody Stough, Donegal vs. Columbia, Week 2
117 yards — J’von Collazo, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4
117 yards — Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 4
117 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
117 yards — Jayden Boone, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 6
113 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4
110 yards — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1
110 yards — Tommy Minnich, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 6
109 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3
109 yards — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 5
109 yards — Evan Boley, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 6
108 yards — Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1
108 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. CD East, Week 2
107 yards — J’von Collazo, Columbia vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7
105 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3
105 yards — Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3
105 yards — Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 4
105 yards — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Solanco, Week 7
104 yards — Artie Poindexter, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2
104 yards — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Elizabethtown, Week 7
101 yards — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
100 yards — Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3
100 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7
MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME
14 catches — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
13 catches — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4
10 catches — Artie Poindexter, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2
10 catches — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 6
9 catches — Artie Poindexter, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
9 catches — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
9 catches — Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 4
9 catches — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 6
9 catches — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Solanco, Week 7
8 catches — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
8 catches — Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
8 catches — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
8 catches — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
8 catches — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3
8 catches — Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 4
8 catches — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
2-POINT CONVERSIONS
Zeke Amaro, Donegal, run vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4
Miguel Aviles, Columbia, catch vs. Eastern York, Week 1
Jayden Boone, Columbia, catch vs. Octorara, Week 6
Jayden Boone, Columbia, catch vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico, run vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
Ian Brown, Donegal, run vs. Ephrata, Week 8
Jonathan Carter, Pequea Valley, run vs. Kutztown, Week 3
J’von Collazo, Columbia, catch vs. Hanover, Week 3
J’von Collazo, Columbia, run vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4
J’von Collazo, Columbia, catch vs. Octorara, Week 6
Branden Cummings, Elizabethtown, catch vs. Warwick, Week 7
Branden Cummings, Elizabethtown, catch vs. Warwick, Week 7
Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon, run vs. Reading, Week 2
Corey DiAntonio, Octorara, catch vs. Columbia, Week 2
Darius Diaz-Ellis, Columbia, run vs. Hanover, Week 3
Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia, catch vs. Eastern York, Week 1
Eddie Dresch, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. Lebanon, Week 8
Cooper Eckert, Warwick, catch vs. Manheim Central, Week 6
Robert Footman, Columbia, run vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8
Robert Footman, Columbia, run vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8
Aidon Fritsch, Elco, catch vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3
Aidon Fritsch, Elco, catch vs. Donegal, Week 5
Josiah Gray, McCaskey, catch vs. Elizabethtown, Week 4
Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg, catch vs. Warwick, Week 1
Logan Hostetter, Manheim Central, catch vs. Hempfield, Week 2
Logan Hostetter, Manheim Central, catch vs. Perkiomen Valley, Week 4
Billy Johnson, Pequea Valley, catch vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 7
Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Littlestown, Week 3
Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Littlestown, Week 3
Brady Kline, Wilson, catch vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1
Brady Kline, Wilson, catch vs. McCaskey, Week 7
Emanuel Mason, Lebanon, run vs. Ephrata, Week 6
Emanuel Mason, Lebanon, run vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 8
Aiden Miller, Columbia, catch vs. Hanover, Week 3
Aiden Miller, Columbia, catch vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Littlestown, Week 3
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona, catch vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Columbia, Week 8
Artie Poindexter, Columbia, catch vs. Hanover, Week 3
Artie Poindexter, Columbia, catch vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4
Artie Poindexter, Columbia, catch vs. Octorara, Week 6
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown, run vs. Cocalico, Week 8
Aiden Shorter, Hempfield, catch vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7
Rheece Shuey, Elco, run vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6
Orlando Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley, run vs. Kutztown, Week 3
Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley, run vs. Hanover, Week 2
Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley, run vs. Kutztown, Week 3
Zach Turpen, Solanco, run vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2
Austin Vang, Cocalico, run vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
Austin Vang, Cocalico, run vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
Andre Weidman, Ephrata, run vs. Warwick, Week 3
Andre Weidman, Ephrata, run vs. Lebanon, Week 6
Andre Weidman, Ephrata, run vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 7
