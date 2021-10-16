Here is a running list of the top special teams performances, defensive plays and other outstanding individual efforts in L-L League football for the 2021 season …

KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

99 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1

98 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5

91 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8

89 yards — Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. Central York, Week 3

88 yards — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8

86 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Palmyra, Week 2

85 yards — Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, Week 4

85 yards — Shymere Covington, McCaskey vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 5

85 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Manheim Central, Week 5

55 yards — Orlando Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3

PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

70 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1

70 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Penn Manor, Week 6

69 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8

51 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. McCaskey, Week 7

46 yards — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 6

42 yards — Erik Hinkle, Penn Manor vs. McCaskey, Week 8

INTERCEPTION RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

54 yards — Kahlen Watt, Mannheim Central vs. Hempfield, Week 2

54 yards — Gavin Tregae, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon, Week 8

39 yards — Deric Hoover, Ephrata vs. Elco, Week 4

38 yards — Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest vs. Hempfield, Week 7

37 yards — Kahlen Watt, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

31 yards — Kahlen Watt, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

25 yards — Wendell Jones, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4

23 yards — Jonathan Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

21 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

20 yards — Aidon Fritsch, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6

15 yards — Elliet Feliciano-Maldonado, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 7

FUMBLE RECOVERIES FOR TOUCHDOWNS

80 yards — Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2

66 yards — Quintin Pfautz, Ephrata vs Daniel Boone, Week 5

65 yards — Nathan Capitano, Wilson vs. Martin Luther King, Week 4

55 yards — Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest vs. Wilson, Week 8

30 yards — Dominic Funk, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3

30 yards — Kasir Taylor, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3

26 yards — Ryan McMillan, Wilson vs. Exeter, Week 3

20 yards — Andrew McClune, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3

17 yards — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Reading, Week 2

17 yards — Nick Haas, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

14 yards — Reese Van Scotten, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon, Week 8

7 yards — Gavin Miller, Garden Spot vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 8

1 yard — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2

End zone — Deric Hoover, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1

End zone — J.J. Keck, Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, Week 4

End zone — Cullen Witmer, Garden Spot vs. Pequea Valley, Week 5

FIELD GOALS

47 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

46 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

42 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 8

41 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 7

40 yards — Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

39 yards — Trent McDowell, Solanco vs. Penn Manor, Week 5

37 yards — Nevin Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Jenkintown, Week 4

35 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

35 yards — Benno Zacheri, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2

35 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

35 yards — Cole Roos, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 4

35 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 7

34 yards — Jaden Walker, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

33 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

33 yards — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Columbia, Week 6

32 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

32 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7

31 yards — Dale Sallie, McCaskey vs. Penn Manor, Week 8

30 yards — Gage Meckley, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

30 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 4

29 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3

29 yards — Connor Caterbone, Manheim Central vs. Wilson, Week 5

29 yards — Rheece Shuey, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7

28 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 7

27 yards — Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1

27 yards — Benno Zacheri, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

27 yards — Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3

27 yards — Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon vs. Lebanon, Week 4

26 yards — Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3

26 yards — Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon vs. Lebanon, Week 4

26 yards — Peter Skiadas, Penn Manor vs. Warwick, Week 4

26 yards — Benno Zacheri, Cedar Crest vs. Wilson, Week 8

25 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

24 yards — Jaden Walker, Conestoga Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Week 4

24 yards — Landon Gettle, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 8

22 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Manheim Township, Week 8

21 yards — Andrew Reidenbaugh, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

21 yards — Andrew Reidenbaugh, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Week 7

20 yards — Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUNS FROM SCRIMMAGE

96 yards — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3

88 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

86 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 8

83 yards — Shymere Covington, McCaskey vs. Hempfield, Week 6

80 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

80 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 4

80 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7

78 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Donegal, Week 4

78 yards — Jaxon Groy, Elco vs. Donegal, Week 5

77 yards — Alex Long, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3

76 yards — Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7

75 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7

73 yards — Steele Wrigley, Octorara vs. Columbia, Week 6

70 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 4

70 yards — Brycen Flinton, Cocalico vs. Manheim Township, Week 5

70 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Manheim Township, Week 5

70 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8

69 yards — Basir Epps, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3

69 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6

68 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 8

67 yards — Nick Good, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 6

67 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 8

66 yards — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

65 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8

63 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Fleetwood, Week 2

63 yards — Eli Warfel, Penn Manor vs. Northeastern York, Week 3

63 yards — Jon Holmes, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4

63 yards — Blayke Taddei, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 4

61 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6

60 yards — Brad Hoffman, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8

59 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

59 yards — Marquise Washington, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3

57 yards — Shymere Covington, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3

56 yards — Jaison Beckford, Wilson vs. McCaskey, Week 7

55 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 6

55 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 7

55 yards — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Solanco, Week 7

54 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3

53 yards — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. York Tech, Week 2

53 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Solanco, Week 6

51 yards — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Cocalico, Week 6

51 yards — Shymere Covington, McCaskey vs. Wilson, Week 7

51 yards — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon, Week 8

50 yards — T.J. Flite, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

95 yards — Avery Tran from Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Penn Manor, Week 1

95 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis from Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

84 yards — Ryan Fink from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. CD East, Week 2

83 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1

80 yards — Cooper Eckert from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

78 yards — Cody Stough from Landen Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Week 2

77 yards — Brayden Felsinger from Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 4

75 yards — Jonathan Carter from Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Jenkintown, Week 4

74 yards — Steven Flinton from Blayke Taddei, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

74 yards — Josiah Gray from Matt Remash, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 4

72 yards — Giovanni Malatesta from Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Warwick, Week 1

72 yards — Tommy Minnich from Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 6

72 yards — Ethan Missimer from Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7

70 yards — Steele Wrigley from Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3

70 yards — Kayden Clark from Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Week 8

69 yards — Nick Good from Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 7

66 yards — Jeff Fisher from Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7

65 yards — Mason Ellingsworth from Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3

64 yards — J’von Collazo from Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

64 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8

63 yards — Alex Long from Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3

63 yards — Moises Gonzalez from Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 7

59 yards — Owen Chernich from Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2

59 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis from Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

58 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8

55 yards — Jaiyell Plowden from Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

55 yards — Jaiyell Plowden from Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6

53 yards — Jon Holmes from Laden Baughman, Donegal vs. Eastern York, Week 3

53 yards — J’von Collazo from Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

53 yards — Braden Cummings from Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 4

53 yards — Landon Kennel from Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5

53 yards — Isaiah Jones from Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5

52 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Elco, Week 4

52 yards — Ian Brown from Landen Baughman, Donegal vs. Ephrata, Week 8

51 yards — Dwight Ostermayer from Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Hamburg, Week 2

51 yards — Ruben Pabon from Kasir Taylor, McCaskey vs. Wilson, Week 7

50 yards — Jonathan Carter from Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3

50 yards — Jadyn Jones from Brad Hoffman, Wilson vs. McCaskey Week 7

50 yards — Kayden Clark from Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Week 8

MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN A GAME

5 — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

5 — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

5 — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Lebanon, Week 5

5 — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5

4 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

4 — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4

4 — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Elco, Week 7

4 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Solanco, Week 7

4 — Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7

4 — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

4 — Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Week 8

3 — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

3 — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

3 — Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Warwick, Week 1

3 — Landen Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Week 2

3 — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2

3 — Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Hanover, Week 2

3 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 3

3 — Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3

3 — Matt Remash, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3

3 — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3

3 — Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 4

3 — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 4

3 — Brad Hoffman, Wilson vs. Martin Luther King, Week 4

3 — Eli Warfel, Penn Manor vs. Solanco, Week 5

3 — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 5

3 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Wilson, Week 5

3 — Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 6

3 — Emanuel Mason, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 6

3 — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Warwick, Week 7

3 — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Elizabethtown, Week 7

3 — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 7

3 — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7

3 — Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Donegal, Week 7

3 — Brad Hoffman, Wilson vs. McCaskey, Week 7

3 — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8

3 — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Cocalico, Week 8

3 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

MOST TOUCHDOWN RUNS IN A GAME

5 — Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6

5 — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 6

4 — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3

4 — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 6

4 — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

4 — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7

4 — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 8

4 — Cole Thomas, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 8

3 — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

3 — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1

3 — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Palmyra, Week 2

3 — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

3 — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. York Tech, Week 2

3 — Eli Warfel, Penn Manor vs. Northeastern York, Week 3

3 — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3

3 — Cole Thomas, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3

3 — Cody Stough, Donegal vs. Eastern York, Week 3

3 — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3

3 — Jon Holmes, Donegal vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4

3 — Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central vs. Perkiomen Valley, Week 4

3 — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 4

3 — Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5

3 — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. McCaskey, Week 5

3 — Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield vs. Warwick, Week 5

3 — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6

3 — Cole Thomas, Elco vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6

3 — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Solanco, Week 6

3 — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6

3 — Justin Heffernan, Manheim Central vs. Warwick, Week 6

3 — Jadyn Jones, Wilson vs. Penn Manor, Week 6

3 — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 8

3 — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lebanon, Week 8

3 — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Ephrata, Week 8

3 — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8

MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS IN A GAME

4 — Corey DiAntonio, Octorara vs. Elco, Week 7

3 — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

3 — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 4

3 — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8

2 — Jayden Boone, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

2 — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

2 — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

2 — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

2 — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

2 — Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

2 — Jonathan Carter, Pequea Valley vs. Hanover, Week 2

2 — Luke Lastinger, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 3

2 — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

2 — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Penn Manor, Week 4

2 — J’von Collazo, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

2 — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

2 — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4

2 — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4

2 — Corey DiAntonio, Octorara vs. Lebanon, Week 5

2 — Austin Cole, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

2 — DeShawn Stanley, Penn Manor vs. Solanco, Week 5

2 — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 5

2 — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5

2 — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 6

2 — Tommy Minnich, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 6

2 — T.J. Flite, Wilson vs. Penn Manor, Week 6

2 — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7

2 — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Warwick, Week 7

2 — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

2 — Kayden Clark, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Week 8

2 — Ian Brown, Donegal vs. Ephrata, Week 8

2 — Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Garden Spot, Week 8

2 — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Cocalico, Week 8

2 — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME

347 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

339 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

336 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

333 yards — Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Cocalico, Week 7

331 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8

323 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

318 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Warwick, Week 7

310 yards — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

308 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7

299 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2

291 yards — Matt Remash, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 4

283 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

280 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

279 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 3

274 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 6

268 yards — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Solanco, Week 7

267 yards — Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 4

267 yards — Ethan Ebersole, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Week 8

264 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 6

261 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. CD East, Week 2

256 yards — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3

255 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Penn Manor, Week 7

250 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4

247 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Cocalico, Week 8

241 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 5

231 yards — Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

229 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cocalico, Week 5

227 yards — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

225 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3

220 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 4

217 yards — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Elco, Week 7

212 yards — Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3

211 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3

210 yards — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Perkiomen Valley, Week 4

207 yards — Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Hanover, Week 2

MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME

313 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Garden Spot, Week 4

266 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 8

254 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 6

241 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 8

232 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 7

208 yards — Cam Harbaugh, Hempfield vs. Warwick, Week 5

206 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

203 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7

191 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Warwick, Week 3

190 yards — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Penn Manor, Week 4

183 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

178 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

178 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6

177 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3

174 yards — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3

172 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8

169 yards — Tony Cruz, Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, Week 4

166 yards — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

165 yards — Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3

165 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7

164 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Donegal, Week 4

164 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Solanco, Week 6

163 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Palmyra, Week 2

159 yards — Emanuel Mason, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 6

158 yards — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. York Tech, Week 2

158 yards — Jon Holmes, Donegal vs. Elco, Week 5

157 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

156 yards — Jadyn Jones, Wilson vs. Penn Manor, Week 6

153 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7

152 yards — Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6

151 yards — Zach Turpen, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2

150 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. McCaskey, Week 5

MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME

228 yards — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

202 yards — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Donegal, Week 8

201 yards — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

175 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4

170 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

163 yards — Branden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Warwick, Week 7

158 yards — Corey DiAntonio, Octorara vs. Elco, Week 7

150 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 4

147 yards — Kayden Clark, Northern Lebanon vs. Elco, Week 8

146 yards — Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 7

144 yards — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

140 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 3

140 yards — Josiah Gray, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 4

139 yards — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 6

138 yards — Isaac Burks, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3

131 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

124 yards — Jayden Boone, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

123 yards — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

122 yards — Mason McClair, Lancaster Catholic, Week 5

122 yards — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 6

120 yards — Cody Stough, Donegal vs. Columbia, Week 2

117 yards — J’von Collazo, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

117 yards — Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 4

117 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

117 yards — Jayden Boone, Columbia vs. Octorara, Week 6

113 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

110 yards — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1

110 yards — Tommy Minnich, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 6

109 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3

109 yards — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Hempfield, Week 5

109 yards — Evan Boley, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 6

108 yards — Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

108 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. CD East, Week 2

107 yards — J’von Collazo, Columbia vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7

105 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3

105 yards — Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3

105 yards — Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 4

105 yards — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Solanco, Week 7

104 yards — Artie Poindexter, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2

104 yards — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Elizabethtown, Week 7

101 yards — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

100 yards — Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3

100 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7

MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME

14 catches — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

13 catches — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4

10 catches — Artie Poindexter, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2

10 catches — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 6

9 catches — Artie Poindexter, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

9 catches — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

9 catches — Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 4

9 catches — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 6

9 catches — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Solanco, Week 7

8 catches — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

8 catches — Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

8 catches — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

8 catches — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

8 catches — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

8 catches — Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot vs. Cocalico, Week 4

8 catches — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

2-POINT CONVERSIONS

Zeke Amaro, Donegal, run vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4

Miguel Aviles, Columbia, catch vs. Eastern York, Week 1

Jayden Boone, Columbia, catch vs. Octorara, Week 6

Jayden Boone, Columbia, catch vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico, run vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

Ian Brown, Donegal, run vs. Ephrata, Week 8

Jonathan Carter, Pequea Valley, run vs. Kutztown, Week 3

J’von Collazo, Columbia, catch vs. Hanover, Week 3

J’von Collazo, Columbia, run vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

J’von Collazo, Columbia, catch vs. Octorara, Week 6

Branden Cummings, Elizabethtown, catch vs. Warwick, Week 7

Branden Cummings, Elizabethtown, catch vs. Warwick, Week 7

Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon, run vs. Reading, Week 2

Corey DiAntonio, Octorara, catch vs. Columbia, Week 2

Darius Diaz-Ellis, Columbia, run vs. Hanover, Week 3

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia, catch vs. Eastern York, Week 1

Eddie Dresch, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. Lebanon, Week 8

Cooper Eckert, Warwick, catch vs. Manheim Central, Week 6

Robert Footman, Columbia, run vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

Robert Footman, Columbia, run vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

Aidon Fritsch, Elco, catch vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3

Aidon Fritsch, Elco, catch vs. Donegal, Week 5

Josiah Gray, McCaskey, catch vs. Elizabethtown, Week 4

Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg, catch vs. Warwick, Week 1

Logan Hostetter, Manheim Central, catch vs. Hempfield, Week 2

Logan Hostetter, Manheim Central, catch vs. Perkiomen Valley, Week 4

Billy Johnson, Pequea Valley, catch vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 7

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Littlestown, Week 3

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Littlestown, Week 3

Brady Kline, Wilson, catch vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1

Brady Kline, Wilson, catch vs. McCaskey, Week 7

Emanuel Mason, Lebanon, run vs. Ephrata, Week 6

Emanuel Mason, Lebanon, run vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 8

Aiden Miller, Columbia, catch vs. Hanover, Week 3

Aiden Miller, Columbia, catch vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Littlestown, Week 3

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona, catch vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Columbia, Week 8

Artie Poindexter, Columbia, catch vs. Hanover, Week 3

Artie Poindexter, Columbia, catch vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 4

Artie Poindexter, Columbia, catch vs. Octorara, Week 6

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown, run vs. Cocalico, Week 8

Aiden Shorter, Hempfield, catch vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7

Rheece Shuey, Elco, run vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6

Orlando Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley, run vs. Kutztown, Week 3

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley, run vs. Hanover, Week 2

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley, run vs. Kutztown, Week 3

Zach Turpen, Solanco, run vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2

Austin Vang, Cocalico, run vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

Austin Vang, Cocalico, run vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

Andre Weidman, Ephrata, run vs. Warwick, Week 3

Andre Weidman, Ephrata, run vs. Lebanon, Week 6

Andre Weidman, Ephrata, run vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 7

