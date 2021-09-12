Here is a running list of the top special teams performances, defensive plays and other outstanding individual efforts in L-L League football for the 2021 season …

KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

99 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1

89 yards — Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. Central York, Week 3

86 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Palmyra, Week 2

55 yards — Orlando Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3

PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

70 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1

INTERCEPTION RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

54 yards — Kahlen Watt, Mannheim Central vs. Hempfield, Week 2

21 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

FUMBLE RECOVERIES FOR TOUCHDOWNS

80 yards — Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2

30 yards — Dominic Funk, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3

30 yards — Kasir Taylor, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3

26 yards — Ryan McMillan, Wilson vs. Exeter, Week 3

20 yards — Andre McClune, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3

17 yards — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Reading, Week 2

1 yard — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2

End zone — Deric Hoover, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1

FIELD GOALS

47 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

46 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

40 yards — Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

35 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

35 yards — Benno Zacheri, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2

35 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

34 yards — Jaden Walker, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

33 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

32 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

30 yards — Gage Meckley, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

29 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3

27 yards — Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1

27 yards — Benno Zacheri, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

27 yards — Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3

26 yards — Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3

21 yards — Andrew Reidenbaugh, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

20 yards — Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUN FROM SCRIMMAGE

96 yards — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3

88 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

80 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

77 yards — Alex Long, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3

69 yards — Basir Epps, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3

63 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Fleetwood, Week 2

63 yards — Eli Warfel, Penn Manor vs. Northeastern York, Week 3

59 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

59 yards — Marquise Washington, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3

57 yards — Shymere Covington, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3

54 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3

53 yards — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. York Tech, Week 2

50 yards — T.J. Flite, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

95 yards — Avery Tran from Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Penn Manor, Week 1

84 yards — Ryan Fink from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. CD East, Week 2

83 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1

80 yards — Cooper Eckert from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

78 yards — Cody Stough from Landen Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Week 2

74 yards — Steven Flinton from Blayke Taddei, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

72 yards — Giovanni Malatesta from Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Warwick, Week 1

70 yards — Steele Wrigley from Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3

65 yards — Mason Ellingsworth from Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3

63 yards — Alex Long from Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3

59 yards — Owen Chernich from Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2

55 yards — Jaiyell Plowden from Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

53 yards — Jon Holmes from Laden Baughman, Donegal vs. Eastern York, Week 3

51 yards — Dwight Ostermayer from Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Hamburg, Week 2

50 yards — Jonathan Carter from Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3

MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN A GAME

5 — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

4 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

3 — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

3 — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

3 — Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Warwick, Week 1

3 — Landen Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Week 2

3 — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2

3 — Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Hanover, Week 2

3 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 3

3 — Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3

3 — Matt Remash, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3

3 — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3

MOST TOUCHDOWN RUNS IN A GAME

4 — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3

3 — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

3 — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1

3 — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Palmyra, Week 2

3 — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

3 — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. York Tech, Week 2

3 — Eli Warfel, Penn Manor vs. Northeastern York, Week 3

3 — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3

3 — Cole Thomas, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3

3 — Cody Stough, Donegal vs. Eastern York, Week 3

3 — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3

MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS IN A GAME

3 — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

2 — Jayden Boone, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

2 — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

2 — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

2 — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

2 — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

2 — Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2

2 — Jonathan Carter, Pequea Valley vs. Hanover, Week 2

2 — Luke Lastinger, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 3

2 — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME

339 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

323 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

310 yards — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

299 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2

280 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

279 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 3

260 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. CD East, Week 2

256 yards — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3

231 yards — Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

227 yards — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

224 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3

212 yards — Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3

207 yards — Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Hanover, Week 2

MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME

206 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

191 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Warwick, Week 3

183 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

178 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

177 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3

174 yards — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3

165 yards — Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3

163 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Palmyra, Week 2

158 yards — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. York Tech, Week 2

151 yards — Zach Turpen, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2

MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME

228 yards — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

201 yards — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

170 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

144 yards — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

140 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 3

138 yards — Isaac Burks, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3

124 yards — Jayden Boone, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

120 yards — Cody Stough, Donegal vs. Columbia, Week 2

110 yards — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1

109 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3

108 yards — Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1

108 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. CD East, Week 2

105 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3

105 yards — Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3

104 yards — Artie Poindexter, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2

101 yards — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

100 yards — Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3

MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME

10 — Artie Poindexter, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2

9 — Artie Poindexter, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

9 — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

8 — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

8 — Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

8 — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

8 — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

8 — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

2-POINT CONVERSIONS

Miguel Aviles, Columbia, catch vs. Eastern York, Week 1

Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico, run vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

J’von Collazo, Columbia, catch vs. Hanover, Week 3

Jonathan Carter, Pequea Valley, run vs. Kutztown, Week 3

Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon, run vs. Reading, Week 2

Darius Diaz-Ellis, Columbia, run vs. Hanover, Week 3

Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia, catch vs. Eastern York, Week 1

Aidon Fritsch, Elco, catch vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3

Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg, catch vs. Warwick, Week 1

Logan Hostetter, Manheim Central vs. Hempfield, Week 2

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Littlestown, Week 3

Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Littlestown, Week 3

Brady Kline, Wilson, catch vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1

Aiden Miller, Columbia, catch vs. Hanover, Week 3

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Littlestown, Week 3

Artie Poindexter, Columbia, catch vs. Hanover, Week 3

Orlando Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley, run vs. Kutztown, Week 3

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley, run vs. Hanover, Week 2

Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley, run vs. Kutztown, Week 3

Zach Turpen, Solanco, run vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2

Austin Vang, Cocalico, run vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

Austin Vang, Cocalico, run vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2

Andre Weidman, Ephrata, run vs. Warwick, Week 3

