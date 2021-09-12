Here is a running list of the top special teams performances, defensive plays and other outstanding individual efforts in L-L League football for the 2021 season …
KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
99 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1
89 yards — Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. Central York, Week 3
86 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Palmyra, Week 2
55 yards — Orlando Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3
PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
70 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1
INTERCEPTION RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
54 yards — Kahlen Watt, Mannheim Central vs. Hempfield, Week 2
21 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
FUMBLE RECOVERIES FOR TOUCHDOWNS
80 yards — Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2
30 yards — Dominic Funk, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3
30 yards — Kasir Taylor, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3
26 yards — Ryan McMillan, Wilson vs. Exeter, Week 3
20 yards — Andre McClune, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3
17 yards — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Reading, Week 2
1 yard — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2
End zone — Deric Hoover, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1
FIELD GOALS
47 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
46 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
40 yards — Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3
35 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
35 yards — Benno Zacheri, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2
35 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2
34 yards — Jaden Walker, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
33 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
32 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
30 yards — Gage Meckley, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
29 yards — Walker Martin, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3
27 yards — Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township vs. CD East, Week 1
27 yards — Benno Zacheri, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1
27 yards — Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3
26 yards — Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3
21 yards — Andrew Reidenbaugh, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
20 yards — Matt O’Gorman, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUN FROM SCRIMMAGE
96 yards — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3
88 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
80 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
77 yards — Alex Long, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3
69 yards — Basir Epps, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3
63 yards — Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Fleetwood, Week 2
63 yards — Eli Warfel, Penn Manor vs. Northeastern York, Week 3
59 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
59 yards — Marquise Washington, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3
57 yards — Shymere Covington, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3
54 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3
53 yards — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. York Tech, Week 2
50 yards — T.J. Flite, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
95 yards — Avery Tran from Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Penn Manor, Week 1
84 yards — Ryan Fink from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. CD East, Week 2
83 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Hunter Mortimer, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1
80 yards — Cooper Eckert from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
78 yards — Cody Stough from Landen Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Week 2
74 yards — Steven Flinton from Blayke Taddei, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
72 yards — Giovanni Malatesta from Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Warwick, Week 1
70 yards — Steele Wrigley from Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3
65 yards — Mason Ellingsworth from Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3
63 yards — Alex Long from Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3
59 yards — Owen Chernich from Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2
55 yards — Jaiyell Plowden from Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
53 yards — Jon Holmes from Laden Baughman, Donegal vs. Eastern York, Week 3
51 yards — Dwight Ostermayer from Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Hamburg, Week 2
50 yards — Jonathan Carter from Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3
MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN A GAME
5 — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
4 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
3 — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1
3 — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
3 — Berkeley Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Warwick, Week 1
3 — Landen Baughman, Donegal vs. Columbia, Week 2
3 — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Gettysburg, Week 2
3 — Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Hanover, Week 2
3 — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 3
3 — Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3
3 — Matt Remash, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3
3 — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3
MOST TOUCHDOWN RUNS IN A GAME
4 — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3
3 — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
3 — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1
3 — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Palmyra, Week 2
3 — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
3 — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. York Tech, Week 2
3 — Eli Warfel, Penn Manor vs. Northeastern York, Week 3
3 — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3
3 — Cole Thomas, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3
3 — Cody Stough, Donegal vs. Eastern York, Week 3
3 — Christian Royer, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3
MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS IN A GAME
3 — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
2 — Jayden Boone, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
2 — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
2 — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
2 — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1
2 — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
2 — Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 2
2 — Jonathan Carter, Pequea Valley vs. Hanover, Week 2
2 — Luke Lastinger, Manheim Central vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 3
2 — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3
MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME
339 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
323 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
310 yards — Judd Novak, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
299 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2
280 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
279 yards — Robert Footman, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 3
260 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. CD East, Week 2
256 yards — Weston Stoltzfus, Octorara vs. Pottstown, Week 3
231 yards — Macoy Kneisley, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
227 yards — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1
224 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3
212 yards — Tristin Sadowski, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3
207 yards — Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley vs. Hanover, Week 2
MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME
206 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
191 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Warwick, Week 3
183 yards — Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
178 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
177 yards — Luke Williams, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3
174 yards — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3
165 yards — Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3
163 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Palmyra, Week 2
158 yards — Mike Trainor, Octorara vs. York Tech, Week 2
151 yards — Zach Turpen, Solanco vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2
MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME
228 yards — Cooper Eckert, Warwick vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
201 yards — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
170 yards — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
144 yards — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
140 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 3
138 yards — Isaac Burks, McCaskey vs. Lebanon, Week 3
124 yards — Jayden Boone, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
120 yards — Cody Stough, Donegal vs. Columbia, Week 2
110 yards — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1
109 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 3
108 yards — Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest vs. Lebanon, Week 1
108 yards — Ryan Fink, Warwick vs. CD East, Week 2
105 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3
105 yards — Dominic Wallace, Pequea Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 3
104 yards — Artie Poindexter, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2
101 yards — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
100 yards — Zecheriah Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3
MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME
10 — Artie Poindexter, Columbia vs. Donegal, Week 2
9 — Artie Poindexter, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
9 — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
8 — Patrick Gilhool, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
8 — Derrick Lambert, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
8 — Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
8 — Jaiyell Plowden, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
8 — Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3
2-POINT CONVERSIONS
Miguel Aviles, Columbia, catch vs. Eastern York, Week 1
Anthony Bourassa, Cocalico, run vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
J’von Collazo, Columbia, catch vs. Hanover, Week 3
Jonathan Carter, Pequea Valley, run vs. Kutztown, Week 3
Pedro De’Arce, Lebanon, run vs. Reading, Week 2
Darius Diaz-Ellis, Columbia, run vs. Hanover, Week 3
Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia, catch vs. Eastern York, Week 1
Aidon Fritsch, Elco, catch vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3
Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg, catch vs. Warwick, Week 1
Logan Hostetter, Manheim Central vs. Hempfield, Week 2
Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Littlestown, Week 3
Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Littlestown, Week 3
Brady Kline, Wilson, catch vs. Central Dauphin, Week 1
Aiden Miller, Columbia, catch vs. Hanover, Week 3
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Littlestown, Week 3
Artie Poindexter, Columbia, catch vs. Hanover, Week 3
Orlando Stoltzfus, Pequea Valley, run vs. Kutztown, Week 3
Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley, run vs. Hanover, Week 2
Peyton Temple, Pequea Valley, run vs. Kutztown, Week 3
Zach Turpen, Solanco, run vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 2
Austin Vang, Cocalico, run vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
Austin Vang, Cocalico, run vs. Cedar Cliff, Week 2
Andre Weidman, Ephrata, run vs. Warwick, Week 3
