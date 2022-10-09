Here is a running list of the top individual performances, including defensive and special teams plays, for the 2022 L-L League football season …
KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
95 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia, Week 3
95 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Warwick, Week 4
93 yards — Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. Manheim Township, Week 5
92 yards — Josiah Forren, Solanco vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
91 yards — Jermickey Gumby, Muhlenberg vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3
90 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. York Catholic, Week 1
90 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4
85 yards — Drew Engle, Twin Valley vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3
85 yards — R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic vs. Hamburg, Week 6
83 yards — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 2
80 yards — Alex Long, Annville-Cleona vs. Kutztown, Week 6
76 yards — R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic, Week 2
75 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
73 yards — Quineak Talton, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 2
73 yards — Michael Miller, Muhlenberg vs. Reading, Week 2
67 yards — Jason Petion, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1
PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
87 yards — Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon vs. Kutztown, Week 7
77 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Roman Catholic, Week 1
61 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Reading, Week 4
57 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Reading, Week 4
56 yards — Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic vs. Donegal, Week 5
56 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 6
49 yards — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Warrior Run, Week 2
INTERCEPTIONS RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS
100 yards — Colton Hegener, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
97 yards — Demari Simms, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
78 yards — Derek Ruiz, Hamburg vs. Easter York, Week 3
76 yards — Jacob Fost, Exeter vs. Warwick, Week 6
63 yards — Jayden Zandier, Exeter vs. Lebanon, Week 5
60 yards — Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico vs. Elco, Week 6
50 yards — Malachi Santana, Conestoga Valley vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 7
47 yards — Xander Kolk, Manheim Central vs. Immaculata (NJ), Week 2
47 yards — Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 3
46 yards — Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic vs. Loyalsock, Week 1
45 yards — Josh Acker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic, Week 2
43 yards — Quincy Stewart, Columbia vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 7
34 yards — Aden Herr, Solanco vs. Cocalico, Week 2
34 yards — Jonathan Osman, Penn Manor vs. Daniel Boone, Week 7
30 yards — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Palmyra, Week 3
30 yards — Jonathan Osman, Penn Manor vs. Reading, Week 5
30 yards — Czion Brickle, Fleetwood vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 6
22 yards — Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1
22 yards — Blake Weaver, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 2
20 yards — Michi Winters, McCaskey vs. Hempfield, Week 4
15 yards — Cameron Connelly, Annville-Cleona vs. Elco, Week 2
FUMBLES RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS
93 yards — Ethan Lafferty, Kutztown vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM, Week 3
45 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Hamburg, Week 6
44 yards — Karim Martinez, Reading vs. Red Lion, Week 3
39 yards — Steven Rivas, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5
23 yards — Deyvid Palepale, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 6
21 yards — Kahlen Watt, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1
20 yards — Jordan Martin, Penn Manor vs. Reading, Week 5
20 yards — Drexton Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Octorara, Week 6
15 yards — Leland Moore, Hamburg vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4
8 yards — Wyatt Wolgemuth, Conestoga Valley vs. Solanco, Week 5
6 yards — Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1
3 yards — Sekai Lewis, Penn Manor vs. Reading, Week 5
1 yard — Xander Kolk, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7
End zone — Jordan Martin, Penn Manor vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 1
End zone — Nathan Pashley, Exeter vs. West York, Week 3
End zone — Jacob Stelluti, Schuylkill Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 4
End zone — Brian Williams, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 4
End zone — Brody Gebhard, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 4
End zone — Genuine Stutzman, Exeter vs. Lebanon, Week 5
End zone — Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Kutztown, Week 6
BLOCKED PUNTS RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS
48 yards — Owen Kotsch, Fleetwood vs. Ephrata, Week 7
6 yards — Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1
End zone — Makih Cooper, Reading vs. Wilson, Week 4
End zone — Logan Cammauf, Schuylkill Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 4
BLOCKED FIELD GOALS RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS
91 yards — Kellan Murphy, Lancaster Catholic vs. York Catholic, Week 1
FIELD GOALS
51 yards — Jackson Schools, Governor Mifflin vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7
47 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1
44 yards — Andrew Kurtas, Berks Catholic vs. Wyomissing, Week 4
40 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5
38 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 4
38 yards — Ira Gensamer, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 4
37 yards — Quin Arnold, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
37 yards — Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser vs. Twin Valley, Week 3
37 yards — Peter Fiorello, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Berks Catholic, Week 7
36 yards — Ben Rada, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 6
35 yards — Ian Jerchau, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 4
35 yards — Andrew Kurtas, Berks Catholic vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 6
34 yards — Ian Jerchau, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 4
34 yards — David Irwin, Conestoga Valley vs. Lebanon, Week 6
33 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 3
33 yards — Jackson Schools, Governor Mifflin vs. Boyertown, Week 3
33 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Ephrata, Week 6
32 yards — Quin Arnold, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3
32 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5
32 yards — Sam Frey, Twin Valley vs. Solanco, Week 6
30 yards — Chad Jones, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Week 4
30 yards — Ian Jerchau, Warwick vs. Souderton, Week 7
29 yards — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Palmyra, Week 3
29 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7
28 yards — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Berks Catholic, Week 5
28 yards — Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser vs. Octorara, Week 5
28 yards — David Irwin, Conestoga Valley vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 7
27 yards — Liam Cox, McCaskey vs. John Bartram, Week 1
27 yards — Andrew Kurtas, Berks Catholic vs. Executive Education, Week 2
27 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 3
27 yards — Chad Brown, Daniel Boone vs. Garden Spot, Week 4
26 yards — Ira Gensamer, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 4
25 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
25 yards — Peter Skiadas, Penn Manor vs. Reading, Week 5
25 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5
25 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Manheim Township, Week 5
25 yards — Ben Rada, Wilson vs. Hempfield, Week 7
24 yards — Noah Wamsher, Schuylkill Valley vs. Susquenita, Week 3
24 yards — David Irwin, Conestoga Valley vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 7
24 yards — Sam Frey, Twin Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 7
23 yards — Gavin Tregea, Lancaster Catholic vs. Hamburg, Week 6
22 yards — Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser vs. Garden Spot, Week 1
22 yards — Jackson Schools, Governor Mifflin vs. Spring-Ford, Week 1
22 yards — Andrew Kurtas, Berks Catholic vs. Executive Education, Week 2
22 yards — Quin Arnold, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4
22 yards — David Irwin, Conestoga Valley vs. Warwick, Week 4
22 yards — Peyton Leitch, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Week 6
22 yards — Noah Wamsher, Schuylkill Valley vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6
22 yards — Will Maurek, Fleetwood vs. Ephrata, Week 7
21 yards — Ben Rada, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 2
20 yards — Garrett Bohn, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1
20 yards — Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser vs. Garden Spot, Week 1
20 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7
19 yards — Ian Levering, Wyomissing vs. Cocalico, Week 7
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS FROM SCRIMMAGE
97 yards — Nate Conover from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5
92 yards — Angel Collazo from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Warwick, Week 2
88 yards — Jon Shay from Cameron Connelly, Annville-Cleona vs. Hamburg, Week 4
87 yards — Zac Nagle from Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
87 yards — Aaron Enterline from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Susquehannock, Week 4
87 yards — Braden Cummings from Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Solanco, Week 7
84 yards — Nolan Groff from Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. CD East, Week 2
81 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis from Daezjon Giles, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 2
80 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1
80 yards — Jon Shay from Cameron Connelly, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1
80 yards — Paul Trace from Emanuel Mason, Lebanon vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
80 yards — Demoj Gray from Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1
79 yards — Braden Cummings from Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Red Lion, Week 4
79 yards — Hunter Hildenbrand from Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Cocalico, Week 5
79 yards — Andre Weidman from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5
75 yards — Moises Gonzalez from Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4
75 yards — Alex Long from Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona vs. Kutztown, Week 6
72 yards — Josh Miller from Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Twin Valley, Week 3
71 yards — Zac Nagle from Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 4
70 yards — Joey Schlaffer from Mason Rotelli, Exeter vs. Lebanon, Week 5
68 yards — Giovanni Cavanna from Drew Fidler, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1
68 yards — R.J. Gonzalez from Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
68 yards — Brendon Snyder from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Souderton, Week 7
67 yards — Dean Herr from Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
67 yards — Aaron Enterline from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Muhlenberg, Week 6
66 yards — Michael Bradley from Will Hess, Berks Catholic vs. Wyomissing, Week 4
65 yards — Ty Wamsher from Jack Riffle, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1
65 yards — Izaiah Gonzalez from Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 4
65 yards — Jaden Weit from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Susquehannock, Week 4
64 yards — Jaevon Parker from Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, Week 4
64 yards — James Voight from Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 6
62 yards — Trey Dianna from Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Fleetwood, Week 2
62 yards — Cohen Correll from Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Kutztown, Week 5
62 yards — Blake Weaver from Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5
61 yards — Zac Nagle from Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5
58 yards — Jaevon Parker from Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
58 yards — Micah Gates from Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7
57 yards — Aaron Enterline from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1
57 yards — Jonathan Osman from Eli Warfel, Penn Manor vs. Daniel Boone, Week 7
56 yards — Elliot Kreider from Dom Thornton, Elco vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 2
55 yards — Brendon Snyder from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1
55 yards — Zac Nagle from Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 2
55 yards — Sonny Callahan from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Warwick, Week 5
55 yards — Cade Capello from Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Daniel Boone, Week 6
54 yards — Braden Cummings from Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
54 yards — Aaron Enterline from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7
51 yards — Josh Miller from Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Elco, Week 4
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUNS FROM SCRIMMAGE
87 yards — Dakota Thomas, Kutztown vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7
82 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 3
80 yards — Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing vs. Trinity, Week 3
80 yards — Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
80 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Warwick, Week 5
79 yards — Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 5
79 yards — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5
79 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7
78 yards — Brayden Brown, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3
75 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1
75 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1
70 yards — Braden Ackley, Kutztown vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 6
69 yards — Jonathan McQuillen, Conrad Weiser vs. Octorara, Week 5
65 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4
64 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Cocalico, Week 6
64 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7
63 yards — Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic vs. Wyomissing, Week 4
63 yards — Sevon Parham, Conrad Weiser vs. Octorara, Week 5
62 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Susquehannock, Week 4
61 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Immaculata (NJ), Week 2
60 yards — Ulices Ramirez, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1
60 yards — Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
60 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 3
60 yards — Kylen Watson, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7
60 yards — Noah Bolin, Penn Manor vs. Daniel Boone, Week 7
59 yards — Gavin Glass, Cocalico vs. Octorara, Week 4
58 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7
57 yards — Emanuel Mason, Lebanon vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
56 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia, Week 3
56 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4
56 yards — Jonathan Osman, Penn Manor vs. Reading, Week 5
55 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7
54 yards — Ulices Ramirez, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4
54 yards — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Ephrata, Week 6
54 yards — Delsin McNeil, Governor Mifflin vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7
53 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 2
53 yards — Elliott Kreider, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7
53 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Hempfield, Week 7
52 yards — Michael Goad, Schuylkill Valley vs. Upper Perkiomen, Week 2
51 yards — Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico vs. Elco, Week 6
51 yards — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Columbia, Week 7
50 yards — Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 2
50 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3
50 yards — Brayden Reis, Governor Mifflin vs. Boyertown, Week 3
50 yards — Michael Miller, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4
50 yards — Bryce Nash, Cocalico vs. Octorara, Week 4
50 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Warwick, Week 5
Fantastic finishes, milestone marks highlighted Week 7 action: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 9
MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME
346 yards — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
351 yards — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
342 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
317 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Twin Valley, Week 5
298 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7
296 yards — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. CD East, Week 2
293 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Solanco, Week 7
293 yards — Daezjon Giles, Columbia vs. Elco, Week 3
292 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Red Lion, Week 4
289 yards — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 3
281 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4
274 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1
272 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3
270 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 2
268 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1
268 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3
268 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Souderton, Week 7
265 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1
265 yards — Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7
263 yards — Daezjon Giles, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 2
261 yards — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Kutztown, Week 5
259 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3
250 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
250 yards — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Muhlenberg, Week 6
248 yards — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 2
245 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5
237 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Hempfield, Week 5
235 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 6
232 yards — Michael Goad, Schuylkill Valley vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
231 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3
231 yards — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Warwick, Week 3
230 yards — Jack Riffle, Fleetwood vs. Ephrata, Week 7
225 yards — Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone vs. Penn Manor, Week 7
223 yards — Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Fleetwood, Week 2
223 yards — Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Elco, Week 4
222 yards — Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1
217 yards — Amier Burdine, Reading vs. McCaskey, Week 7
210 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Warwick, Week 2
210 yards — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central, Week 4
209 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3
206 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 2
206 yards — Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Twin Valley, Week 3
205 yards — Brayden Castro, Lebanon vs. Muhlenberg, Week 4
203 yards — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 3
202 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4
201 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Garden Spot, Week 6
MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME
382 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Fleetwood, Week 7
319 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7
292 yards — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Eastern York, Week 3
277 yards — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4
271 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 3
268 yards — Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 2
250 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia, Week 3
250 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3
244 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4
241 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1
220 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1
218 yards — Brenden Ackley, Kutztown vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 6
202 yards — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Columbia, Week 7
201 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Warwick, Week 5
200 yards — Declan Clancy, Manheim Township vs. McCaskey, Week 6
199 yards — Sam Steffey, Cocalico vs. Warwick, Week 1
199 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 4
197 yards — Phoenix, Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 7
191 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Hamburg, Week 4
189 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Hempfield, Week 7
185 yards — Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1
183 yards — Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing vs. Berks Catholic, Week 4
183 yards — Dakota Thomas, Kutztown vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7
182 yards — Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 6
181 yards — Ethan Kryman, Daniel Boone vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3
179 yards — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5
177 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5
177 yards — Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 6
175 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Immaculata (NJ), Week 2
173 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Susquehannock, Week 4
172 yards — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7
168 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1
164 yards — Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1
164 yards — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6
164 yards — Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown vs. York Tech, Week 2
163 yards — Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. York, Week 2
161 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Week 2
161 yards — Richie Karstien, Exeter vs. Warwick, Week 6
160 yards — Derek Ruiz, Hamburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6
159 yards — Evan Johnson, Twin Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 7
158 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 3
155 yards — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
155 yards — Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3
154 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 2
154 yards — Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing vs. Trinity, Week 3
154 yards — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6
153 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1
152 yards — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 7
151 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7
MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME
13 catches — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3
12 catches — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7
12 catches — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Solanco, Week 7
11 catches — Cade Capello, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
11 catches — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
11 catches — Ruben Rodriguez, Reading vs. McCaskey, Week 7
10 catches — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3
10 catches — Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest vs. Warwick, Week 3
10 catches — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 6
9 catches — Nick Good, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3
9 catches — Cohen Correll, Hamburg vs. Kutztown, Week 5
9 catches — Charlie Kingsbury, Manheim Township vs. Hempfield, Wee 5
8 catches — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Garden Spot, Week 2
8 catches — Ruben Rodriguez, Reading vs. Wilson, Week 4
8 catches — Max Heffner, Daniel Boone vs. Garden Spot, Week 4
8 catches — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 7
8 catches — Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood vs. Garden Spot, Week 7
8 catches — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 7
7 catches — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
7 catches — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1
7 catches — Gabe Lewis, Cedar Crest vs. Abraham Lincoln, Week 1
7 catches — Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3
7 catches — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3
7 catches — Logan Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Hempfield, Week 5
7 catches — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6
7 catches — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Hamburg, Week 6
7 catches — Andy Garcia, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7
7 catches — Tristin McFarland, Fleetwood vs. Ephrata, Week 7
MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME
226 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Twin Valley, Week 5
208 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3
207 yards — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
202 yards — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 6
190 yards — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1
190 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Solanco, Week 7
168 yards — Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest vs. CD East, Week 2
166 yards — Ruben Rodriguez, Reading vs. McCaskey, Week 7
164 yards — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1
163 yards — Brady Breault, Elizabethtown vs. Red Lion, Week 4
159 yards — Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4
154 yards — Cohen Correll, Hamburg vs. Kutztown, Week 4
148 yards — Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3
146 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
143 yards — Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Cocalico, Week 5
141 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Hamburg, Week 6
139 yards — Logan Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7
138 yards — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3
137 yards — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7
136 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 2
136 yards — Braylon Beaver, Lebanon vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 6
134 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 3
133 yards — Nate Conover, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5
132 yards — Max Heffner, Daniel Boone vs. Garden Spot, Week 4
131 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Elco, Week 3
129 yards — Cade Capello, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
125 yards — Jace Conrad, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 3
125 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Red Lion, Week 4
123 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 2
123 yards — Micah Gates, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7
122 yards — Ruben Rodriguez, Reading vs. Wilson, Week 4
122 yards — Cade Capello, Elizabethtown vs. Daniel Boone, Week 6
121 yards — Josh Miller, Conrad Weiser vs. Twin Valley, Week 3
120 yards — R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
119 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
118 yards — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 3
117 yards — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
115 yards — Nick Good, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
114 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 7
113 yards — Josh Zolty, Twin Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5
110 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6
108 yards — Joey Schlaffer, Exeter vs. West York, Week 3
106 yards — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Souderton, Week 7
105 yards — Dean Herr, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
105 yards — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Kutztown, Week 7
103 yards — Jon Shay, Annville-Cleona vs. Hamburg, Week 4
103 yards — Bode Sipel, Manheim Central vs. Muhlenberg, Week 6
102 yards — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 3
101 yards — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1
101 yards — Trey Dianna, Conrad Weiser vs. Fleetwood, Week 2
101 yards — Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest vs. Reading, Week 6
100 yards — Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest vs. Warwick, Week 3
100 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5
MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN A GAME
5 TD — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
5 TD — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
5 TD — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7
4 TD — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
4 TD — Jack Riffle, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1
4 TD — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. CD East, Week 2
4 TD — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 2
4 TD — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3
4 TD — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 3
4 TD — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Susquehannock, Week 4
4 TD — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Muhlenberg, Week 6
4 TD — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Daniel Boone, Week 6
4 TD — Amier Burdine, Reading vs. McCaskey, Week 7
3 TD — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
3 TD — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1
3 TD — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1
3 TD — Daezjon Giles, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 2
3 TD — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Warrior Run, Week 2
3 TD — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 2
3 TD — Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2
3 TD — Mason Rotelli, Exeter vs. Boyertown, Week 2
3 TD — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3
3 TD — Amier Burdine, Reading vs. Red Lion, Week 3
3 TD — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 3
3 TD — Brandyn Castro, Lebanon vs. Muhlenberg, Week 4
3 TD — Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Elco, Week 4
3 TD — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5
3 TD — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Kutztown, Week 5
3 TD — Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 5
3 TD — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Warwick, Week 5
3 TD — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5
3 TD — Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest vs. Reading, Week 6
3 TD — Mason Rotelli, Exeter vs. Warwick, Week 6
3 TD — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7
3 TD — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Souderton, Week 7
3 TD — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Fleetwood, Week 7
SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER
SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS
MOST TOUCHDOWN RUNS IN A GAME
5 TD — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4
5 TD — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7
4 TD — Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1
4 TD — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1
4 TD — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Immaculata (NJ), Week 2
4 TD — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Eastern York, Week 3
4 TD — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Martin Luther King, Week 3
4 TD — Matt Kramer, Wyomissing vs. Berks Catholic, Week 4
4 TD — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4
4 TD — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Pequea Valley, Week 5
4 TD — Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown vs. Twin Valley, Week 5
4 TD — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Muhlenberg, Week 6
4 TD — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Columbia, Week 7
4 TD — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7
3 TD — Matt Kramer, Wyomissing vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 1
3 TD — Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico vs. Warwick, Week 1
3 TD — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Halifax, Week 1
3 TD — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Elizabethtown, Week 1
3 TD — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1
3 TD — Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown vs. York Tech, Week 2
3 TD — Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 2
3 TD — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 3
3 TD — Ethan Kryman, Daniel Boone vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3
3 TD — Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3
3 TD — David Ramsey, Fleetwood vs. Upper Perkiomen, Week 3
3 TD — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3
3 TD — Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic vs. Pope John Paul II, Week 3
3 TD — Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown vs. Red Lion, Week 4
3 TD — Evan Johnson, Twin Valley vs. Fleetwood, Week 4
3 TD — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5
3 TD — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 5
3 TD — Delsin McNeil, Governor Mifflin vs. Muhlenberg, Week 5
3 TD — Evan Myers, Twin Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5
3 TD — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6
3 TD — Declan Clancy, Manheim Township vs. McCaskey, Week 6
3 TD — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7
3 TD — Richie Karstien, Exeter vs. Muhlenberg, Week 7
3 TD — Matt Kramer, Wyomissing vs. Cocalico, Week 7
MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS IN A GAME
4 TD — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
4 TD — Ruben Rodriguez, Reading vs. McCaskey, Week 7
3 TD — Mason Musitano, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1
3 TD — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 2
3 TD — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3
3 TD — Ruben Rodriguez, Reading vs. Red Lion, Week 3
3 TD — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5
3 TD — Cade Capello, Elizabethtown vs. Daniel Boone, Week 6
3 TD — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7
3 TD — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7
2 TD — De’Andre Jones, McCaskey vs. John Bartram, Week 1
2 TD — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
2 TD — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
2 TD — Joey Schlaffer, Exeter vs. Daniel Boone, Week 1
2 TD — Elliot Kreider, Elco vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 2
2 TD — Ty Werley, Hamburg vs. Warrior Run, Week 2
2 TD — Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest vs. CD East, Week 2
2 TD — Nick Good, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2
2 TD — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3
2 TD — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3
2 TD — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Elco, Week 3
2 TD — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 3
2 TD — Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4
2 TD — Bode Sipel, Manheim Central vs. Susquehannock, Week 4
2 TD — Mason Musitano, Fleetwood vs. Twin Valley, Week 4
2 TD — Josh Miller, Conrad Weiser vs. Elco, Week 4
2 TD — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5
2 TD — Thomas Jeanes, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 5
2 TD — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5
2 TD — Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest vs. Reading, Week 6
2 TD — Gabe Benjamin, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 6
2 TD — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 7
2 TD — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Fleetwood, Week 7
2 TD — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Souderton, Week 7
2 TD — Elijah Cunningham, Solanco vs. Elizabethtown, Week 7
2 TD — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Solanco, Week 7
2-POINT CONVERSIONS
Orlando Alvarado, Reading, run vs. Red Lion, Week 3
Orlando Alvarado, Reading, run vs. Red Lion, Week 3
Navis Blythe, Berks Catholic, run vs. Loyalsock, Week 1
Brady Breault, Elizabethtown, catch vs. Donegal, Week 1
Amier Burdine, Reading, run vs. Muhlenberg, Week 2
Amier Burdine, Reading, run vs. McCaskey, Week 7
Cade Capello, Elizabethtown, catch vs. Twin Valley, Week 5
Cayden Carter, Pequea Valley, run vs. Hamburg, Week 7
Edison Case, Wilson, catch vs. Reading, Week 4
Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg, run vs. Lebanon, Week 4
Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg, run vs. Exeter, Week 7
Jace Conrad, Garden Spot, catch vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 3
Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic, run vs. Delone Catholic, Week 2
Elijah Cunningham, Solanco, run vs. Penn Manor, Week 3
Trey Dianna, Conrad Weiser, catch vs. Elco, Week 4
Isiah Dodson, Muhlenberg, run vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3
Isiah Dodson, Muhlenberg, run vs. Lebanon, Week 4
Isiah Dodson, Muhlenberg, run vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 5
Eddie Dresch, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. York Catholic, Week 1
Eddie Dresch, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. Hamburg, Week 6
Xavier Figueroa, Lebanon, run vs. Exeter, Week 5
Devin Garcia, Berks Catholic, run vs. Donegal, Week 5
Jermickey Gumby, Muhlenberg, run vs. Reading, Week 2
Hayden Haver, Elizabethtown, run vs. Donegal, Week 1
Aden Herr, Solanco, run vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 5
Aden Herr, Solanco, run vs. Elizabethtown, Week 7
Grant Hoover, Hempfield, run vs. York, Week 2
Derek Infante, Lebanon, catch vs. Exeter, Week 5
Cam Jones, Wilson, run vs. Cedar Crest, Week 5
Cam Jones, Wilson, run vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 6
Richie Karstien, Exeter, run vs. Boyertown, Week 2
Richie Karstien, Exeter, catch vs. Lebanon, Week 5
Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown, run vs. Donegal, Week 1
Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown, run vs. McCaskey, Week 2
Elijah Macfarlane, Elizabethtown, catch vs. McCaskey, Week 2
Evan Myers, Twin Valley, run vs. Solanco, Week 6
Logan Nawrocki, Schuylkill Valley, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. York Catholic, Week 1
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. Octorara, Week 3
Dontae Petersheim, Pequea Valley, catch vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 4
Artie Poindexter, Columbia, catch vs. Eastern York, Week 1
David Ramsey, Fleetwood, run vs. Kutztown, Week 1
Carter Redding, Exeter, run vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 4
Carter Redding, Exeter, run vs. Lebanon, Week 5
Ruben Rodriguez, Reading, catch vs. Red Lion, Week 3
Mason Rotelli, Exeter, run vs. Warwick, Week 6
Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown, run vs. Red Lion, Week 4
Mason Semmel, Hamburg, catch vs. Halifax, Week 1
Carter Smith, Solanco, fumble recovery vs. Elizabethtown, Week 7
Dakota Thomas, Kutztown, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7
Austin Valukevich, Wilson, catch vs. Reading, Week 4
Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood, run vs. Kutztown, Week 1
Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood, catch vs. Kutztown, Week 1
Blake Weaver, Garden Spot, catch vs. Twin Valley, Week 7
Jake Williams, Elco, run vs. West York, Week 1
Jake Williams, Elco, run vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 2
Jake Williams, Elco, run vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 4
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77