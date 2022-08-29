Warwick vs. Cocalico - L-L football
Cocalico’s Sam Steffey (6) runs the ball against Warwick during second-half action of an L-L League opening-night football game at Cocalico High School in Denver on Friday, August 26, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Here is a running list of the top individual performances, including defensive and special teams plays, for the 2022 L-L League football season ...

LNP | LancasterOnline Helmet Sticker winners for Week 1 L-L League football games

KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

92 yards — Josiah Forren, Solanco vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

90 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. York Catholic, Week 1

75 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

67 yards — Jason Petion, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1

PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

77 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Roman Catholic, Week 1

INTERCEPTIONS RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS

97 yards — Demari Simms, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

46 yards — Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic vs. Loyalsock, Week 1

20 yards — Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

FUMBLES RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS

21 yards — Kahlen Watt, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

15 yards — Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

End zone — Jordan Martin, Penn Manor vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 1

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

BLOCKED PUNTS RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS

7 yards — Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

BLOCKED FIELD GOALS RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS

89 yards — Kellan Murphy, Lancaster Catholic vs. York Catholic, Week 1

FIELD GOALS

47 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

27 yards — Liam Cox, McCaskey vs. John Bartram, Week 1

25 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

22 yards — Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser vs. Garden Spot, Week 1

22 yards — Jackson Schools, Governor Mifflin vs. Spring-Ford, Week 1

20 yards — Garrett Bohn, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

20 yards — Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser vs. Garden Spot, Week 1

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS FROM SCRIMMAGE

87 yards — Zac Nagle from Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

80 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1

80 yards — Jon Shay from Cameron Connelly, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1

80 yards — Demoj Gray from Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1

68 yards — Giovanni Cavanna from Drew Fidler, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1

65 yards — Ty Wamsher from Jack Riffle, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1

57 yards — Aaron Enterline from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

55 yards — Brendon Snyder from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUNS FROM SCRIMMAGE

75 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1

60 yards — Ulices Ramirez, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1

MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME

346 yards — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

342 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

274 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

265 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1

250 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

232 yards — Michael Goad, Schuylkill Valley vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

222 yards — Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1

MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME

241 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1

220 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1

199 yards — Sam Steffey, Cocalico vs. Warwick, Week 1

185 yards -- Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

168 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1

164 yards — Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1

155 yards — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

153 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1

MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME

11 catches — Cade Capello, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

11 catches — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

7 catches — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

7 catches — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

7 catches — Gabe Lewis, Cedar Crest vs. Abraham Lincoln, Week 1

MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME

207 yards — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

190 yards — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

164 yards — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1

146 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

129 yards — Cade Capello, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

117 yards — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

101 yards — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN A GAME

5 TD — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

4 TD — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

4 TD — Jack Riffle, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1

3 TD — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

3 TD — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1

3 TD — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1

MOST TOUCHDOWN RUNS IN A GAME

4 TD — Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

4 TD — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1

3 TD — Matt Kramer, Wyomissing vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 1

3 TD — Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico vs. Warwick, Week 1

3 TD — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Halifax, Week 1

3 TD — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Elizabethtown, Week 1

3 TD — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1

MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS IN A GAME

4 TD — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

3 TD — Mason Musitano, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1

2 TD — De’Andre Jones, McCaskey vs. John Bartram, Week 1

2 TD — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

2 TD — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

2 TD — Joey Schlaffer, Exeter vs. Daniel Boone, Week 1

2-POINT CONVERSIONS

Navis Blythe, Berks Catholic, run vs. Loyalsock, Week 1

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown, catch vs. Donegal, Week 1

Eddie Dresch, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. York Catholic, Week 1

Hayden Haver, Elizabethtown, run vs. Donegal, Week 1

Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown, run vs. Donegal, Week 1

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. York Catholic, Week 1

Artie Poindexter, Columbia, catch vs. Eastern York, Week 1

David Ramsey, Fleetwood, run vs. Kutztown, Week 1

Mason Semmel, Hamburg, catch vs. Halifax, Week 1

Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood, run vs. Kutztown, Week 1

Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood, catch vs. Kutztown, Week 1

Jake Williams, Elco, run vs. West York, Week 1

