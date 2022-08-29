Here is a running list of the top individual performances, including defensive and special teams plays, for the 2022 L-L League football season ...
KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
92 yards — Josiah Forren, Solanco vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1
90 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. York Catholic, Week 1
75 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
67 yards — Jason Petion, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1
PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS
77 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Roman Catholic, Week 1
INTERCEPTIONS RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS
97 yards — Demari Simms, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1
46 yards — Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic vs. Loyalsock, Week 1
20 yards — Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1
FUMBLES RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS
21 yards — Kahlen Watt, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1
15 yards — Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1
End zone — Jordan Martin, Penn Manor vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 1
L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES
BLOCKED PUNTS RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS
7 yards — Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1
BLOCKED FIELD GOALS RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS
89 yards — Kellan Murphy, Lancaster Catholic vs. York Catholic, Week 1
FIELD GOALS
47 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1
27 yards — Liam Cox, McCaskey vs. John Bartram, Week 1
25 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
22 yards — Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser vs. Garden Spot, Week 1
22 yards — Jackson Schools, Governor Mifflin vs. Spring-Ford, Week 1
20 yards — Garrett Bohn, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1
20 yards — Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser vs. Garden Spot, Week 1
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS FROM SCRIMMAGE
87 yards — Zac Nagle from Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
80 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1
80 yards — Jon Shay from Cameron Connelly, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1
80 yards — Demoj Gray from Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1
68 yards — Giovanni Cavanna from Drew Fidler, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1
65 yards — Ty Wamsher from Jack Riffle, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1
57 yards — Aaron Enterline from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1
55 yards — Brendon Snyder from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1
LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUNS FROM SCRIMMAGE
75 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1
75 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1
60 yards — Ulices Ramirez, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1
MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME
346 yards — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
342 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
274 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1
265 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1
250 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
232 yards — Michael Goad, Schuylkill Valley vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
222 yards — Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1
MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME
241 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1
220 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1
199 yards — Sam Steffey, Cocalico vs. Warwick, Week 1
185 yards -- Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1
168 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1
164 yards — Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1
155 yards — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Twin Valley, Week 1
153 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1
SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER
MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME
11 catches — Cade Capello, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
11 catches — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
7 catches — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
7 catches — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1
7 catches — Gabe Lewis, Cedar Crest vs. Abraham Lincoln, Week 1
MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME
207 yards — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
190 yards — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1
164 yards — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1
146 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
129 yards — Cade Capello, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
117 yards — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
101 yards — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1
MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN A GAME
5 TD — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
4 TD — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
4 TD — Jack Riffle, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1
3 TD — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
3 TD — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1
3 TD — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1
MOST TOUCHDOWN RUNS IN A GAME
4 TD — Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1
4 TD — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1
3 TD — Matt Kramer, Wyomissing vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 1
3 TD — Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico vs. Warwick, Week 1
3 TD — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Halifax, Week 1
3 TD — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Elizabethtown, Week 1
3 TD — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1
MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS IN A GAME
4 TD — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1
3 TD — Mason Musitano, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1
2 TD — De’Andre Jones, McCaskey vs. John Bartram, Week 1
2 TD — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1
2 TD — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1
2 TD — Joey Schlaffer, Exeter vs. Daniel Boone, Week 1
2-POINT CONVERSIONS
Navis Blythe, Berks Catholic, run vs. Loyalsock, Week 1
Brady Breault, Elizabethtown, catch vs. Donegal, Week 1
Eddie Dresch, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. York Catholic, Week 1
Hayden Haver, Elizabethtown, run vs. Donegal, Week 1
Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown, run vs. Donegal, Week 1
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. York Catholic, Week 1
Artie Poindexter, Columbia, catch vs. Eastern York, Week 1
David Ramsey, Fleetwood, run vs. Kutztown, Week 1
Mason Semmel, Hamburg, catch vs. Halifax, Week 1
Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood, run vs. Kutztown, Week 1
Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood, catch vs. Kutztown, Week 1
Jake Williams, Elco, run vs. West York, Week 1
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77