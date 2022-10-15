Here is a running list of the top individual performances, including defensive and special teams plays, for the 2022 L-L League football season …

KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

95 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia, Week 3

95 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Warwick, Week 4

93 yards — Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. Manheim Township, Week 5

92 yards — Josiah Forren, Solanco vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 1

91 yards — Jermickey Gumby, Muhlenberg vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3

90 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. York Catholic, Week 1

90 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4

85 yards — Drew Engle, Twin Valley vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3

85 yards — R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic vs. Hamburg, Week 6

83 yards — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 2

80 yards — Alex Long, Annville-Cleona vs. Kutztown, Week 6

76 yards — R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic, Week 2

75 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

73 yards — Quineak Talton, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 2

73 yards — Michael Miller, Muhlenberg vs. Reading, Week 2

67 yards — Jason Petion, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1

PUNT RETURNS FOR TOUCHDOWNS

94 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Penn Manor, Week 8

87 yards — Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon vs. Kutztown, Week 7

80 yards — Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico vs. Donegal, Week 8

77 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Roman Catholic, Week 1

61 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Reading, Week 4

57 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Reading, Week 4

56 yards — Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic vs. Donegal, Week 5

56 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 6

55 yards — Ayden Martin, Governor Mifflin vs. Lebanon, Week 8

49 yards — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Warrior Run, Week 2

INTERCEPTIONS RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS

100 yards — Colton Hegener, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

97 yards — Demari Simms, Columbia vs. Eastern York, Week 1

89 yards — Gavin Reiking, Exeter vs. Hempfield, Week 8

78 yards — Derek Ruiz, Hamburg vs. Easter York, Week 3

76 yards — Jacob Fost, Exeter vs. Warwick, Week 6

63 yards — Jayden Zandier, Exeter vs. Lebanon, Week 5

60 yards — Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico vs. Elco, Week 6

54 yards — Carter Smith, Solanco vs. Daniel Boone, Week 8

50 yards — Malachi Santana, Conestoga Valley vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 7

50 yards — Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 8

47 yards — Xander Kolk, Manheim Central vs. Immaculata (NJ), Week 2

47 yards — Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 3

46 yards — Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic vs. Loyalsock, Week 1

45 yards — Josh Acker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic, Week 2

43 yards — Quincy Stewart, Columbia vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 7

34 yards — Aden Herr, Solanco vs. Cocalico, Week 2

34 yards — Jonathan Osman, Penn Manor vs. Daniel Boone, Week 7

30 yards — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Palmyra, Week 3

30 yards — Jonathan Osman, Penn Manor vs. Reading, Week 5

30 yards — Czion Brickle, Fleetwood vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 6

30 yards — Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon vs. Columbia, Week 8

22 yards — Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

22 yards — Blake Weaver, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 2

20 yards — Michi Winters, McCaskey vs. Hempfield, Week 4

15 yards — Cameron Connelly, Annville-Cleona vs. Elco, Week 2

FUMBLES RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS

93 yards — Ethan Lafferty, Kutztown vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM, Week 3

50 yards — Julian Larue, Manheim Township vs. Reading, Week 8

46 yards — Edison Case, Wilson vs. Penn Manor, Week 8

45 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Hamburg, Week 6

44 yards — Karim Martinez, Reading vs. Red Lion, Week 3

39 yards — Steven Rivas, Columbia vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 5

35 yards — Jose Garcia, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8

23 yards — Deyvid Palepale, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 6

21 yards — Kahlen Watt, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

20 yards — Jordan Martin, Penn Manor vs. Reading, Week 5

20 yards — Drexton Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Octorara, Week 6

15 yards — Leland Moore, Hamburg vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4

8 yards — Wyatt Wolgemuth, Conestoga Valley vs. Solanco, Week 5

6 yards — Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

3 yards — Sekai Lewis, Penn Manor vs. Reading, Week 5

1 yard — Xander Kolk, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7

End zone — Jordan Martin, Penn Manor vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 1

End zone — Nathan Pashley, Exeter vs. West York, Week 3

End zone — Jacob Stelluti, Schuylkill Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 4

End zone — Brian Williams, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 4

End zone — Brody Gebhard, Hempfield vs. McCaskey, Week 4

End zone — Genuine Stutzman, Exeter vs. Lebanon, Week 5

End zone — Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Kutztown, Week 6

BLOCKED PUNTS RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS

48 yards — Owen Kotsch, Fleetwood vs. Ephrata, Week 7

6 yards — Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

2 yards — Landon Steele, Solanco vs. Daniel Boone, Week 8

End zone — Makih Cooper, Reading vs. Wilson, Week 4

End zone — Logan Cammauf, Schuylkill Valley vs. Kutztown, Week 4

BLOCKED FIELD GOALS RETURNED FOR TOUCHDOWNS

91 yards — Kellan Murphy, Lancaster Catholic vs. York Catholic, Week 1

FIELD GOALS

51 yards — Jackson Schools, Governor Mifflin vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7

47 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

44 yards — Andrew Kurtas, Berks Catholic vs. Wyomissing, Week 4

43 yards — Eli Blatt, Hamburg vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 8

43 yards — Noah Wamsher, Schuylkill Valley vs. Hamburg, Week 8

40 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5

40 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Central Mountain, Week 8

38 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 4

38 yards — Ira Gensamer, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 4

37 yards — Quin Arnold, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

37 yards — Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser vs. Twin Valley, Week 3

37 yards — Peter Fiorello, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Berks Catholic, Week 7

36 yards — Ben Rada, Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 6

35 yards — Ian Jerchau, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 4

35 yards — Andrew Kurtas, Berks Catholic vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 6

35 yards — Noah Wamsher, Schuylkill Valley vs. Hamburg, Week 8

34 yards — Ian Jerchau, Warwick vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 4

34 yards — David Irwin, Conestoga Valley vs. Lebanon, Week 6

33 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 3

33 yards — Jackson Schools, Governor Mifflin vs. Boyertown, Week 3

33 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Ephrata, Week 6

32 yards — Quin Arnold, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

32 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5

32 yards — Sam Frey, Twin Valley vs. Solanco, Week 6

30 yards — Chad Jones, Ephrata vs. Solanco, Week 4

30 yards — Ian Jerchau, Warwick vs. Souderton, Week 7

30 yards — Will Maurek, Fleetwood vs. Elizabethtown, Week 8

29 yards — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Palmyra, Week 3

29 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7

29 yards — Eli Blatt, Hamburg vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 8

28 yards — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Berks Catholic, Week 5

28 yards — Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser vs. Octorara, Week 5

28 yards — David Irwin, Conestoga Valley vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 7

27 yards — Liam Cox, McCaskey vs. John Bartram, Week 1

27 yards — Andrew Kurtas, Berks Catholic vs. Executive Education, Week 2

27 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 3

27 yards — Chad Brown, Daniel Boone vs. Garden Spot, Week 4

26 yards — Ira Gensamer, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 4

26 yards — Matt Skipper, Exeter vs. Hempfield, Week 8

26 yards — Andrew Kurtas, Berks Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 8

26 yards — Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser vs. Wyomissing, Week 8

25 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

25 yards — Peter Skiadas, Penn Manor vs. Reading, Week 5

25 yards — Nick Gleason, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5

25 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Manheim Township, Week 5

25 yards — Ben Rada, Wilson vs. Hempfield, Week 7

24 yards — Noah Wamsher, Schuylkill Valley vs. Susquenita, Week 3

24 yards — David Irwin, Conestoga Valley vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 7

24 yards — Sam Frey, Twin Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 7

23 yards — Gavin Tregea, Lancaster Catholic vs. Hamburg, Week 6

22 yards — Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser vs. Garden Spot, Week 1

22 yards — Jackson Schools, Governor Mifflin vs. Spring-Ford, Week 1

22 yards — Andrew Kurtas, Berks Catholic vs. Executive Education, Week 2

22 yards — Quin Arnold, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4

22 yards — David Irwin, Conestoga Valley vs. Warwick, Week 4

22 yards — Peyton Leitch, Pequea Valley vs. Columbia, Week 6

22 yards — Noah Wamsher, Schuylkill Valley vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6

22 yards — Will Maurek, Fleetwood vs. Ephrata, Week 7

21 yards — Ben Rada, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 2

20 yards — Garrett Bohn, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

20 yards — Adam Noll, Conrad Weiser vs. Garden Spot, Week 1

20 yards — Cannon Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7

19 yards — Ian Levering, Wyomissing vs. Cocalico, Week 7

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS FROM SCRIMMAGE

97 yards — Nate Conover from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5

92 yards — Angel Collazo from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Warwick, Week 2

88 yards — Jon Shay from Cameron Connelly, Annville-Cleona vs. Hamburg, Week 4

87 yards — Zac Nagle from Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

87 yards — Aaron Enterline from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Susquehannock, Week 4

87 yards — Braden Cummings from Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Solanco, Week 7

84 yards — Nolan Groff from Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. CD East, Week 2

81 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis from Daezjon Giles, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 2

80 yards — Jeremiah Knowles from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1

80 yards — Jon Shay from Cameron Connelly, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1

80 yards — Paul Trace from Emanuel Mason, Lebanon vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

80 yards — Demoj Gray from Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1

79 yards — Braden Cummings from Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Red Lion, Week 4

79 yards — Hunter Hildenbrand from Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Cocalico, Week 5

79 yards — Andre Weidman from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5

78 yards — Gabe Lewis from Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 8

75 yards — Moises Gonzalez from Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4

75 yards — Alex Long from Gavin Keller, Annville-Cleona vs. Kutztown, Week 6

72 yards — Josh Miller from Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Twin Valley, Week 3

71 yards — Zac Nagle from Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Daniel Boone, Week 4

70 yards — Joey Schlaffer from Mason Rotelli, Exeter vs. Lebanon, Week 5

68 yards — Giovanni Cavanna from Drew Fidler, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1

68 yards — R.J. Gonzalez from Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

68 yards — Brendon Snyder from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Souderton, Week 7

67 yards — Dean Herr from Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

67 yards — Aaron Enterline from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Muhlenberg, Week 6

66 yards — Michael Bradley from Will Hess, Berks Catholic vs. Wyomissing, Week 4

66 yards — Chase Domenech from Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone vs. Solanco, Week 8

65 yards — Ty Wamsher from Jack Riffle, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1

65 yards — Izaiah Gonzalez from Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Penn Manor, Week 4

65 yards — Jaden Weit from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Susquehannock, Week 4

65 yards — Jaevon Parker from Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Kutztown, Week 8

64 yards — Jaevon Parker from Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Columbia, Week 4

64 yards — James Voight from Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 6

62 yards — Trey Dianna from Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Fleetwood, Week 2

62 yards — Cohen Correll from Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Kutztown, Week 5

62 yards — Blake Weaver from Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5

61 yards — Zac Nagle from Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5

58 yards — Jaevon Parker from Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

58 yards — Micah Gates from Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7

57 yards — Aaron Enterline from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

57 yards — Jonathan Osman from Eli Warfel, Penn Manor vs. Daniel Boone, Week 7

56 yards — Elliot Kreider from Dom Thornton, Elco vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 2

55 yards — Brendon Snyder from Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1

55 yards — Zac Nagle from Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 2

55 yards — Sonny Callahan from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Warwick, Week 5

55 yards — Cade Capello from Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Daniel Boone, Week 6

55 yards — Dean Herr from Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Elco, Week 8

54 yards — Braden Cummings from Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

54 yards — Aaron Enterline from Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7

54 yards — Braden Cummings from Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Fleetwood, Week 8

52 yards — Quineak Talton from Matthew Remash, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8

51 yards — Josh Miller from Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Elco, Week 4

LONGEST TOUCHDOWN RUNS FROM SCRIMMAGE

96 yards — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Hamburg, Week 8

87 yards — Dakota Thomas, Kutztown vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7

82 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 3

80 yards — Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing vs. Trinity, Week 3

80 yards — Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

80 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Warwick, Week 5

79 yards — Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Week 5

79 yards — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5

79 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7

78 yards — Brayden Brown, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3

76 yards — Tynan Harter, Governor Mifflin vs. Lebanon, Week 8

75 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1

75 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1

75 yards — Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone vs. Solanco, Week 8

70 yards — Braden Ackley, Kutztown vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 6

70 yards — Darrell Beiler, Pequea Valley vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 8

69 yards — Jonathan McQuillen, Conrad Weiser vs. Octorara, Week 5

65 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4

64 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Cocalico, Week 6

64 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7

63 yards — Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic vs. Wyomissing, Week 4

63 yards — Sevon Parham, Conrad Weiser vs. Octorara, Week 5

63 yards — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Hamburg, Week 8

62 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Susquehannock, Week 4

61 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Immaculata (NJ), Week 2

61 yards — Ruben Mumper, Donegal vs. Cocalico, Week 8

61 yards — Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 8

60 yards — Ulices Ramirez, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1

60 yards — Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

60 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 3

60 yards — Kylen Watson, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7

60 yards — Noah Bolin, Penn Manor vs. Daniel Boone, Week 7

59 yards — Gavin Glass, Cocalico vs. Octorara, Week 4

58 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7

57 yards — Emanuel Mason, Lebanon vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

56 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia, Week 3

56 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4

56 yards — Jonathan Osman, Penn Manor vs. Reading, Week 5

55 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7

54 yards — Ulices Ramirez, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4

54 yards — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Ephrata, Week 6

54 yards — Delsin McNeil, Governor Mifflin vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7

54 yards — Brandon Jones, Governor Mifflin vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 7

53 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 2

53 yards — Elliott Kreider, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7

53 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Hempfield, Week 7

53 yards — Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Elco, Week 8

52 yards — Michael Goad, Schuylkill Valley vs. Upper Perkiomen, Week 2

51 yards — Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico vs. Elco, Week 6

51 yards — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Columbia, Week 7

51 yards — Cameron Connelly, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 8

50 yards — Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 2

50 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3

50 yards — Brayden Reis, Governor Mifflin vs. Boyertown, Week 3

50 yards — Michael Miller, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4

50 yards — Bryce Nash, Cocalico vs. Octorara, Week 4

50 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Warwick, Week 5

MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME

365 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Fleetwood, Week 8

346 yards — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

351 yards — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

342 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

317 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Twin Valley, Week 5

298 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7

296 yards — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. CD East, Week 2

293 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Solanco, Week 7

293 yards — Daezjon Giles, Columbia vs. Elco, Week 3

293 yards — Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 8

292 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Red Lion, Week 4

289 yards — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 3

281 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Spring-Ford, Week 4

274 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

272 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3

270 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 2

268 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1

268 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3

268 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Souderton, Week 7

265 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1

265 yards — Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7

263 yards — Daezjon Giles, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 2

261 yards — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Kutztown, Week 5

259 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3

250 yards — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

250 yards — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Muhlenberg, Week 6

248 yards — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 2

245 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5

237 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Hempfield, Week 5

235 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 6

232 yards — Michael Goad, Schuylkill Valley vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

231 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3

231 yards — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. Warwick, Week 3

230 yards — Jack Riffle, Fleetwood vs. Ephrata, Week 7

225 yards — Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone vs. Penn Manor, Week 7

223 yards — Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Fleetwood, Week 2

223 yards — Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Elco, Week 4

222 yards — Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1

221 yards — Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 8

221 yards — Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Elco, Week 8

217 yards — Amier Burdine, Reading vs. McCaskey, Week 7

214 yards — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

211 yards — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Kutztown, Week 8

210 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Warwick, Week 2

210 yards — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Susquehannock, Week 4

209 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

206 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Ephrata, Week 2

206 yards — Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Twin Valley, Week 3

205 yards — Brayden Castro, Lebanon vs. Muhlenberg, Week 4

203 yards — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 3

202 yards — Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4

201 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Garden Spot, Week 6

200 yards — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Muhlenberg, Week 8

MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A GAME

382 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Fleetwood, Week 7

319 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7

302 yards — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Hamburg, Week 8

292 yards — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Eastern York, Week 3

277 yards — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4

271 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 3

268 yards — Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 2

250 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia, Week 3

250 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3

244 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4

241 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1

220 yards — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Octorara, Week 1

218 yards — Brenden Ackley, Kutztown vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 6

218 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

212 yards — Richie Karstien, Exeter vs. Hempfield, Week 8

202 yards — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Columbia, Week 7

201 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Warwick, Week 5

200 yards — Declan Clancy, Manheim Township vs. McCaskey, Week 6

200 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 8

199 yards — Sam Steffey, Cocalico vs. Warwick, Week 1

199 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 4

197 yards — Phoenix, Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 7

191 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Hamburg, Week 4

189 yards — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Hempfield, Week 7

185 yards — Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

185 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Twin Valley, Week 8

183 yards — Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing vs. Berks Catholic, Week 4

183 yards — Dakota Thomas, Kutztown vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7

182 yards — Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 6

181 yards — Ethan Kryman, Daniel Boone vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3

179 yards — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5

177 yards — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5

177 yards — Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 6

175 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Immaculata (NJ), Week 2

173 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Susquehannock, Week 4

172 yards — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7

168 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1

164 yards — Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1

164 yards — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6

164 yards — Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown vs. York Tech, Week 2

163 yards — Grant Hoover, Hempfield vs. York, Week 2

161 yards — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Week 2

161 yards — Richie Karstien, Exeter vs. Warwick, Week 6

160 yards — Derek Ruiz, Hamburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6

159 yards — Evan Johnson, Twin Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 7

158 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 3

155 yards — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

155 yards — Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3

154 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 2

154 yards — Charlie McIntyre, Wyomissing vs. Trinity, Week 3

154 yards — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6

153 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1

152 yards — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 7

151 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7

MOST RECEPTIONS IN A GAME

13 catches — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3

12 catches — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7

12 catches — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Solanco, Week 7

11 catches — Cade Capello, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

11 catches — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

11 catches — Ruben Rodriguez, Reading vs. McCaskey, Week 7

10 catches — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3

10 catches — Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest vs. Warwick, Week 3

10 catches — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 6

10 catches — Brady Breault, Elizabethtown vs. Fleetwood, Week 8

9 catches — Nick Good, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

9 catches — Cohen Correll, Hamburg vs. Kutztown, Week 5

9 catches — Charlie Kingsbury, Manheim Township vs. Hempfield, Wee 5

8 catches — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Garden Spot, Week 2

8 catches — Ruben Rodriguez, Reading vs. Wilson, Week 4

8 catches — Max Heffner, Daniel Boone vs. Garden Spot, Week 4

8 catches — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 7

8 catches — Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood vs. Garden Spot, Week 7

8 catches — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Twin Valley, Week 7

8 catches — Andy Garcia, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 8

7 catches — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

7 catches — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

7 catches — Gabe Lewis, Cedar Crest vs. Abraham Lincoln, Week 1

7 catches — Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3

7 catches — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3

7 catches — Logan Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Hempfield, Week 5

7 catches — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6

7 catches — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Hamburg, Week 6

7 catches — Andy Garcia, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7

7 catches — Tristin McFarland, Fleetwood vs. Ephrata, Week 7

7 catches — Anthony High, Daniel Boone vs. Penn Manor, Week 7

7 catches — Artie Poindexter, Columbia vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 8

7 catches -- Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Central Mountain, Week 8

MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A GAME

226 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Twin Valley, Week 5

208 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3

207 yards — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

202 yards — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 6

190 yards — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

190 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Solanco, Week 7

168 yards — Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest vs. CD East, Week 2

166 yards — Ruben Rodriguez, Reading vs. McCaskey, Week 7

164 yards — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1

163 yards — Brady Breault, Elizabethtown vs. Red Lion, Week 4

159 yards — Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4

154 yards — Cohen Correll, Hamburg vs. Kutztown, Week 4

148 yards — Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon vs. York Tech, Week 3

146 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

143 yards — Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Cocalico, Week 5

141 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Hamburg, Week 6

139 yards — Logan Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7

138 yards — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3

137 yards — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7

136 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 2

136 yards — Braylon Beaver, Lebanon vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 6

134 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 3

133 yards — Nate Conover, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5

132 yards — Max Heffner, Daniel Boone vs. Garden Spot, Week 4

131 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Elco, Week 3

129 yards — Cade Capello, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

125 yards — Jace Conrad, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 3

125 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Red Lion, Week 4

123 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 2

123 yards — Micah Gates, Hempfield vs. Wilson, Week 7

123 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Kutztown, Week 8

122 yards — Ruben Rodriguez, Reading vs. Wilson, Week 4

122 yards — Cade Capello, Elizabethtown vs. Daniel Boone, Week 6

122 yards — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Fleetwood, Week 8

121 yards — Josh Miller, Conrad Weiser vs. Twin Valley, Week 3

120 yards — R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

120 yards — Andy Garcia, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 8

119 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

118 yards — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 3

117 yards — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

115 yards — Nick Good, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

114 yards — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 7

113 yards — Josh Zolty, Twin Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5

110 yards — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Pequea Valley, Week 6

110 yards — Dean Herr, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Elco, Week 8

108 yards — Joey Schlaffer, Exeter vs. West York, Week 3

106 yards — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Souderton, Week 7

105 yards — Dean Herr, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

105 yards — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Kutztown, Week 7

103 yards — Jon Shay, Annville-Cleona vs. Hamburg, Week 4

103 yards — Bode Sipel, Manheim Central vs. Muhlenberg, Week 6

102 yards — Zahir Stoner, Lebanon vs. Ephrata, Week 3

101 yards — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

101 yards — Trey Dianna, Conrad Weiser vs. Fleetwood, Week 2

101 yards — Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest vs. Reading, Week 6

101 yards — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 8

100 yards — Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest vs. Warwick, Week 3

100 yards — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5

100 yards — Quineak Talton, McCaskey vs. Cedar Crest, Week 8

MOST TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN A GAME

6 TD — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Fleetwood, Week 8

5 TD — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

5 TD — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

5 TD — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7

5 TD — Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Elco, Week 8

4 TD — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

4 TD — Jack Riffle, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1

4 TD — Jay Huber, Cedar Crest vs. CD East, Week 2

4 TD — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 2

4 TD — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3

4 TD — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 3

4 TD — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Susquehannock, Week 4

4 TD — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Muhlenberg, Week 6

4 TD — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. Daniel Boone, Week 6

4 TD — Amier Burdine, Reading vs. McCaskey, Week 7

4 TD — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Kutztown, Week 8

4 TD — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Muhlenberg, Week 8

3 TD — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

3 TD — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1

3 TD — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1

3 TD — Daezjon Giles, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 2

3 TD — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Warrior Run, Week 2

3 TD — Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 2

3 TD — Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

3 TD — Mason Rotelli, Exeter vs. Boyertown, Week 2

3 TD — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3

3 TD — Amier Burdine, Reading vs. Red Lion, Week 3

3 TD — Will Cranford, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 3

3 TD — Brandyn Castro, Lebanon vs. Muhlenberg, Week 4

3 TD — Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser vs. Elco, Week 4

3 TD — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Fleetwood, Week 5

3 TD — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Kutztown, Week 5

3 TD — Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson vs. Cedar Crest, Week 5

3 TD — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Warwick, Week 5

3 TD — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5

3 TD — Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest vs. Reading, Week 6

3 TD — Mason Rotelli, Exeter vs. Warwick, Week 6

3 TD — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7

3 TD — Jack Reed, Warwick vs. Souderton, Week 7

3 TD — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Fleetwood, Week 7

3 TD — Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest vs. McCaskey, Week 8

3 TD — Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. Exeter, Week 8

3 TD — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Reading, Week 8

MOST TOUCHDOWN RUNS IN A GAME

5 TD — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 4

5 TD — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Octorara, Week 7

4 TD — Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

4 TD — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1

4 TD — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Immaculata (NJ), Week 2

4 TD — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Eastern York, Week 3

4 TD — Cam Jones, Wilson vs. Martin Luther King, Week 3

4 TD — Matt Kramer, Wyomissing vs. Berks Catholic, Week 4

4 TD — Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg vs. Lebanon, Week 4

4 TD — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Pequea Valley, Week 5

4 TD — Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown vs. Twin Valley, Week 5

4 TD — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Muhlenberg, Week 6

4 TD — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Columbia, Week 7

4 TD — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7

4 TD — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley, Week 8

4 TD — Dom Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Hamburg, Week 8

4 TD — Richie Karstien, Exeter vs. Hempfield, Week 8

3 TD — Matt Kramer, Wyomissing vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 1

3 TD — Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico vs. Warwick, Week 1

3 TD — Pierce Mason, Hamburg vs. Halifax, Week 1

3 TD — Noah Rohrer, Donegal vs. Elizabethtown, Week 1

3 TD — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1

3 TD — Jacob Lafferty, Kutztown vs. York Tech, Week 2

3 TD — Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 2

3 TD — Nick Tran, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 3

3 TD — Ethan Kryman, Daniel Boone vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3

3 TD — Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3

3 TD — David Ramsey, Fleetwood vs. Upper Perkiomen, Week 3

3 TD — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3

3 TD — Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic vs. Pope John Paul II, Week 3

3 TD — Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown vs. Red Lion, Week 4

3 TD — Evan Johnson, Twin Valley vs. Fleetwood, Week 4

3 TD — Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona vs. Columbia, Week 5

3 TD — Brody Mellinger, Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 5

3 TD — Delsin McNeil, Governor Mifflin vs. Muhlenberg, Week 5

3 TD — Evan Myers, Twin Valley vs. Elizabethtown, Week 5

3 TD — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 6

3 TD — Declan Clancy, Manheim Township vs. McCaskey, Week 6

3 TD — Xander Menapace, Hamburg vs. Pequea Valley, Week 7

3 TD — Richie Karstien, Exeter vs. Muhlenberg, Week 7

3 TD — Matt Kramer, Wyomissing vs. Cocalico, Week 7

3 TD — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Twin Valley, Week 8

3 TD — Sam Steffey, Cocalico vs. Donegal, Week 8

MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS IN A GAME

4 TD — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

4 TD — Ruben Rodriguez, Reading vs. McCaskey, Week 7

3 TD — Mason Musitano, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1

3 TD — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 2

3 TD — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3

3 TD — Ruben Rodriguez, Reading vs. Red Lion, Week 3

3 TD — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 5

3 TD — Cade Capello, Elizabethtown vs. Daniel Boone, Week 6

3 TD — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cedar Crest, Week 7

3 TD — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. Lebanon, Week 7

3 TD — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Kutztown, Week 8

3 TD — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Reading, Week 8

3 TD — Hunter Hildenbrand, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Elco, Week 8

2 TD — De’Andre Jones, McCaskey vs. John Bartram, Week 1

2 TD — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

2 TD — Zac Nagle, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

2 TD — Joey Schlaffer, Exeter vs. Daniel Boone, Week 1

2 TD — Elliot Kreider, Elco vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 2

2 TD — Ty Werley, Hamburg vs. Warrior Run, Week 2

2 TD — Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest vs. CD East, Week 2

2 TD — Nick Good, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

2 TD — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3

2 TD — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 3

2 TD — Dominic Diaz-Ellis, Columbia vs. Elco, Week 3

2 TD — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 3

2 TD — Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, Week 4

2 TD — Bode Sipel, Manheim Central vs. Susquehannock, Week 4

2 TD — Mason Musitano, Fleetwood vs. Twin Valley, Week 4

2 TD — Josh Miller, Conrad Weiser vs. Elco, Week 4

2 TD — James Voight, Northern Lebanon vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 5

2 TD — Thomas Jeanes, Warwick vs. Manheim Central, Week 5

2 TD — Andre Weidman, Ephrata vs. Daniel Boone, Week 5

2 TD — Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest vs. Reading, Week 6

2 TD — Gabe Benjamin, Hempfield vs. Penn Manor, Week 6

2 TD — Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 7

2 TD — Jeremiah Knowles, Ephrata vs. Fleetwood, Week 7

2 TD — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Souderton, Week 7

2 TD — Elijah Cunningham, Solanco vs. Elizabethtown, Week 7

2 TD — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Solanco, Week 7

2 TD — Brendon Snyder, Warwick vs. Muhlenberg, Week 8

2 TD — Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown vs. Fleetwood, Week 8

2 TD — Dean Herr, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Elco, Week 8

2-POINT CONVERSIONS

Orlando Alvarado, Reading, run vs. Red Lion, Week 3

Orlando Alvarado, Reading, run vs. Red Lion, Week 3

Navis Blythe, Berks Catholic, run vs. Loyalsock, Week 1

Brady Breault, Elizabethtown, catch vs. Donegal, Week 1

Amier Burdine, Reading, run vs. Muhlenberg, Week 2

Amier Burdine, Reading, run vs. McCaskey, Week 7

Cade Capello, Elizabethtown, catch vs. Twin Valley, Week 5

Cayden Carter, Pequea Valley, run vs. Hamburg, Week 7

Edison Case, Wilson, catch vs. Reading, Week 4

Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg, run vs. Lebanon, Week 4

Giovanni Cavanna, Muhlenberg, run vs. Exeter, Week 7

Jace Conrad, Garden Spot, catch vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 3

Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic, run vs. Delone Catholic, Week 2

Elijah Cunningham, Solanco, run vs. Penn Manor, Week 3

Trey Dianna, Conrad Weiser, catch vs. Elco, Week 4

Isiah Dodson, Muhlenberg, run vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3

Isiah Dodson, Muhlenberg, run vs. Lebanon, Week 4

Isiah Dodson, Muhlenberg, run vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 5

Eddie Dresch, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. York Catholic, Week 1

Eddie Dresch, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. Hamburg, Week 6

Xavier Figueroa, Lebanon, run vs. Exeter, Week 5

Devin Garcia, Berks Catholic, run vs. Donegal, Week 5

Micah Gates, Hempfield, catch vs. Exeter, Week 8

Jermickey Gumby, Muhlenberg, run vs. Reading, Week 2

Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona, run vs. Pequea Valley, Week 8

Hayden Haver, Elizabethtown, run vs. Donegal, Week 1

Aden Herr, Solanco, run vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 5

Aden Herr, Solanco, run vs. Elizabethtown, Week 7

Grant Hoover, Hempfield, run vs. York, Week 2

Derek Infante, Lebanon, catch vs. Exeter, Week 5

Cam Jones, Wilson, run vs. Cedar Crest, Week 5

Cam Jones, Wilson, run vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 6

Richie Karstien, Exeter, run vs. Boyertown, Week 2

Richie Karstien, Exeter, catch vs. Lebanon, Week 5

Ethan Lafferty, Kutztown, catch vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 8

Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown, run vs. Donegal, Week 1

Logan Lentz, Elizabethtown, run vs. McCaskey, Week 2

Elijah Macfarlane, Elizabethtown, catch vs. McCaskey, Week 2

Evan Myers, Twin Valley, run vs. Solanco, Week 6

Logan Nawrocki, Schuylkill Valley, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 6

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. York Catholic, Week 1

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic, catch vs. Octorara, Week 3

Dontae Petersheim, Pequea Valley, catch vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 4

Artie Poindexter, Columbia, catch vs. Eastern York, Week 1

Ulices Ramirez, Muhlenberg, run vs. Warwick, Week 8

David Ramsey, Fleetwood, run vs. Kutztown, Week 1

Carter Redding, Exeter, run vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 4

Carter Redding, Exeter, run vs. Lebanon, Week 5

Ruben Rodriguez, Reading, catch vs. Red Lion, Week 3

Mason Rotelli, Exeter, run vs. Warwick, Week 6

Josh Rudy, Elizabethtown, run vs. Red Lion, Week 4

Mason Semmel, Hamburg, catch vs. Halifax, Week 1

Cameron Small, Reading, run vs. Manheim Township, Week 8

Carter Smith, Solanco, fumble recovery vs. Elizabethtown, Week 7

Dakota Thomas, Kutztown, run vs. Northern Lebanon, Week 7

Dakota Thomas, Kutztown, run vs. Lancaster Catholic, Week 8

Austin Valukevich, Wilson, catch vs. Reading, Week 4

Austin Valukevich, Wilson, catch vs. Penn Manor, Week 8

Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood, run vs. Kutztown, Week 1

Ty Wamsher, Fleetwood, catch vs. Kutztown, Week 1

Blake Weaver, Garden Spot, catch vs. Twin Valley, Week 7

Jake Williams, Elco, run vs. West York, Week 1

Jake Williams, Elco, run vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 2

Jake Williams, Elco, run vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 4

