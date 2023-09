Here is a running list of the top individual performances, including defensive and special teams plays, for the 2023 L-L League football season ...

KICKOFF RETURNS FOR TD

96 yards — Reese Hohl, Governor Mifflin vs. Spring-Ford, Week 1

93 yards — Xavier Beatty, Reading vs. Muhlenberg, Week 2

90 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1

60 yards — R.J. Gonzalez, Lancaster Catholic vs. York Catholic, Week 1

PUNT RETURNS FOR TD

79 yards — Brandon Way, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 3

INTERCEPTIONS RETURNS FOR TD

65 yards — Brayden Brown, Ephrata vs. Warwick, Week 2

52 yards — Bode Madara, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3

49 yards — Brayden Brown, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3

48 yards — Brayden Eppinette, Cocalico vs. Warwick, Week 1

45 yards — Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Susquenita, Week 3

41 yards — Ty Werley, Hamburg vs. Fairfield, Week 3

36 yards — Leo Tirado, Cedar Crest vs. CD East, Week 2

30 yards — Ethan Lafferty, Kutztown vs. York Tech, Week 2

25 yards — Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1

20 yards — Connor Reed, Daniel Boone vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3

15 yards — Chase Domenech, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1

12 yards — Dominic Brown, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 3

10 yards — Alex Ortiz, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3

FUMBLE RECOVERY RETURNS FOR TD

42 yards — Kyle Kline, Twin Valley vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3

20 yards — Brenden Ackley, Kutztown vs. York Tech, Week 2

End zone — Anthony High, Daniel Boone vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3

BLOCKED FIELD GOALS RETURNED FOR TD

77 yards — Jonah Pertet, Wilson vs. Roman Catholic, Week 1

BLOCKED PUNTS RETURNED FOR TD

End zone — Stewart Janowski, Governor Mifflin vs. Boyertown, Week 3

FIELD GOALS

36 yards — Sam Frey, Twin Valley vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 2

35 yards — Drew Greiner, Manheim Central vs. Smyrna (Del.), Week 2

34 yards — Brady Biscoe, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

32 yards — Will Maurek, Fleetwood vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 2

30 yards — Zach Martin, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 2

29 yards — Will Maurek, Fleetwood vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 2

29 yards — Evan Honberger, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3

28 yards — Ethan Bowman, Cedar Crest vs. Northeast Philadelphia, Week 1

28 yards — Tyler Schoffstall, Warwick vs. Cedar Crest, Week 3

26 yards — Talen Popolis, Cocalico vs. Warwick, Week 1

26 yards — Peter Fiorello, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

26 yards — Will Maurek, Fleetwood vs. Upper Perkiomen, Week 3

25 yards — Ethan Bowman, Cedar Crest vs. Warwick, Week 3

25 yards — Hunter Nguyen, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

24 yards — Todd Becker, Cocalico vs. Warwick, Week 1

24 yards — Alex Malone, Conrad Weiser vs. Garden Spot, Week 1

24 yards — Brady Biscoe, Hempfield vs. York, Week 2

23 yards — Peter Fiorello, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1

22 yards — Tyler Schoffstall, Warwick vs. Cocalico, Week 1

22 yards — Anthony Keys, Solanco vs. Penn Manor, Week 3

20 yards — Evan Honberger, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3

18 yards — Garrett Bohn, Northern Lebanon vs. Pine Grove, Week 1

MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A SINGLE GAME

358 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia, Week 3

320 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 1

256 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

255 yards — Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Susquenita, Week 3

251 yards — Evan Johnson, Twin Valley vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 1

234 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1

220 yards — Jayden Johnson, Conestoga Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Week 2

208 yards — Bryce Keller, Annville-Cleona vs. Hanover, Week 1

206 yards — Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 3

205 yards — Brayden Brown, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1

201 yards — Johnny Garcia, Solanco vs. Penn Manor, Week 3

191 yards — Sam Steffey, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

190 yards — Drew Engle, Twin Valley vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 2

185 yards — Evan Johnson, Twin Valley vs. Lower Dauphin, Week 2

185 yards — Grady Garner, Governor Mifflin vs. Boyertown, Week 3

181 yards — Czion Brickle, Fleetwood vs. Upper Perkiomen, Week 3

179 yards — Drew Engle, Twin Valley vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 1

176 yards — Steven Lavender-Gray, McCaskey vs Elizabethtown, Week 2

172 yards — Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic, Week 2

172 yards — Chase Eisenhower, Wyomissing vs. Trinity, Week 3

157 yards — Jonathan Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Penn Manor, Week 2

156 yards — Carson Coleman, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Solanco, Week 1

MOST PASSING YARDS IN A SINGLE GAME

356 yards — Tyler Shuey, Hamburg vs. Halifax, Week 1

347 yards — Tyler Shuey, Hamburg vs. Fairfield, Week 3

317 yards — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 3

303 yards — Tyler Shuey, Hamburg vs. Warrior Run, Week 2

291 yards — Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson vs. Cheltenham, Week 3

282 yards — Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

281 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

277 yards — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

262 yards — Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 2

246 yards — Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. York, Week 2

230 yards — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

225 yards — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1

218 yards — Cameron McClair, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 2

217 yards — Logan Nawrocki, Schuylkill Valley vs. Upper Perkiomen, Week 2

203 yards — Brock Hammaker, Donegal vs. York Suburban, Week 2

202 yards — Liam Cheek, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 3

MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A SINGLE GAME

253 yards — Ty Werley, Hamburg vs. Halifax, Week 1

173 yards — Edison Case, Wilson vs. Cheltenham, Week 3

162 yards — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

157 yards — Mason Semmel, Hamburg vs. Warrior Run, Week 2

156 yards — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

156 yards — Cam Margeson, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

131 yards — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 3

130 yards — Quimeak Talton, McCaskey vs. John Bartram, Week 1

129 yards — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. Smyrna (Del.), Week 2

123 yards — Angel Collazo, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1

119 yards — Mason Semmel, Hamburg vs. Fairfield, Week 3

111 yards — Bode Sipel, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 3

111 yards — Ruben Mumper, Donegal vs. Palmyra, Week 3

110 yards — De’Andre Jones, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 2

109 yards — Daniel Brady, Hamburg vs. Fairfield, Week 3

108 yards — Quimeak Talton, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 2

103 yards — Alexis Cintron, Elizabethtown vs. McCaskey, Week 2

101 yards — Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 2

100 yards — Jace Conrad, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 2

MOST RECEPTIONS IN A SINGLE GAME

10 catches — Alexis Cintron, Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Week 1

9 catches — Cam Margeson, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

8 catches — Micah Gates, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

7 catches — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

7 catches — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

7 catches — Cam Margeson, Hempfield vs. York, Week 2

7 catches — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. Smyrna (Del.), Week 2

7 catches — Bode Sipel, Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Week 3

7 catches — Micah Gates, Hempfield vs. Central York, Week 3

MOST TD RUNS IN A SINGLE GAME

5 TD — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Annville-Cleona, Week 2

5 TD — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia, Week 3

4 TD — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1

4 TD — Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic, Week 2

3 TD — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

3 TD — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 2

3 TD — Jayden Johnson, Conestoga Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Week 2

3 TD — Mehki Murray, Octorara vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

3 TD — Josh Myer, Cocalico vs. Solanco, Week 2

3 TD — Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley vs. Susquenita, Week 3

3 TD — Grady Garner, Governor Mifflin vs. Boyertown, Week 3

3 TD — Jonathan Mellinger, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 3

3 TD — Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson vs. Cheltenham, Week 3

MOST TD PASSES IN A SINGLE GAME

5 TD — Zac Hahn, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

4 TD — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 1

4 TD — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

4 TD — Tyler Shuey, Hamburg vs. Halifax, Week 1

4 TD — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

4 TD — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 3

4 TD — Tyler Shuey, Hamburg vs. Fairfield, Week 3

3 TD — Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1

3 TD — Kye Harting, Garden Spot vs. Lebanon, Week 2

3 TD — Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. York, Week 2

3 TD — Jalen Cintron, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 2

3 TD — Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 2

3 TD — Cameron McClair, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 2

3 TD — Tyler Shuey, Hamburg vs. Warrior Run, Week 2

3 TD — Liam Cheek, Conestoga Valley vs. Garden Spot, Week 3

3 TD — Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

3 TD — Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 3

MOST TD RECEPTIONS IN A SINGLE GAME

3 TD — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

3 TD — Ty Werley, Hamburg vs. Halifax, Week 1

3 TD — Mason Semmel, Hamburg vs. Warrior Run, Week 2

3 TD — Mason Semmel, Hamburg vs. Fairfield, Week 3

2 TD — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

2 TD — Cam Margeson, Hempfield vs. York, Week 2

2 TD — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Dallastown, Week 2

2 TD — De’Andre Jones, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 2

2 TD — Brady Kline, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 2

2 TD — Nathan Pashley, Exeter vs. Boyertown, Week 2

2 TD — Quimeak Talton, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 2

2 TD — Aaron Enterline, Manheim Central vs. Smyrna (Del.), Week 2

2 TD — Evan Rittle, Conrad Weiser vs. Fleetwood, Week 2

2 TD — Quincy Stewart, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 2

2 TD — Edison Case, Wilson vs. Cheltenham, Week 3

2 TD — Landon Kennel, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

2 TD — Trenton Hoober, Garden Spot vs. Conestoga Valley, Week 3

2 TD — Damoj Gray, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 3

2 TD — Kowen Gerner, Schuylkill Valley vs. Susquenita, Week 3

LONGEST TD RUN FROM SCRIMMAGE

98 yards — Cameron Small, Reading vs. Red Lion, Week 3

94 yards — Brycen Armold, Manheim Central vs. West Chester East, Week 1

85 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1

83 yards — Michael Bradley, Berks Catholic vs. Executive Education, Week 2

80 yards — Ethan Lafferty, Kutztown vs. York Tech, Week 2

80 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia, Week 3

79 yards — Jayden Johnson, Conestoga Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Week 2

79 yards — Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona vs. Littlestown, Week 3

71 yards — Cayden Carter, Pequea Valley vs. Hanover, Week 3

67 yards — Ousmane Conde, Conrad Weiser vs. Fleetwood, Week 2

67 yards — Dakota Thomas, Fleetwood vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 2

66 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia, Week 3

65 yards — Czion Brickle, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1

65 yards — Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

62 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1

61 yards — Brandon Way, Lancaster Catholic vs. York Catholic, Week 1

61 yards — Timothy Montijo, Annville-Cleona vs. Elco, Week 2

58 yards — Marvin Armistead, Wyomissing vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 1

58 yards — Evan Johnson, Twin Valley vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 1

57 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia, Week 3

57 yards — Chase Eisenhower, Wyomissing vs. Trinity, Week 3

55 yards — Czion Brickle, Fleetwood vs. Upper Perkiomen, Week 3

54 yards — Brate Maddocks, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1

54 yards — Jackson Custer, Cedar Crest vs. CD East, Week 2

54 yards — Freddy Lacey, Daniel Boone vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3

53 yards — Jayden Johnson, Conestoga Valley vs. Daniel Boone, Week 2

52 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. West York, Week 1

52 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia, Week 3

51 yards — Mason Sherry, Kutztown vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM, Week 3

51 yards — Jake Williams, Elco vs. Columbia, Week 3

51 yards — Elijah Cunningham, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 3

51 yards — Jayce Gruber, Kutztown vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM, Week 3

50 yards — Jeremiah Diaz, Wyomissing vs. Pottsville, Week 2

LONGEST TD CATCH FROM SCRIMMAGE

87 yards — Ty Werley from Tyler Shuey, Hamburg vs. Halifax, Week 1

85 yards — Moises Gonzalez from Kael Erdman, Northern Lebanon vs. Susquehanna Township, Week 2

79 yards — Michael Miller from Aaden Lopez, Muhlenberg vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3

77 yards — Jackson Wagner from Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson vs. Central Dauphin, Week 2

76 yards — Kowen Gerner from Logan Nawrocki, Schuylkill Valley vs. Twin Valley, Week 1

74 yards — Edison Case from Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson vs. Cheltenham, Week 3

72 yards — Mason Semmel from Tyler Shuey, Hamburg vs. Warrior Run, Week 2

72 yards — Landon Kennel from Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg, Week 3

71 yards — Mason Semmel from Tyler Shuey, Hamburg vs. Halifax, Week 1

70 yards — Quimeak Talton from Jalen Cintron, McCaskey vs. John Bartram, Week 1

69 yards — Quimeak Talton from Jalen Cintron, McCaskey vs. Elizabethtown, Week 2

66 yards — Cam Margeson from Jackson Landis, Hempfield vs. Dallastown, Week 1

66 yards — Josh Acker from David Stefanow, Lancaster Catholic vs. Octorara, Week 3

63 yards — Chase Prange from Caleb Grant, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3

61 yards — Demari Simms from Cameron McClair, Columbia vs. Hanover, Week 2

61 yards — Tristyn Jones-Rama from Colten Mathias, Kutztown vs. Pottsville Nativity BVM, Week 3

59 yards — Mason Musitano from Jack Riffle, Fleetwood vs. Kutztown, Week 1

59 yards — Drew Forrey from Logan Hyde, Wyomissing vs. Pottsville, Week 2

58 yards — Ben Grundy from Evan Myers, Twin Valley vs. Schuylkill Valley, Week 1

56 yards — Declan Clancy from Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

54 yards — Ty Werley from Tyler Shuey, Hamburg vs. Halifax, Week 1

54 yards — Jackson Kozik from Will Hess, Berks Catholic vs. Executive Education, Week 2

54 yards — Owen Rhoads from Evan Myers, Twin Valley vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 3

52 yards — Tyler Sload from Brock Hammaker, Donegal vs. York Suburban, Week 2

51 yards — Nick Keller from Sam McCracken, Ephrata vs. Red Lion, Week 1

50 yards — Nick Keller from Caleb Grant, Ephrata vs. Lebanon, Week 3

50 yards — Dean Herr from Trent Wagner, Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Kennard-Dale, Week 3

2-POINT CONVERSIONS

Dom Acevedo, Hempfield, catch vs. York, Week 2

Josh Acker, Lancaster Catholic, run vs. York Catholic, Week 1

Declan Clancy, Manheim Township, run vs. Dallastown, Week 2

Aidan Dauble, Exeter, catch vs. Daniel Boone, Week 1

Isaih Dodson, Muhlenberg, catch vs. Daniel Boone, Week 3

Chase Gerz, Donegal, catch vs. Elizabethtown, Week 1

Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley, run vs. Upper Perkiomen, Week 2

Reese Hohl, Governor Mifflin, run vs. Boyertown, Week 3

Jayden Johnson, Conestoga Valley, run vs. Daniel Boone, Week 2

De’Andre Jones, McCaskey, catch vs. Elizabethtown, Week 2

Steven Lavender-Gray, McCaskey, run vs. Elizabethtown, Week 2

Aaryn Longenecker, Cocalico, run vs. Warwick, Week 1

Sam McCracken, Ephrata, run vs. Warwick, Week 2

Nick Palumbo, Manheim Township, catch vs. Cumberland Valley, Week 1

Connor Reed, Daniel Boone, run vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3

Carter Redding, Exeter, run vs. Daniel Boone, Week 1

Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone, run vs. Muhlenberg, Week 3

Sam Steffey, Cocalico, run vs. Manheim Central, Week 3

Dakota Thomas, Fleetwood, run vs. Conrad Weiser, Week 2

Brandon Way, Lancaster Catholic, run vs. Octorara, Week 3

Braeden Wood, Octorara, run vs. Muhlenberg, Week 1

Braeden Wood, Octorara, run vs. Pequea Valley, Week 2

