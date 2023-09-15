WEST LAWN — Tommy Hunsicker connected with Madyx Gruber for three touchdowns to lead Wilson over Reading High 38-14 in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 1 game Friday night at John Gurski Stadium.

Blunders by the Red Knights (0-1, 1-3) set up the Bulldogs (1-0, 2-2) for early scores. Cam Zullinger picked up an errant pitch by Reading quarterback Jason Plyaharn and returned it for a 5-yard touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

Hunsicker finished with four touchdowns in just a little over two quarters of action. His first came on a 27-yard pass to Edison Case to extend the lead to 17-0. His next was an 18-yard pass to Gruber who made a spectacular one-handed right-hand grab.

The next two to Gruber were on the last drive of the first half and on the first drive of the second half. The final touchdown made it 38-0, resulting in a mercy clock and signaled the end of the night for Hunsicker and Gruber.

Hunsicker went 10-for-13 for 241 yards and Gruber finished with six receptions for 153 yards.

Reading scored two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter on touchdown passes from Plyaharn.

Both teams played on short rest after resuming weather postponed contests on Monday.