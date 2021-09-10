YORK — Central York reached the PIAA 6A championship game last season. Central also has a quarterback heading to Penn State.

In addition, the Panthers led Hempfield by two touchdowns midway through the first quarter.

Yet, these things didn’t appear to bother the Black Knights, particularly in the second quarter when Hempfield rallied to tie the game.

However, Central York rolled after the break, controlling the ball nearly the entire second half to win 35-21.

The Black Knights (1-2) trailed 14-0 less than six minutes into the game. But quarterback Cameron Harbaugh hit Aidan Shorter for a 7-yard touchdown pass and added a 43-yard scoring strike to Thomas Minnich for a 14-all halftime score.

“There’s always positives. The second quarter was good to us,” Hempfield coach George Eager said. “We felt like we had momentum going in the half and coming out of the half.”

Turnovers hurt the Black Knights, especially on special teams. A blocked punt went for a touchdown that made it 14-0 and a fumbled snap on another punt led to a short field and another Panthers’ score.

“We just made too many mistakes against a really good team,” said Eager. “The sad part is we talk about it all the time that can’t do it and we did it. that’s what happened.”

Turning point: Halftime changed the game as the Panthers (3-0) came out of the locker room with a 15-play, 65-yard drive that consumed more than seven minutes, capped by Penn State-bound Beau Pribula’s 7-yard keeper.

Central then forced turnovers on Hempfield’s next two possessions, both of which led to scores.

Star of the game: Harbaugh went 8-for-14 for 126 yards and two scores. Grant Hoover returned a kickoff 89 yards for Hempfield’s second-half touchdown.

Key statistic: The Knights had the ball a mere 3:56 in the second half.

Quotable: “I couldn’t tell you how extremely disappointed I am with the punt team because I run the punt team,” Eager said.

Up next: Hempfield will host Exeter Township from the Berks League next week.