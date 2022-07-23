Thumbing through the L-L League football schedules, while trying to figure out what the section races might look like come the last weekend in October.

Yeah, that’s a long way off, and making predictions is always a crap-shoot. Especially in late July, before anyone has had an official PIAA practice. But here’s thinking the following head-to-head showdowns will go a long, long way in determining the section champions later this fall …

SECTION 1

Can Wilson make it three crowns in a row and — gulp — an even 30 overall? Read on.

Wilson at Reading, Week 4: It’s the section opener for the Bulldogs and the Red Knights, who will renew their backyard rivalry. Wilson and Reading will knock heads for the first time since 2013, when the Bulldogs pinned a 46-6 loss on the Knights, capping a 4-year run of home-and-home nonleague dates. Wilson won all four meetings, including a 41-0 dub in 2011 and a 60-0 romp in 2010. When they collide this time around — for the all-important early leg-up in the Section 1 chase — it will be the first time the Bulldogs and the Knights will square off as section foes since 2009, when Wilson won 61-19 in Reading’s final L-L League season. … Hempfield at Manheim Township, Week 5: Never any love lost when the Black Knights and the Blue Streaks duke it out, and this will be Township’s section opener after the Streaks tangle with Spring-Ford in their nonleague finale the week before. With Wilson sniffing a repeat, this will be a huge game for section-race jockeying, and for D3-6A playoff-point positioning. … Manheim Township at Cedar Crest, Week 7: The Falcons picked off the Streaks a couple of years back to make a mess of the Section 1 race, and this clash will set up the stretch drive for both teams. … Hempfield at Wilson, Week 7: The Bulldogs opened up some breathing room in the Section 1 hunt last fall with a clutch win in Landisville, and they’ll get the Knights on their home turf in West Lawn this time around. Wilson will be coming off its throw-down backyard rivalry game the previous week vs. Governor Mifflin; Hempfield will have an intriguing nonleague tilt the following week vs. reigning D3-5A champ Exeter, so they’ll both be at juicy spots in their schedules. … Hempfield at Cedar Crest, Week 9: The Falcons tossed a monkey wrench into the Section 1 standings last year with a win over the Knights. Can they do it again, on the penultimate night of league play this time around? Inquiring minds can’t wait to find out. … Wilson at Manheim Township, Week 10: The Bulldogs and the Streaks have dominated the Section 1 standings over the years — they’ve shared or won the outright section crown every year since 2004; chew on that for a second — so it’s apropos that Wilson and Township will drop the gloves in the season finale in Neffsville. Can’t wait to see what’s riding that night.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SECTION 2

If the same four teams keep popping up over and over here, don’t be alarmed; Manheim Central, Warwick, Exeter and Governor Mifflin have all dominated in their respective section chases over the years, and they’re all thinking big. The Barons and the Warriors are fresh off yet another L-L League Section 2 crown, which they shared with Cocalico in 2021; the Eagles beat the Mustangs in last year’s D3-5A finale — after clocking Manheim Central in the first round; and Governor Mifflin topped Exeter during the regular season last fall, on the way to a 10-0 start and the Berks Section 1 flag. The subplot to this race: Exeter, Governor Mifflin and Warwick will all be vying for slots in the D3-5A bracket — where they could all potentially meet again in November — with Manheim Central dipping down to 4A this fall.

Exeter at Governor Mifflin, Week 4: How’s this for a section opener? Last fall, the Mustangs drop-kicked the Eagles 54-21 in a Berks Section 1 clash. But Exeter got the last laugh, squeezing out a 31-28 W over Governor Mifflin in the D3-5A title game. This time around, an early spot atop the L-L League Section 2 leaderboard will be up for grabs. ... Warwick at Manheim Central, Week 5: It’s the section opener for the Barons, who will be in the midst of a 5-game home stand, and they’ll get a Warriors’ bunch that has KO’d Manheim Central four straight times: 35-28 in a thriller in Manheim last year; 45-14 in 2020; and twice in 2019, 37-13 in the regular season and then 31-28 on a buzzer-beater field goal in the D3-5A playoffs later that fall. … Warwick at Exeter, Week 6: The Warriors will be coming off their showdown with Manheim Central, so we’re anxious to see what kind of mood Warwick will be in when it touches down in Reading to take on the Eagles. … Manheim Central at Governor Mifflin, Week 9: Should be a cooler breeze in the air when the Barons unload the bus in Shillington for this showdown. The last time the Mustangs and the Barons got together? That was in 2017, when Manheim Central held off Governor Mifflin 30-29 to win D3 gold in Hersheypark Stadium. … Governor Mifflin at Warwick, Week 10: The Mustangs will be coming off their tussle with Manheim Central; the Warriors are slated to be at home — for only the second time this coming season — for this clash, because of ongoing construction at Grosh Field. We’ll see if Warwick can take advantage of some much-needed home cooking, while getting another stab at Governor Mifflin, which outlasted the Warriors 63-35 in a D3-5A first-round shootout last fall in Shillington. … Exeter at Manheim Central, Week 10: Another end-of-the-line thriller, as Section 2 should/could go right down to the wire on Oct. 28. How will the Barons be feeling after their trip to Governor Mifflin the previous week? How much petrol will both teams have left in the tank after what promises to be a grueling, gas-guzzling race? Stay tuned.

SECTION 3

No clear-cut favorite in this race, as teams continue to prep for heat acclimatization practices. With no bull’s-eye squad in Section 3, the standings could get a facelift literally every week.

Twin Valley at Fleetwood, Week 4: The former Berks Section 2 foes will square off in the Section 3 opener, and the Raiders and the Tigers are both hoping to ride the moment of postseason trips last fall; Fleetwood went to the Eastern Conference playoffs, while Twin Valley qualified for the D3-5A bracket for the first time in program history. And this nugget: Twin Valley (Brett Myers) and Fleetwood (Steve Pangburn) will feature first-year skippers. … Solanco at Ephrata, Week 4: Another intriguing section opener here, when the Golden Mules will load up the bus and trek to War Memorial, where the winner will get some nice mo moving forward. … Garden Spot at Elizabethtown, Week 9: It should be a fascinating finish in this race, with a handful of must-see Week 9 and Week 10 tilts on the slate, including Spartans at Bears in this showdown. Circle it. And circle these three Week 10 showdowns while you’re at it … Daniel Boone at Fleetwood: Will the Tigers still be in the race after a Week 9 trip to Solanco? And will the Blazers ride the momentum from last year’s playoff excursion to be with the lead pack come Oct. 28? … Garden Spot at Solanco: Have to believe the Spartans and the Mules will be lodged somewhere in the lead pack when the lights pop on in Quarryville for this clash. … Ephrata at Elizabethtown: Mounts. Bears. Oh my.

SECTION 4

Never a dull moment here. Seriously; it’ll be like a mini D3 playoff bracket, tucked inside a section race. Buckle up.

Wyomissing at Berks Catholic, Week 4: Backyard Brawl in the section opener? Yes, please. … Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal, Week 4: Another head-turning section opener here, matching a pair of playoff teams from last fall. Pioneers are angling for a third straight section title — and fourth trip in a row to the D3-4A finale. … Cocalico at L-S, Week 5: Former Section 2 foes will square off in Lampeter in this superb matchup of L-L League royalty programs. … Berks Catholic at L-S, Week 7: Another tricky tester for the Pioneers, as this game is sandwiched between tussles with Octorara and Elco, who both hope to be players in this race. … Cocalico at Wyomissing, Week 7: Yet another insanely fantastic matchup of longtime D3 heavyweights. Don’t miss this one. … Cocalico at Berks Catholic, Week 9: Rematch of last year’s D3-4A playoffs, when the Saints clipped the Eagles 21-7. Gotta believe the rematch will have major Section 4 championship implications. … Conrad Weiser at Cocalico, Week 10: Seems like the Eagles have a must-see game every week, eh? Conrad Weiser and Cocalico have had a long-standing nonleague rivalry. This league matchup should help determine the Section 4 winner. … L-S at Wyomissing, Week 10: Only game in town on Saturday, Oct. 29. Hang a couple of stars next to that one. And save me a seat, please.

SECTION 5

In the same vein as the Section 3 chase, there is no heavy duty, runaway favorite in Section 5. Gut-hunch is that this sucker will go down to Week 10, with any number of contenders.

Lancaster Catholic at Columbia, Week 4: A dandy section opener between old foes, up on the hill. Should be a great atmosphere when the Crusaders and the Crimson Tide crack the pads. Winner gets the leg-up in the section derby. … Hamburg at Annville-Cleona, Week 4: Another section opener to circle, as the Hawks, fresh off their first D3 playoff win, head to Annville with rookie coach Matt Hoffert calling the shots. Can the Dutchmen make an early stand and announce their presence in the race with authority? … Schuylkill Valley at Hamburg, Week 8: We’re hearing good things about Bruce Harbach’s SV outfit, and his Panthers are hoping to be major players in this race. SV has a date with Columbia the prior week, so it should know exactly where it stands heading into this clash vs. the Hawks — an old foe from their Berks Section 2 days. … Columbia at Hamburg, Week 10: The Tide and the Hawks will hit the finish line hoping they’re in line for section gold. … Lancaster Catholic at Schuylkill Valley, Week 10: Another tasty regular-season-wrapper, which should have storylines aplenty come Oct. 28. Including this one: The Crusaders will get a crack at Harbach, their former longtime skipper. All eyes on Leesport on Oct. 28.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage