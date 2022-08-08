From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

We’re back. And we’re ready for some football, in what should be an intriguing 2022 season on the local scene. If you haven’t heard, 13 Berks County programs have joined the L-L League as associate, football-only members, forming a 37-team, 5-section whopper conference. We’ve been waiting with bated breath for this for the last couple of years, and it’s finally happening. The media day festivities are in the books — a good time was had by all, and the cookies were simply tremendous — and teams are hitting the field Monday for their first heat acc practices. Three facts time for another season. Ready? And away we go:

1. Welcome back, Governor Mifflin, Muhlenberg and Reading. Those three squads previously played in the L-L League before heading back to Berks County to play in the I-C. Here’s a refresher course about their first stints in the L-L League:

* Governor Mifflin was here from 1975 through 2003, and played in both Section 1 and Section 2. The Mustangs went 79-134-4 in league games over that clip — your remember ties? — and Governor Mifflin, under legendary skipper Mick Vecchio, shared the Section 1 crown with Wilson in 1996.

* Muhlenberg was here from 1975 through 1980, and the Muhls were perched in Section 1 for those six seasons, going 9-41-4 in league play with no section championships before shuffling back to Berks.

* Reading was here from 1987 through 2009, and was parked in Section 1 for those seasons. The Red Knights went 87-76 in league play, with four section banners: 1992 (tri-title with Hempfield and Wilson), 1998 (co-title with Hempfield), 2000 (tri-title with Cedar Crest and Wilson) and 2003 (co-title with McCaskey). Those were some fun times indeed, and Reading was missed in the big-school ranks when the Knights jumped ship back to Berks.

Of those three programs, Governor Mifflin is returning with the most juice. The Mustangs went 10-1 and reached the D3-5A title game last fall, and coach Jeff Lang’s crew was the top-ranked 5A team in the state when the playoffs rolled around. Governor Mifflin won the D3-5A title in 2020 — when Warwick had to forfeit because of coronavirus issues — and the Mustangs also reached the D3-5A championship game in 2017. Safe to say Governor Mifflin will miss ace RB Nick Singleton, but they’re on a roll, and will be slotted in Section 2, along with Muhlenberg, while Reading will be back in its familiar Section 1 stomping grounds.

Muhlenberg comes into 2022 on a 2-37 slide and in re-tooling mode, after winless seasons in 2019 and 2020, while Reading is just 1-12 in its last two COVID-19-wrecked campaigns. The Muhls and the Knights will be looking for some firmer footing in their programs moving forward in their new homes.

2. We have no rooting interests in the press box, but fingers and toes crossed for the good folks in Kutztown’s program. It’s been a long haul for the Cougars, but skipper Larry Chester and his crew have been making some strides as of late, and won a pair of games last fall for three wins over the last two seasons — snapping a maddening 35-game losing skid along the way. Kutztown is tickled pink to get out of Berks Section 2, where they were mired in a 74-game losing streak. The Cougars’ last win in a Berks Section 2 varsity football game came back in — gulp — 2009. Kutztown slides head-first into L-L League Section 5 this fall, where the Cougars will get to face teams with similar styles and roster sizes. We’re anxious to see if Kutztown can get everyone’s attention in its new surroundings.

3. The one program everyone in L-L League circles needs to familiarize themselves with right away is Wyomissing. Longtime coach Bob Wolfrum and his Spartans have been in seek-and-destroy mode the last couple of years, with three D3-3A crowns in a row, plus back-to-back PIAA title-game trips. Wyo is — wait for it — 42-3 in its last 45 games, and will touch down in a freakishly loaded Section 4 pod, which features the Spartans’ arch rival, Berks Catholic, plus L-L League stalwarts and recent D3 champs Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg. There will be at least one titanic head-to-head matchup in Section 4 every single week. Do not take your eyes off that race.

