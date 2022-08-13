Bob Wolfrum, Wyomissing’s head football coach, is 72 years old. Two of his assistants are older than he is.

Of a 10-man varsity staff, five are collecting Social Security.

That’s not just a fun fact.

“It’s a competitive advantage,’’ said Ross Tucker, a football broadcaster/podcaster who played in the NFL, and before that at Princeton, and before that at Wyomissing, for Wolfrum.

“Those guys don’t have jobs or anything. They just go to the field house, watch film and do football all day.’’

It seems to be working. Of the 13 Berks County football programs joining the Lancaster Lebanon League this fall, Wyomissing might be the most interesting and is certainly, of late, the most successful.

Entering his 36th season at 337-86-1, Wolfrum is the second-winningest active coach in Pennsylvania. He has won nine district titles, been to the state semifinals five times and finals three times, winning it all in 2012 and losing the last two years, to Central Valley, for the Class AAA title.

The Spartans haven’t lost a regular season game since before the pandemic, are 42-3 over their last 45 games, and are expected to contend for a state title again in 2022.

“We’re in pretty good shape,’’ Wolfrum admitted at L-L media day. “But, you never know. We can be as good as we were last year (when they went 15-1), and lose two games. It’s the way the ball bounces.’’

It’s also a more serious schedule in the monstrous new L-L Section Four. As a 3A school, Wyo had been stuck in the smaller-school half of the Berks County league, with too many pointless blowouts on its schedule.

“Half of our games have been, ‘How do we keep the score down?’ ’’ Wolfrum said.

“That’s no fun. It’s no good for us and no good for the other team.’’

By sheer enrollment, Wyo would have fallen in L-L Section Five, with the same problem. It found a willing, and logical, swapping partner in Kutztown, which was willing to go from Four to Five, avoiding, and giving Wolfrum a shot at, Berks Catholic, Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg, et al.

Also, the Spartans would have had to move up to 4A according to the PIAA classification formula, which involves success points and transfers. The school appealed and won.

For what it’s worth - and in December it might be worth a lot - Central Valley, which beat Wyo in last year’s 3A state final, is now 4A by enrollment.

Wolfrum has done all this with the same Wing-T offense he played in at West Chester University.

“Nobody knows any offense better than he knows the Wing-T,’’ Tucker said.

Some call the Wing-T outdated. Wolfrum calls it practical.

“At the high school level, you have to run an offense that can beat people that are bigger and stronger than you,’’ he said. “That’s the Wing-T or an option. The option is a pain in the rear to play against, but you need more than one quarterback.

“In the Wing-T, you can get by with a quarterback just managing the game. In an option game, the quarterback has to be a big, big part of it.’’

The irony is that this year, Wyomissing will be bigger and stronger than almost anybody, at least in 3A. Wolfrum has three offensive lineman who are

in the 6-4 to 6-5, 300-pound range, including J’ven Williams, a two-way tackle bound for Penn State who’s the top-ranked player in Pennsylvania.

We’re not talking about St. Joe’s Prep here. This roll can’t last forever at a school like Wyo.

“The years when he has no D-1 or D2 (college) players, that’s when he’s really impressive,’’ Tucker said.

Part of it is Wolfrum’s ability to diagnose and solve.

Wyo’s state title, in 2012, came against a crazy-athletic team from Aliquippa. The Spartans trailed early, but Wolfrum noticed that one of the Aliquippa defensive ends was making a fundamental mistake on a certain Wing-T set.

“So he just called the same play, over and over,’’ said Tucker.

In last year’s state semifinal, Neumann-Goretti marched smartly down the field and scored on their first possession. Wolfrum realigned his defense and moved a safety “into the box.’’

Final score: 42-6.

Wolfrum doesn’t consider himself particularly old-school or traditionalist.

Tucker partly disagrees.

“He’s not a yeller, negative or positive,’’ he said. “Somehow, he has that carry-a-big-stick demeanor. You just didn’t want to let him down. Sometimes he didn’t have to say anything.’’

There’s even a touch of the eccentric. When the games get big and the weather cold, in December, Wolfrum teases his players for wearing gloves or using hand-warmers. He references Bud Grant - now that’s old school - the Minnesota Vikings coach who, back in the day, forbade warming devices on the often frozen Minnesota sidelines.

But Wolfrum himself carries a pair of socks to warm his hands in.

“You don’t want to mess gloves up,’’ he said.

Huh?

Hard to explain. Harder to beat.