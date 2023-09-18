Week 5. The midway point of the regular season. Already. And away we go …

1. Cedar Crest is 4-0, and is looking to match its 5-0 start back in 2019, when the Falcons beat Lebanon, Hershey, York, McCaskey and Hempfield out of the chute before falling to Warwick in Week 6. Falcons did go D3 playoff dancing that fall. Wilson at Cedar Crest on Friday. … Manheim Township is 4-0 — and will go for a clean 5-0 getaway Friday at rival Hempfield — for the first time since the Blue Streaks were 11-0 in 2019. That’s the year Township suffered a stinger OT loss to Central Dauphin in the D3 playoffs. … Garden Spot will go for its first 5-0 start on Friday at Fleetwood since 2014, when the Spartans defeated Twin Valley, Warwick, Exeter, Lancaster Catholic and Elizabethtown to get that season started. Garden Spot fell to Cocalico in Week 6 that year. … Twin Valley is 4-0 for the first time in program history; Raiders will try and make it 5-0 Friday at Elizabethtown. … Elco is 4-0 for the first time since 2020, when the Raiders were 7-0 heading into the D3 finale against Lampeter-Strasburg. The Pioneers won that game — in the shortened COVID-19 season. Elco at Wyomissing on Saturday. … L-S will go for a 5-0 getaway Friday at Cocalico; Pioneers were 9-0 back in 2020 after they beat Elco in the D3 finale — and then fell the following week to Jersey Shore in the PIAA semifinals. … The last time Wyomissing wasn’t 4-0 was back in 2018, when the Spartans fell to Pottsville in Week 2. Wyo will take a 39-game regular season unbeaten streak into Saturday’s game vs. Elco. … Exeter and Lancaster Catholic are both 4-0 for the second year in a row; Eagles and Crusaders both had perfect 10-0 regular season rides in 2022. … Penn Manor is 0-4 — although the Comets did score for the first time last week, getting a pair of TDs against Cedar Crest — and is trying to avoid its first 0-5 getaway since 2020. PM is at Reading on Friday. … E-town is 0-4 — and hosts unscathed Twin Valley on Friday — and is looking to avoid its worst start since an 0-8 getaway back in 2015. … Conrad Weiser is 0-4 for the first time since, well, we couldn’t find the Scouts’ last 0-4 start. They were 1-2 last year. And Weiser had 0-2 getaways in 2016 and 2017. But it’s been a long, long time since looking up at a 0-4 start in Robesonia.

2. Probably can’t hype up Friday’s L-S at Cocalico showdown enough, but here goes … Pioneers’ D has been crazy good. L-S has two wins via shutout, and has outscored the opposition by a whopping 182-13 margin. That’s the fewest points given up in the league; Manheim Township is next with 40. … L-S has 35 tackles for losses, 17 sacks, six QB hurries and 11 takeaways, including six picks — three by the opportunistic Caileb Howse. … DE Danny Weichler (42 tackles, 8 for losses, 6 sacks), LB Julian Lopez (33 tackles, 10 for losses, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles), LB Jackson Heeter (31 tackles, 1 sack) and DB Jack Groff (24 tackles, 2 for losses, 2 sacks) have been L-S’s D ringleaders. … In Week 3 vs. Donegal, L-S allowed a 72-yard TD pass on the Indians’ first drive of the night. After that, the Pioneers allowed 17 total yards and just one more first down the rest of the night. … Cocalico has been sailing right along since its Week 1 setback at Warwick, when the Warriors scored 17 unanswered second-half points and beat the Eagles 17-14. … Cocalico has rushed for 1,307 yards and averages 327 yards per game on the ground — and 369 yards a game, total. … FB Sam Steffey (470 yards, 7 TDs), speed-back Aaryn Longenecker (249 yards, 4 TDs) and QB Josh Myer (243 yards, 6 TDs) make Cocalico’s triple-option attack tick. They’ve been tough to stop in wins over Solanco, Manheim Central and Octorara; Eagles piled up a season-high 475 rushing yards vs. the Barons in Week 3. … Immovable object, say hello to the unstoppable force. Get yourself to Denver on Friday for this clash, where the winner remains with the lead pack in the Section 4 hunt.

3. Manheim Township and Hempfield — rivals in everything, including JV and junior high athletic events — will square off Friday in Landisville. The Black Knights KO’d the Blue Streaks in their regular season meeting last fall — on the way to grabbing the Section 1 championship — and Township got some revenge in the playoffs, decking top-seeded Hempfield 42-7 in the D3-6A semifinals. … They’ll renew pleasantries Friday in the Kurjiaka Trophy game, and the Streaks are simply sizzling, coming off a 63-point barrage in a nonleague win over previously unbeaten Spring-Ford. QB Hayden Johnson had six TD tosses and WR Landon Kennel had five TD grabs in that game, and Township is averaging 436 yards a game, No. 2 in the league. … Hempfield’s D is middle-of-the-pack-ish; remember, D-tackle hammer Deyvid Palepale has been out with a lower-body injury, and they’ve missed him in the middle, clogging up traffic and chasing quarterbacks. … Knights are yielding 328 yards a game, and they’ve given up 653 yards on the ground and 661 yards through the air. … Two Hempfield D playmakers to watch Friday: DB Cam Margeson had a pick and a fumble recovery in last week’s win over McCaskey, and LB Brody Gebhard had nine tackles against the Red Tornado. Safe to say the Knights will need their best defensive effort to date against Township, which has scored a league-best 192 points, and averages 48 points a game.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage