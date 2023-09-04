Week 3 is now under the spotlight, as L-L League football 2023 picks up steam. Another busy schedule on this week’s docket, with 28 games: 27 on Friday and one on Saturday. Ready?

1. File this one under the wow category: After a tough OT setback against Central Dauphin in Week 2, Wilson dipped to 0-2 for the first time since — wait for it — 1993. Yep, 30 years ago. What an amazing string of starts since then. That season, the Bulldogs fell to Pottsville 27-0 in Week 1 and then 32-6 vs. Owen J. Roberts in Week 2. Wilson went on to finish 8-3 and capture the L-L League Section 1 title that fall. Who would have thought back then that no Wilson team would be 0-2 again until 2023? Wilson hasn't started a season 0-3 since (are you sitting down?) 1965. The Bulldogs will look to avoid a 0-3 start on Friday when they gas up the bus and head to Philadelphia to take on Martin Luther King out of the Pub League. Wilson’s last 3-game losing streak of any kind came back in 2001, when the Bulldogs fell to Whitehall, Cedar Crest and McCaskey in consecutive weeks. … Cedar Crest — coming off wins over Northeast Philly and CD East — is 2-0 for the third straight season, and the Falcons are angling for their best getaway since a 5-0 start in 2019. They’ll welcome Warwick on Friday. … Penn Manor is the only team in the league yet to score a point this season; the Comets are 0-2, and they’re hoping to avoid their worst start since PM was 0-5 in 2020. The Comets are at Solanco on Friday; the Golden Mules are also 0-2, and they’re looking to avoid their longest 0-for string — an 0-7 start in 2013 — in 10 years. PM is also looking to avoid a third straight shutout loss. The last time the Comets were shutout in back-to-back weeks? In 2018, 41-0 by Manheim Township and 44-0 by Wilson. … Garden Spot is 2-0 for the second straight year, and the Spartans are chasing their best start since a 5-0 getaway in 2014. They’re at Conestoga Valley on Friday. The Buckskins are 2-0 for the first time since 2017, and this is CV’s third 2-0 getaway since 2009. The Bucks stunned the Spartans 41-35 in OT last year. … Fleetwood is 2-0 for the first time since the Tigers opened up 5-0 in 2019; they’ll host Upper Perkiomen on Friday. … Twin Valley is 2-0 for the first time since 2021, and if the Raiders can win Friday at Conrad Weiser, they’d be 3-0 for the first time since 2009. … Donegal is 2-0 for the first time since 2020, and the Indians will go for a 3-0 start Friday when Palmyra comes calling. … Octorara is 2-0 for the first time since the Braves had a 3-0 start in 2021. They’ll host 2-0 Lancaster Catholic on Friday, when the Crusaders will go for their 13th straight regular-season dub. … Ephrata is 2-0 for the first time since 2021, and the Mountaineers — fresh off blanking rival Warwick in the George Male trophy game for the second straight season — will try for 3-0 getaway on Friday when Lebanon touches down at The War.

FYI: 20-7 with the Week 2 picks; 39-16 through the first two weeks this season.

2. Tricky road tester for Hempfield on Friday, when the Black Knights head to Central York to take on the 2-0 Panthers — who are coached by former longtime Lebanon skipper Gerry Yonchiuk. CY is paced by RB Juelz Goff, who is off to a fast start. The Pitt commit bolted for 299 yards with six TD runs in the Panthers’ wild 45-35 Week 1 win over Central Dauphin. In Week 2, CY blanked Cumberland Valley 14-0, and Goff tacked on another 119 rushing yards. Hempfield was minus Southern Cal commit and tackle machine Deyvid Palepale in Week 2, when the Knights fell to York 28-25. We’ll see if he’s back on the field for this matchup — a matchup where Hempfield absolutely, positively must wrap and tackle Goff. Or else.

3. Speaking of blue-chip running backs, Wyomissing will also face a D1 ball-carrier on Friday when the Spartans finish off their 3-game road-trip at Trinity in a battle of reigning D3 champs; Wyo in 3A and the Shamrocks in 2A. Trinity features RB Messiah Mickens, a sophomore with some quick wheels. The Penn State commit has had two whopper games in the Shamrocks’ first two outings: In a 49-12 win over Delone Catholic, Mickens had 181 yards on just 11 carries with a pair of TD runs. And in a 37-16 Week 2 triumph over Moore Catholic (Staten Island, NY) he raced for 238 yards on 18 takes with four TD runs. Mickens has 419 yards in eight quarters, averaging a shiny 14.4 yards per carry. Wyo has been doing Wyo things in its first two games; 2-0 (with wins over Kennard-Dale and Pottsville) and they’ve outscored those foes 97-14. Spartans are allowing 175 yards a game, and they’ve been touched for just 208 rushing yards in eight quarters. Wyo will go for its 38th straight regular-season win in this clash.

