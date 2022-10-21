It looks like a misprint. Maybe even an impossibility. Is Taylor Veilleux really a freshman?

Manheim Township’s 5-foot-9, 220-pound fullback/nose guard doesn’t look like one. He definitely doesn’t play like one.

But that 9 listed under grade is correct. In fact, it’s the only 9 on the entire roster.

Veilleux was a force when Township defeated Penn Manor 35-13 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One football game at Neffsville on Friday night.

Numbers don’t tell the story. Unless you’re counting crushing blocks.

“He served up a couple of pancakes,” Township coach Mark Evans said. “He’s been a nice addition. He’s doing a good job at nose for us and is a really good complement in the backfield. He’s coming of age.”

Everything about Veilleux makes him look like he belongs on a football field. His size. His strength. His relentlessness. It wasn’t always this way. He didn’t like the sport when he first put on a helmet in third grade.

“I just thought I wasn’t going to be good at it,” he said. “The first few weeks I wanted to quit.”

Veilleux’s mom, Kim, made him keep going. It worked out well. By the end of that first season, he was voted team MVP.

It hasn’t taken long for Veilleux to make an impression with Township’s varsity. He has started since Day 1 and has become a two-way wrecking ball.

On Declan Clancy’s 30-yard run in the first half, Veilleux delivered a punishing block that sprung the tailback down the right sideline.

“He does that all the time,” Clancy said. “He’s a great lead blocker, a great fullback to have. I know I’m always going to get some type of yards because he’s always cleaning someone’s clock.”

Clancy has emerged as Township’s featured back because of injuries to Nick Good and Jake Laubach. It’s a heavy workload for the 5-9, 185-pound sophomore, who’s the team’s leading tackler at linebacker.

With Veilleux and the offensive line opening holes, Clancy had 10 carries for 92 yards and two scores on Township’s first three drives. This isn’t the role Clancy envisioned when the season began. He’s making the most of his chance.

“Next guy up is what we always preach,” Clancy said. “After the Hempfield game it was kind of known that I’d be getting a lot more carries from here on out.”

Township (4-1 L-L, 7-2 overall) built a 35-0 lead at halftime and coasted to its fourth consecutive win. Landon Kennel caught two touchdown passes, raising his season total to 12. Nick Palumbo had a TD reception and an interception.

Penn Manor was held to 9 net yards in the first half. Julian Larue and Carter Bair combined for three sacks for Township. Asher Wolfe recovered a fumble.

Veilleux wears No. 44. For Evans, a fan of Washington’s NFL team, the choice stirred up memories of Hall of Famer John Riggins. Evans even showed Veilleux a video of Riggins, nicknamed Diesel, so the freshman could see that bruising running style.

“Crank up that diesel,” Evans said with a smile. “We know what he can do. He’s a very strong kid and he’s grown his way into a position for us.”

Veilleux never touched the ball against Penn Manor (2-3, 4-5). He still dished out his share of punishment. After he flattened a defender on Clancy’s long run, Veilleux got up and tried to find someone else to block.

Football suits him. Mom knew best.

“I was kind of mad at her for a while,” Veilleux said. “ Ever since then I started loving football. Now it’s just nice that I play.”

Township gets to crank up that diesel for three more seasons. That’s a scary thought for the rest of Section One.